The Other Top 25: Saint Mary’s moves back to No. 1, Nevada is up to second

Saint Mary’s reclaimed the top spot of this week’s Other Top 25. The Gaels claimed two of the three first-place votes. Utah State, who came in fourth, claimed the other first-place vote.

SMC ranks 16th in BartTorvik, 17th in the NET and 22nd in KenPom. It begins its quest for a WCC Tournament championship Monday night as the top seed and will meet Santa Clara in the semifinals. The title game is set for Tuesday against either Gonzaga or San Francisco.

Nevada jumped from fifth to second. The Wolf Pack ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. This past week, they picked up a 10-point win at Boise State and a 10-point win at home against UNLV. They are the only team to defeat the Runnin’ Rebels since Jan. 23, and they’ve done it twice.

Steve Alford’s team finished tied for second in the Mountain West with a 13-5 conference mark. It entered the AP Top 25 this week at No. 23.

Nevada checks in at . in this week’s AP poll!#BattleBorn | #PackParty pic.twitter.com/8ADhZzGyNB — No. 23 Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 11, 2024

The Wolf Pack are 31 in the NET, 34 in Torvik and 35 in KenPom. They are 7-5 in Quad 1 and have just one loss outside the first two quadrants.

The Mountain West owned seven of the 25 spots in this week’s ranking, including three of the top four: Nevada (2), San Diego State (3), Utah State (4), Boise State (6), Utah State (t-8), New Mexico (12), UNLV (22).

Drake jumped past Indiana State and into a tie for eighth following its win in the Missouri Valley Championship game.

UNLV and Samford joined the ranking and replaced Yale and Louisiana Tech,

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: March 11, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Saint Mary's (2) 74 2 2 Nevada 69 5 3 San Diego St. 68 1 4 Utah St. (1) 65 3 5 Dayton 64 6 6 Boise St. 62 4 7 Florida Atlantic 57 T-7 8 Colorado St. 50 9 8 Drake 50 13 10 Indiana St. 48 10 11 Princeton 47 12 12 New Mexico 45 T-7 13 Grand Canyon 39 15 14 McNeese St. 34 17 15 James Madison 33 16 16 Memphis 19 18 16 Loyola Chicago 19 20 18 Appalachian St. 18 14 18 Richmond 18 19 20 San Francisco 17 21 21 South Florida 14 11 21 UNLV 14 RV 23 UC Irvine 12 T-24 24 Charleston 8 22 25 Samford 7 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

SMU 6; Vermont 4; Morehead St. 4; VCU 3; Cornell 3; Yale 2; Louisiana Tech 2

Dropped from Ranking:

Yale – 23; Louisiana Tech – T-24

