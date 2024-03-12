Conference USA Tournament Preview: bracket, schedule and predictions

Conference USA has been wild in its first season following its recent realignment.

With only two teams finishing with a winning conference record, C-USA has beaten up on itself all season, which sets up an exciting premise going into the tournament in Huntsville, Ala. There really isn’t any way to predict who will come out on top as there is no true favorite. Even with Sam Houston sitting at the top, other teams in the conference have shown the ability to contend for a title.

Bracket

The 2024 CUSA Men’s Basketball Championship Bracket



The action starts Tuesday, March 12 from Huntsville, AL!#NoLimitsOnUs | https://t.co/RYzAx1ZzzD pic.twitter.com/IOU0lchL76 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 9, 2024

Schedule

Tuesday, March 12 (First Round)

Game 1—FIU vs. Jacksonville State (8:00pm CT)(ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 13 (Quarterfinals)

Game 2—Winner of Game 1 vs. Sam Houston (5:30pm CT)(ESPN+)

Game 3—Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech (8:00pm CT)(ESPN+)

Thursday, March 14 (Quarterfinals)

Game 4—UTEP vs. Liberty (5:30pm CT)(ESPN+)

Game 5—New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky (8:00pm CT)(ESPN+)

Friday, March 15 (Semifinals)

Game 6—Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (11:30am CT)(CBS)

Game 7—Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 (2:00pm CT)(CBS)

Saturday, March 16 (Championship)

Game 8—Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:30pm)(CBS)

Preview

The Contenders

Sam Houston Bearkats (20-11 Overall, 13-3 Conference)

Lamar Wilkerson and Davon Barnes combine to create the most lethal backcourt in C-USA. The two have led the Bearkats to the top seed in the conference after many counted them towards the bottom in preseason rankings. While starting off slow in non-conference play, Sam Houston has picked it up at the right time, finishing the season on a seven-game win streak.

A lethal team when they get hot from 3-point range, the Bearkats rank second in C-USA in KenPom offensive efficiency and third in the conference in defensive efficiency. With no large weaknesses, Sam Houston remains a true contender to obtain an auto-bid into March Madness.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (22-9 Overall, 12-4 Conference)

While C-USA is still very wide open, the Bulldogs are a favorite to win out behind the stardom of the frontcourt duo of Isaiah Crawford and Daniel Batcho. The two are averaging 31.4 combined points as part of the No. 1 ranked offense in the conference. Tahlik Chavez adds a big scoring threat and can be a scary matchup to see during the postseason.

With a strong non-conference, the Bulldogs went into conference pay with few missteps, the largest glaring problem seemed to be their lack of 3-point shooting. If Louisiana Tech wants to make its first NCAA Tournament since 1991, it may need to take advantage of its top-three conference 3-point percentage.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-11 Overall, 8-8 Conference)

Not a single team in the country plays as fast as the Hilltoppers. Led by new head coach Steve Lutz, Western Kentucky has the highest KenPom adjusted tempo in the nation along with the fourth-shortest average offensive possession length in the nation, which means that this is a team that wastes no time getting shots up. Junior guard Don McHenry leads this blistering offensive attack that goes for a conference-leading 80.2 points per outing.

While WKU plays as such blazing speeds, their efficiency takes a big hit. For example, the Hilltoppers turn the ball over 13.8 times per game. Additionally, the team rarely takes 3-pointers. They rank last in the conference in 3-pointers attempted despite a second-best percentage from deep. Like Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky could benefit from a more modern style of play if they want to find themselves in the NCAA Tournament.

Liberty Flames (18-13 Overall, 7-9 Conference)

The Flames season has been a tale of two halves, with the second half not panning out like the former ASUN regular season champs expected. Liberty started off its non-conference slate on a tear, claiming wins over Charlotte and Vermont to start the season, but flamed out following three consecutive losses to start conference play. Fortunately, a win over Western Kentucky to end the season sends the team into the conference tournament with momentum.

Functioning as the anti-WKU, Liberty plays at a much slower pace that frustrates defenses in wins, but can also leave them in the dust when the Flames cannot force their methodical style of play on the opposing team. As one of the best teams from 3-point range in the conference, Liberty’s gameplan is reminiscent of the more modern outside-in style of play. If they can force the other team to play at their pace in the C-USA tournament, Liberty could find themselves in March Madness for the first time since 2021.

The Rest

UTEP Miners (16-15 Overall, 7-9 Conference)

The Miners’ chances of winning a conference championship all go down to as far as their offense can take them. While having a league-best defense according to KenPom, UTEP ranks second-to-last in C-USA in offensive efficiency. Led by a backcourt of Tae Hardy and Otis Frazier III, the two guards will have their work cut out for them if they want to be cutting the nets on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-18 Overall, 7-9 Conference)

What once was thought to be a wash of a season after starting off conference play 0-4, the Blue Raiders found a way to inch themselves back into the pack and made their way back into first-round bye territory to finish off the season. Now, with an intimidating Louisiana Tech team on the horizon, it will be up to the trio of Jestin Porter, Elias King and Jared Coleman-Jones to overcome the Bulldogs. They have shown the ability to contend with good teams, but it will take all hands on deck to pull off the quarterfinal upset.

New Mexico State Aggies (13-18 Overall, 7-9 Conference)

A somewhat discombobulated Aggie squad finds itself barely out of first-round territory at the end of the season. Head coach Jason Hooten has done a miracle job by bringing together an entirely new roster following the fireworks over the offseason and the complete and utter purge of last year’s roster. Unfortunately, with the complete inability to win on the road (1-13 in road games this season), a trip across the country to Huntsville may just be the end of an admittedly impressive season for NMSU.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17 Overall, 6-10 Conference)

This team can go about as far as senior guard Kyky Tandy can bring it. Standing as arguably the best player in the conference, Tandy is averaging 18.3 points per outing and while he started to peter off on his production towards the end of the season (hopefully not thanks to me ranking him No. 1 in my top ten list), he still is the most impactful player in C-USA and can lead his team to wins when he gets hot.

Florida International Panthers (10-21 Overall, 5-11 Conference)

Not much was expected of the Panthers this season, and with potential to make it out of the first round, a talented Sam Houston team greets them on the other side. Arturo Dean and Jauvante Hawkins are two of the conference’s premier players, but without a better defense, FIU will find themselves as a quick out in Huntsville.

Prediction

This looks to be one of the more exciting mid-major conference tournaments this season with no true lead contender above the rest. Liberty looks to be an interesting sleeper to make it to the championship game if they can overcome Sam Houston. Western Kentucky will be a difficult team to face, but in the end, Louisiana Tech has the talent ad experience to find itself in their first NCAA Tournament since 1991.