CAA quarterfinals: Charleston cruises; Towson ousts UNCW

Top-seeded Charleston cruises past Monmouth

WASHINGTON, D.C — After a long layoff couldn’t slow down the surging Charleston Cougars, the question remains if anyone might be able to do so over the next two nights to keep top-seeded Charleston from repeating as conference tournament champions.

Coastal Athletic Association 3-point leader and All-CAA Second Team choice Reyne Smith was limited to just four points while failing to make a 3-pointer for the fifth time this season in the CAA quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon. This comes just over a week after he established a new program mark with 10 made 3s on 15 attempts in a 23-point home win over Campbell on Feb. 29 in the regular-season finale.

“I told Reyne in the locker room — he broke the school record for 3-point makes in a game a [little over a] week ago — and I said, ‘Reyne I don’t care what the outside world says, and what your stat sheet says and what the record book says, you played a better game today,’” Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey said. “I’m not a big plus-minus guy [but] Reyne took two shots and was plus-29 (in 27 minutes). That’s pretty darn impressive… I don’t care what the stat sheet said, Reyne played a phenomenal game.”

It was a balanced offensive attack were junior forwards Ben Burnham (16 points) and Ante Brzovic (15 points), senior transfer forward Frankie Policelli (14 points), and junior guard Kobe Rodgers (13 points) each in double figures to lead Charleston (25-7, 15-3 CAA) to an 83-59 wire-to-wire thrashing of the eighth-seeded Monmouth Hawks (18-15, 10-8 CAA) at Entertainment & Sports Complex.

Entering the tournament as the league’s hottest team, the Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games while playing for the first time in eight days after earning a double bye to the quarterfinals.

The same type of balance demonstrated by Charleston was shown by Monmouth in a 23-point, second-round win a day earlier over ninth-seeded Campbell. All five Hawks starters, plus another off the bench scored in double figures.

As he normally did this year (like when he scored 34 points in Monmouth’s 94-83 defeat at Charleston Jan. 13), senior guard and All-CAA First Team selection Xander Rice led Monmouth, this time with 16 points. He was harassed by Smith, Rodgers and the rest of the Cougars while missing 13 of 18 shots, including eight of 10 from 3-point range. Only one other Hawk (freshman forward Jaret Valencia) joined Rice in double figures with 15 points.

Although he was pleased to see his team keep Rice in check, Kelsey marveled at the opportunity that Rice — after four years at Bucknell — had to finish out his college career playing his senior season for his father, head coach King Rice, or more so, at the chance that the elder Rice had to coach his son.

“How cool was that?” Kelsey said. “Your son plays his final college game and comes off and hugs his dad. I’d be blessed to be able to do that someday.”

Of course, Kelsey was even happier to see what his own team did to end Rice’s college playing days so the Cougars could advance.

Charleston dominated in the paint (50-30) and despite shooting just 31.8% (7-for-22) from 3, the Cougars shot 61% (25-for-41) from inside the arc while limiting Monmouth to just 36.8% (21-for-57) shooting.

The Hawks kept the game tied on four different occasions in the opening half after spotting Charleston the first six points, but the Cougars closed the final 11:24 of the frame on a 26-11 run to take control and lead 44-29 at halftime.

That lead reached 21 points early in the second half before an 18-4 Hawks spurt momentarily made it a game at 54-47 with 12:30 remaining, but the Cougars put things out of reach by scoring the next 14 points (eight from Burnham on a pair of 3s and a layup) before the final score marked the game’s biggest advantage.

“It just starts with stops,” Burnham said. “We call them kills. Just three stops in a row, we’re just always trying to get those and that’s where runs come in, when you get multiple stops.”

Again, that came back to Smith as well as Rodgers, especially with stopping Rice.

“Reyne Smith doesn’t get enough credit for his defense,” Kelsey said. “He guarded [Rice] a big chunk of the game, and Kobe Rodgers [had] one of the better single defensive performances I’ve ever seen. He was locked in.”

“[Rice is] a great player,” Rodgers said. “He was a big part of our gameplan… we just had to make sure we were physical with him, no easy looks [and] keep him off the free throw line because he gets there a lot. Not only myself, but Reyne, and our team, because you can’t guard him one-on-one, so I’ve got to give credit to my teammates being there in the gaps.”

At the other end of the floor, Burnham (an All-CAA Third Team selection) was the game’s only double-digit scorer in the second half with 12 points after intermission.

“He’s like feeding a Gremlin after midnight,” Kelsey said. “When he starts seeing it go in, and you keep feeding him, he can really, really heat up. That’s why he’s got the nickname Benny Buckets.”

Balancing Burnham’s second half, Policelli, an intra-conference transfer this season from Stony Brook, was Charleston’s only double-figure scorer in the first half with 11 points before the break.

“I’d rather have [Policelli] on my team than play against him,” Burnham said. “He makes 3s, he’s physical, he rebounds. Yeah, I like having him on my side.”

One of the Cougars’ biggest advantages was a 21-5 scoring edge in bench scoring.

“We’re one of the deepest teams in the country,” Kelsey said. “Our bench scoring is ranked amongst the top in the country. When you get to tournament play, that’s very, very helpful because it’s a grueling several days — mentally taxing, physically taxing — and the fact that we go really deep in our bench gives us an advantage.”

That reserve support complements Charleston’s balanced starters, even when their leading scorer, Smith, isn’t leading the way.

“It just shows that we’re a balanced team,” Rodgers said. “Reyne is a guy that we depend on, and he didn’t get enough shots tonight, and that’s partially my fault, partially a little bit of everybody’s fault, but the good thing about Reyne is that he doesn’t really care as long as we win.”

The Cougars will meet fifth-seeded Towson Monday at 6 p.m. ET with a trip to the CAA championship game on the line. It’s a rematch of last year’s CAA semifinal, when Charleston barely escaped with a hard-fought 77-72 win.

Tough-Minded Towson ousts UNCW

WASHINGTON, D.C – The formula worked so well the day before, the Towson Tigers tried it again.

One day after trailing the 13th-seeded William & Mary Tribe, 30-29, at halftime before scoring 20 straight points to key a 67-56 second-round Coastal Athletic Association tournament win, the fifth-seeded Tigers (20-13, 11-7 CAA) again trailed by the same halftime score before scoring 11 consecutive points to help earn a CAA quarterfinal victory by a nearly identical 66-56 score over the fourth-seeded UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-10, 12-6 CAA) at the Entertainment & Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The win snapped Towson’s 10-game losing streak against higher seeds in the CAA tournament dating back to the 2009 semifinals.

“[It’s a great win for our program, for our university, and for our student-athletes,” Towson head coach Pat Skerry said. “Wilmington’s obviously one of the true gold standards.”

In a surprising twist, it was the considerably more inexperienced Tigers who starred over the far more seasoned Seahawks with high stakes down the stretch.

In particular, freshman guard and All-Rookie Team honoree Dylan Williamson led Towson with 18 points, while making all 11 of his free-throw attempts. The Maryland native entered the game shooting just 62.3% from the foul line while not taking more than six free throws in a regular season game this year.

Towson also bucked a usual season trend for a second consecutive day, winning after trailing at intermission two days in a row after being just 1-10 in such situations during the regular season (the Tigers are 16-2 this year when leading at halftime).

Junior guard Nendah Tarke’s 12 second-half points (of 15 total) canceled out the same from UNCW senior guard and All-CAA Third Team selection Shykeim Phillips, whose 16 total points complemented a game-high 24 points by All-CAA First Team choice, junior forward Trazarien White.

But it was a pair of reserve freshmen forwards, in All-Rookie Team choice Tyler Tejada (eight points) and Mekhi Lowery, who were poised beyond their years to help propel the Tigers, especially when Skerry’s assistants convinced him to go to a game-turning four-guard lineup in the second half.

“Our assistants did a really good job with the scout and suggesting going four guards late in the second half really was the difference in the game,” Skerry said.

Before that, Tejada, with time to take at least a couple more dribbles up court, quickly pulled up at the bottom of his own key to bank in an 80-footer that brought Towson to within one at halftime.

A FULL COURT HEAVE AT THE HALF GOES IN @Towson_MBB



(via @CAABasketball)pic.twitter.com/zweHFxet4A — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 10, 2024

It was a very competitive opening half that included eight ties and as many lead changes.

Trailing 39-38, the Tigers scored the next 11 points — capped by a Lowery dunk and a Tarke 3-pointer — to take a game-high, 10-point advantage and lead for good with 8:46 remaining.

UNCW countered with a 12-4 response to get within 53-51 with 3:38 left, but seven Williamson free throws over the final 1:16 sealed the win.

Known yet again for its rebounding prowess this season, Skerry spoke of Towson rebounding in a different way, from a deficit on the glass to finishing with a significant 36-25 advantage on the boards.

“We were down three on the glass with 17 minutes left, which isn’t typical of our teams and to be [plus-14 after that] was just an incredible effort,” Skerry said.

The two teams split their regular-season meetings. Towson won 67-64 at home on Jan. 6, but Towson lost its regular-season finale in Wilmington, 75-64 on March 2. That was a game that Skerry’s players were thinking about before facing the Seahawks again in the CAA quarterfinals.

“A couple of them said earlier today, they wouldn’t have cared if the game were played outside, they were just excited for the opportunity to compete against [the Seahawks] again,” Skerry said.

“Give Towson all the credit. Just thinking back to last week when we played them, we knew what we were up against,” UNCW head coach Takayo Siddle said. “We knew they’re extremely tough, well-coached, organized. We knew we were in for a dogfight. They did a really good job of attacking us on both ends. Outside of [White] and Shykeim, we just didn’t get much from anybody else, and when you’re playing a really good team like that, you have to have everybody clicking on all cylinders, and we just didn’t, and they had a lot to do with that.”

UNCW struggled offensively going just 4-for-21 from 3-point range and recording just three assists on 20 baskets.

“In order to get an assist, you have to make the shot,” Siddle said. “I thought we had great looks. Guys that normally make 3s for us just didn’t make them.”

The win sets up an interesting rubber match with much higher stakes. Towson was one of only two teams (besides UNCW) to beat the Cougars in CAA play this season, winning at Charleston, 82-78, on Jan. 18 before the Cougars got payback with a convincing 72-56 victory at Towson on Feb. 24.

“[The Cougars are] incredibly well-coached,” Skerry said. “They’re talented. They took us to the woodshed a couple weeks ago. They beat us like a drum. We couldn’t guard them. We’re going to need to put an incredible game plan together. I just told our guys in the locker room, ‘It’s like David vs. Goliath’ tomorrow night. I hope the Towson fans come with a lot of slingshots.

“Charleston’s unbelievable. We’ll have to play our best. We’re going to try. We have tremendous respect for those guys ... I’m just excited for our program. We get to play on national TV against an elite program, and we hopefully can put on a good performance. It’s a big moment for our university.”