Atlantic 10 Tournament Preview: bracket, schedule, prediction and notes

For a league looking to build on a down 2022-23 season and return to multi-bid status, the Atlantic 10 is teetering on the edge as the conference arrives in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the 2024 Championship.

Leading the way throughout most of the season and entering the national rankings in mid-January, No. 25 Dayton has been the program to beat in the A10. However, Richmond and Loyola-Chicago outlasted the Flyers in conference play to secure shares of the 2023-24 regular-season championship crown.

While the Spiders arrive in Brooklyn as the A10’s top seed, Dayton seeks revenge after falling just short, and Loyola-Chicago looks to prove it belongs in year-two of integration.

Behind those top-three, there’s a whole cast of program’s that could make some noise and cause upsets with the hopes of garnering the A10 two bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Pay close attention in Brooklyn this week, we know the selection committee will be watching intently.

Bracket

Schedule

Note: All times listed in Eastern.

First Round (Tuesday, March 12), ESPN+

Game 1: No. 12 Fordham vs. No. 13 Davidson, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 10 La Salle vs. No. 15 George Washington, 2 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 14 Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Second Round (Wednesday, March 13), USA Network

Game 4: No. 8 George Mason vs. No. 9 Saint Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m.

Game 5: No. 5 VCU vs. Winner of Game 1, 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 St. Bonaventure vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 Duquesne vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13), USA Network

Game 8: No. 1 Richmond vs. Winner of Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9: No. 4 UMass vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Loyola-Chicago vs. Winner of Game 6, 5 p.m.

Game 11: No. 3 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 7, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Saturday, March 16), CBS Sports Network

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 3:30 p.m.

Final (Sunday, March 17), CBS

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13, 1 p.m.

The Favorites

Richmond (23-8, 15-3)

After being selected 11th in the A10’s preseason poll, head coach Chris Mooney took Richmond on a run unforeseen by anybody around the conference this season. Entering the A10 slate with an 8-5 record, the Spiders rattled off eight straight featuring wins over Loyola-Chicago, George Mason and nationally-ranked Dayton.

While few expected Richmond to find this level of success with the departure of Tyler Burton, Mooney quietly rebuilt his roster through the transfer portal over the past two offseasons. Two-time transfer Jordan King was named A10 Co-Player of the Year, 7-footer Neal Quinn improved by leaps and bounds, and role players such as Isaiah Bigelow, Delonnie Hunt and Dji Bailey have become instrumental.

All of these improvements have firmly put Richmond in the A10 championship conversation after finishing out with a 15-3 record in conference play. If the A10 wants to garner multiple bids this season, somebody other than Dayton needs to win in Brooklyn, and Richmond has all the intangibles to be that program.

Loyola-Chicago (23-8, 15-3)

Finishing dead last in the A10 a year ago, Drew Valentine and the Ramblers are back with a vengeance for year two within the conference, and what an improvement it’s been. Learning from year one, it’s clear Valentine has tailored this roster to compete with the tenacity of the A10. Des Watson is easily one of the conference’s most improved players while size, competitiveness and physicality make up the brunt of the Ramblers core behind Philip Alston, Dame Adelekun, Miles Rubin and scrappy Braden Norris.

Despite some tough defeats in the non-conference portion, the Ramblers cruised through the A10 slate with just three losses and a win over nationally-ranked Dayton late in the season. Loyola-Chicago’s turn around hasn’t drawn the same amount of publicity as Richmond but Valentine’s developments have been just as pivotal to the Ramblers success.

This might not be the deepest team out of the conference but the Ramblers can defend with the best of them, and Valentine undoubtedly knows what it takes to win in March. Given all the improvements Loyola-Chicago made, don’t expect another one-and-done in Brooklyn this season.

Dayton (24-6, 14-4)

Despite being the A10 program to receive the most national acclaim this season (Richmond and Saint Joseph’s both received top-25 votes but never entered the rankings), the Flyers fell just short in a competitive season atop the conference. Nonetheless, according to ESPN Bracketologist and A10 legend Joe Lunardi, the Flyers are safely in the field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But after several years of falling short in the A10 Championship for head coach Anthony Grant, could this be the season we finally see Dayton emerge victorious in Brooklyn?

Of course, headlining the Flyers push will be potential A10 Co-Player of the Year DaRon Holmes II, aided by Koby Brea and a cast of transfer contributors in Nate Santos, Enoch Cheeks, and a hopefully healthy Javon Bennett. Outside of a limited performance against Richmond, almost nobody in the conference has been able to effectively stop Holmes, and he’ll continue to carry these Flyers into the postseason.

However, at different points during the conference slate, Holmes and Co. have looked vulnerable with losses to VCU, Richmond, Loyola-Chicago and George Mason. Whether Dayton can find consistency throughout its lineup will be the big question if the Flyers are to make back-to-back A10 Championship appearances.

The Sleepers

UMass (20-10, 11-7)

With all the improvements and developments head coach Frank Martin made in year two of his tenure with the Minutemen, UMass quietly found success in the A10 this season. Opening the in-conference slate with a 3-4 record, UMass rebounded winning eight of its last 11 contests to garner the fourth seed at the A10 Championship.

Much of this development is due to the continued growth of Matt Cross, the addition of NEC Co-Player of the Year Josh Cohen, and an emergence from former UConn guard Rahsool Diggins. Despite losses to Rhode Island, La Salle and a pair to St. Bonaventure, those three players proved they can compete with some of the conference top talent.

VCU (19-12, 11-7)

Last season’s A10 champs have a completely new look under head coach Ryan Odom, but despite all the turnover, have still found ways to be competitive throughout conference play. Leading the charges has been the additions of Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow, who followed Odom over from Utah State during the offseason. While returners like Zeb Jackson and Toibu Lawal have shown massive improvements, the transfer portal is what’s kept the Rams relevant this season.

If VCU wants to make some noise in Brooklyn, the depth of this roster will be critical from Shulga and Jackson all the way down to its underclassmen contributors in Christian Fremin and Alphonzo Billups. Odom brings a winning pedigree to Brooklyn this postseason and has the tools to send the Rams on a run if the higher seeds aren’t careful.

Duquesne (20-11, 10-8)

After starting the in-conference slate 0-5, it’s been quite the turnaround for Duquesne to finish out with a 10-8 record behind four straight wins to finish A10 play. These Dukes are getting hot at the right time, and that’ll make Jimmy Clark, Dae Dae Grant and Co. popular upset picks in Brooklyn this postseason.

David Dixon, Kareem Rozier and Fousseyni Drame will provide Duquesne with some much needed depth, but can Grant and Clark bring enough on both ends to nail down some of the A10’s higher seeds? They didn’t necessarily show an ability to do so during conference play, but in March, anything is possible, and these Dukes have a duo that’ll keep them close in just about any matchup.

St. Bonaventure (18-12, 9-9)

Mark Schmidt is once again doing more with less as the Bonnies have proven difficult in the A10 this season, managing wins over St. Joe’s, UMass, VCU and Loyola-Chicago. Contrast that with losses to Fordham, Duquesne, La Salle, Saint Louis and George Washington, it becomes a question of which St. Bonaventure we’ll see in Brooklyn.

Between Chad Venning, Mika Adams-Woods and Charles Pride, the talent is there for the Bonnies to make a run and cause some upsets. Coming off of two losses to end conference-play, it’ll be an uphill battle for St. Bona, but never count out Schmidt and Co. in the A10.

George Mason (20-11, 9-9)

In just his first season leading the program, newly minted head coach Tony Skinn led the Patriots to levels unexpected when he first took the job back in late March. Through the transfer portal, Skinn completely reworked this roster, and it’s paid off with UNLV transfer Keyshawn Hall and former Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox leading the way.

The Patriots were streaky throughout conference play but managed some major wins over Dayton and Richmond. After closing out the 2023-24 regular-season on a pair of victories, perhaps that bodes well for George Mason in Brooklyn?

The Rest

Saint Joseph’s (19-12, 9-9)

Which St. Joe’s team we’ll see in Brooklyn, I have no idea. It could be the one that took No. 16 Kentucky to overtime, upset Villanova and Princeton and won the Big 5 Classic. Or the St. Joe’s team that plays horrendous defense and falls apart late into the contest.

After a tale of two halves to the Hawks 2023-24 campaign, whichever side emerges in Brooklyn will be the determining factor in whether this season was a success or another wash for St. Joe’s.

La Salle (15-16, 6-12)

Having won a pair of games at the 2023 A10 Championship, Khalil Brantley and Jhamir Brickus return to try and create chaos again in the early rounds of the bracket. However, without much improvement to the roster this past offseason followed by a lackluster conference performance, it’s tough to see the Explorers getting past the second round.

Rhode Island (12-19, 6-12)

Many expected head coach Archie Miller to make some major strides in his second season leading the program, but that hasn’t come with Rhode Island managing just one win in its last eight matchups. This is one of the conference’s youngest programs and getting more experience at the A10 Championship will do the Rams well in looking to rebuild under Miller.

Fordham (12-19, 6-12)

Following a historic 2022-23 campaign that saw Fordham with its best record since the 80’s, this season has been something of a disappointment for Rams fans. Still, head coach Keith Urgo bolsters one of the conference’s top defensive rotations and a veteran roster that managed upsets over St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and George Mason.

Davidson (15-16, 5-13)

It’s been a down season for the Wildcats, bookended by three losses to open conference play and five losses to end the A10 slate before arriving in Brooklyn. Undoubtedly, an injury to bigman David Skogman looms large, but Davidson hasn’t been able to find any answers this season outside of Grant Huffman.

Saint Louis (12-19, 5-13)

It’s been an interesting season for the Billikens with many beginning to question head coach Travis Ford’s work at Saint Louis. Sincere Parker’s late emergence offered a bright spot this season, but a potential injury will make it tough for the Billikens in Brooklyn.

George Washington (15-16, 4-14)

Despite one of the conference’s leading scorers in James Bishop IV pacing the Revolutionaries’ offense, GW struggled in the A10 at one point battling a 12-game losing stretch. But this team is young.

Darren Buchanan Jr. and Garrett Johnson had strong rookie campaigns.

Prediction

In hopes of the A10 getting back to its multi-bid status, I’m picking top-seeded Richmond to win it all in Brooklyn. Jordan King has proven unstoppable in conference play and that trend will continue at the A10 Championship as the Spiders take down George Mason and UMass before beating out Dayton in the finals. Neal Quinn’s size and physicality will keep Holmes in check while Bailey and Bigelow bring lockdown defense on the other end.

It’ll be a tightly contested race to the Championship at the Barclays Center, but Mooney and Co. will prevail to cap off a historic season and send Richmond back to the NCAA Tournament.