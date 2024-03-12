2024 MAAC Tournament: Bracket, preview, schedule, and notes

367 days ago, Rick Pitino conquered what he called the highest-pressure moment of his career. Winning the MAAC Tournament to punch a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Last year’s Iona team was dominant, going 17-3 in the MAAC, and closing with a 30-9 run in the final to win the league. This year though? There’s no dominant force quite like that. The tournament is wide open. It’s going to be blow-for-blow, hand-to-hand combat like a boxing card, all leading up to Saturday night’s main event.

And what better place for that than right on the boardwalk in Atlantic City?

Bracket





With the regular season concluding today, here is the official bracket for the 2024 @HerculesTires Men's #MAACHoops Championship



: https://t.co/GuaFd6o78s#MAACHoops x #maAChoops24 pic.twitter.com/wHTmROTUob — #MAACHoops (@MAACHoops) March 10, 2024

Schedule

Note: All times are listed Eastern, all games are at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

Play-In Games (Tuesday, March 12), ESPN+

Game 1: (9) Canisius vs. (8) Mount St. Mary’s, 5:15 p.m.

Game 2: (10) Manhattan vs. (7) Iona, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: (11) Siena vs. (6) Niagara, 9:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Wednesday+Thursday, March 13+14), ESPN+

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs (1) Quinnipiac, Wed. 3/13, 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs (2) Fairfield, Wed. 3/13, 9 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs (3) Marist, Thu. 3/14, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: (5) Saint Peter’s vs (4) Rider, Thu. 3/14, 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Friday, March 15), ESPNEWS

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs Game 7 Winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, March 16), ESPNU

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Team-By-Team Notes

Quinnipiac (23-8, 15-5) enters as the number-one seed for the first time since joining the MAAC over a decade ago. Spurred on by a backcourt connection between two sixth-year seniors who have been in the program together for the entire time in MAAC Player of the Year Matt Balanc and Savion Lewis, the Bobcats ranked top-three in the conference in both offense and defense. First-year head coach Tom Pecora took home the MAAC Coach of the Year award after leading the Bobcats to their stellar season.

A member of the NMTC, Quinnipiac is looking to make one Mid-Major Madness contributor very happy with a successful week in Atlantic City. In order for that to happen, it can’t just be the backcourt stepping up. While Balanc’s scoring and Lewis’ playmaking are extremely important, the Bobcats need the best performances out of their defensive anchors, Amarri Tice and Paul Otieno.

Tice and Otieno finished second and third on the team in scoring during the regular season with 13.3 and 10.6 points per game, respectively, but they also combined for 3.1 steals and 2 blocks per game. Quinnipiac’s game is based on forcing turnovers and running in transition, and then spacing the floor to attack the basket or find open shooters on the perimeter, as evidenced by the fastest pace in the league.

The Bobcats’ big four might be the best in the conference, but it shouldn’t take away from the roles that Alexis Reyes, Doug Young, and Ri Vavers have played in key moments. Reyes, the fifth starter on the team, had arguably his best game of the season when the Bobcats needed him most, a KenPom MVP performance against Iona, leading QU to a win after four straight losses. Additionally, Young shot 37% from three in conference play while taking a load off of the starting guards in relief, while Vavers came off the bench to hit threes all year long.

The Bobcats don’t have history on their side though, as the one-seed has only won the MAAC Tournament twice since Fran McCaffery left Siena in 2010. (Iona in 2019 and 2023.)

Fairfield (20-11, 14-6) has the best backcourt in the conference. A four-man band of Caleb Fields, Jalen Leach, Brycen Goodine and Jasper Floyd, the Stags have the ability to shoot the three and create baskets off the dribble. The complete identity change that Jay Young began in the offseason and Chris Casey has continued since he became the interim head coach has worked out, bringing Fairfield’s offensive possessions from seventh-fastest in the league to the fastest and shooting over 40% from beyond the arc in MAAC play.

Fields, Leach, and Goodine are one of just three trios in the country with over 100 3-point attempts and over 40% from three each, (Northwestern: Buie, Langborg, Berry, and Kentucky: Reeves, Sheppard, Dillingham). While Floyd led the MAAC in steals and finished top-five in assists.

In their last six games, the Stags have scored 85+ points four times, and have only been held below 70 once. Fairfield’s offense, unsurprisingly, ranks No. 1 in the MAAC, but the defense has the ability to hold them back. It ranks just ninth in the conference and lacks a consistently strong interior presence.

In order for Fairfield to win the tournament, either Peyton Smith, Alexis Yetna or Birima Seck to emerge as a true rim deterrent. Yetna just played his best game of the season on Saturday, but Smith hasn’t been the same player since returning from injury, and Seck has been anything but consistent.

Fairfield, equipped with a new, entertaining style of basketball, has the chance to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 27 years.

Marist (17-12, 12-8) was picked dead last in my MAAC Preview, but has seen the emergence of a variety of young players bringing them all the way to the third seed.

One of those youngsters, freshman Josh Pascarelli, drained a game-winning shot against Niagara, 2 of his team-high 16 points, on Saturday, clinching the bye in a winner-take-all game against Niagara. Pascarelli made the All-Rookie team in the MAAC, averaging 11 points per game in league play and shooting 40% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game.

Here's Josh Pascarelli's game-winner that lifted us to a first round bye! pic.twitter.com/lOFOCezApT — Marist Men's Basketball (@MaristMBB) March 9, 2024

His partner in crime is Jadin Collins, another freshman guard. Collins is best when attacking the rim in the pick-and-roll, and finding shooters on the outside. Collins often runs the pick-and-roll with sophomore Max Allen, an All-MAAC Second Team honoree who averaged nearly 12 points per game on 52% from the field.

Fellow sophomore Jaden Daughtry is the heart and soul of the team on the defensive end, spearheading an elite unit that ranks top-85 in the country. No Marist player averages eye-popping counting stats, but the Red Foxes slow down the pace so significantly and suffocate opposing offenses. There have been plenty of John Dunne specials, and there’s no reason why that can’t continue in Atlantic City. Especially if the best versions of Isaiah Brickner and Noah Harris show up, watch out for Marist.

Rider (15-16, 12-8) enters MAAC Madness on a seven-game winning streak, and just defeated their quarterfinal opponent, Saint Peter’s, on Thursday night.

Mervin James led the MAAC in scoring with 19 points per game, and he was everything for the Broncs all year long. During the winning streak, James is averaging 20.3 points per game on 57/69/91 splits, with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. A unanimous selection for the All-MAAC First Team, James was not just the most consistent Bronc, he was the only consistent Bronc throughout the course of the year.

However, when everything is clicking, this is as good of an offensive team as there is in the MAAC. TJ Weeks shot 38% from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per game during league play, adding a much-needed volume 3-point shooting threat to the fray.

In the middle, Tariq Ingraham uses his strong frame to create points while receiving passes from experienced point guard Corey McKeithan. And then there’s the wild card, Allen Powell, who has had his bouts with inefficiency but can create a bucket when needed. He’s scored over 1,200 points in his five-year career at Rider.

The x-factor for a potential Rider run is freshman guard Ruben Rodriguez, who can give much-needed breathers to the starting backcourt, and provide a spark on both ends if necessary.

Kevin Baggett has only made the MAAC semifinals once, but who is to say that this Broncs team can’t buck that trend?

Saint Peter’s (16-13, 12-8) has only lost three MAAC games that Corey Washington played and finished. The Peacocks won five in a row when their leading scorer returned from injury in mid-February, vaulting him into the conversation for MAAC Player of the Year. Washington is SPU’s problem solver on offense, showing the ability to create his own shot on all three levels. He increased his scoring average by 10 points per game this season, draining 23 threes in 22 games, after not even attempting a single one last year. His athleticism at six-foot-six, 185 pounds creates problems on both ends.

Latrell Reid was honored as the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, as the head of the snake for the conference’s top-ranked defense. Reid and Brent Bland bring the full-court pressure in an attempt to slow the game down and force turnovers, while Washington, Mouhamed Sow and others are able to protect the rim. On the offensive end, Reid uses his speed to create openings driving the lane to find scorers. He finished with the second-highest assist rate in the conference, behind only Lewis.

The Peacocks ranked 10th in the conference in effective field goal percentage, and while that’s not a winning formula, the defense is good enough to the point where SPU doesn’t need to score 65 points to win most games.

Bashir Mason won the NEC regular season title three times in his time at Wagner, but he never won the big one to make the NCAA Tournament. He’s hoping to change that in Atlantic City.

Niagara (15-15, 11-9) was milliseconds away from a first-round bye. After Pascarelli put Marist ahead by one on Saturday, Luke Bumbalough hoisted and drained a deep three-pointer, but released it just a moment too late.

Now, instead of getting opening night off, Niagara has to play on Tuesday, facing Siena in the #MAACAfterDark game.

The Purple Eagles have seven players that averaged eight points per game during conference play, led by Braxton Bayless, who has had his fair share of clutch moments. Bayless hit a buzzer-beater to beat Iona back in January, capping off a sweeping road weekend, and kicking off a stretch of seven straight road wins for Niagara.

The Purple Eagles won eight of their 10 MAAC road games and were led by a variety of different players during their wins. Some games featured the Ahmad Henderson show, with the 5-foot-9 freshman flexing his fantastic skill. Others were dictated by seven-foot sophomore Harlan Obioha, who has improved greatly as an offensive and defensive player. Additionally, Bumbalough, Yaw Obeng-Mensah, Dre Bullock and Kwane Marble have flashed the ability to lead Niagara to victory.

Greg Paulus’ team fell short in the semifinals last year but now has its eyes on a March Madness berth for the first time since 2007.

Iona (15-16, 10-10) has not been the same team since Greg Gordon left the program a few weeks back. Idan Tretout has been great, and Jeremiah Quigley has stepped into a big role. But Tobin Anderson’s team is back to square one of finding an identity after seemingly establishing one last month.

The Gaels are still capable of making a run in this tournament, as they win the turnover battle with regularity and can create chaos on both ends. If Iona wins against Manhattan on Tuesday, it will face a Fairfield team that it has already defeated twice in the quarterfinals. While the odds would be stacked against them, it’s certainly not an impossible task to make noise in Atlantic City. Iona’s most important player this week will be Osborn Shema. The seven-footer must be as close to his best as he’s been all year for the best Iona team to show up.

Mount St. Mary’s (13-18, 9-11) has really struggled to take care of the ball, but it hasn’t meant that their offense isn’t efficient. First Teamer Dakota Leffew and Rookie of the Year De’Shayne Montgomery have made for one of the best one-two punches in the MAAC. Josh Reaves can go nuclear on any given night. Reaves drained 65 3-pointers this season, including three different games with six.

Canisius (13-17, 8-12) is, for the third straight year, entering the MAAC Tournament with a bit of momentum, as it won four of six games. However, it’s also the third straight year that the Griffs finished with eight or fewer wins in league play. Ravaged by injuries, a once-promising season has gone awry, and sources indicate that it could spell the end of Reggie Witherspoon’s tenure in Buffalo. A Canisius spokesperson indicated that Siem Uijtendaal is unlikely to play in the MAAC Tournament, which leaves the Griffs with just seven healthy scholarship players for the week.

Manhattan (7-22, 4-16) has a fun freshman duo of Jaden Winston and Seydou Traore, but in order to beat Iona, junior Shaquil Bender must be at his best.

Siena’s (4-27, 3-17) fanbase has been ready for the offseason to start since January. It’s a season to forget for the Saints, who rank 359th in KenPom right now.

Women’s Bracket

Carly Thibault-DuDonis and No. 25 Fairfield are looking to extend their 26-game winning streak and make it to the NCAA Tournament with an impressive 31-1 record. The Stags are not projected to be in the field by HerHoopStats or ESPN should they fall in the MAAC Tournament, despite their gaudy record.

Additionally, Jada Pierce is looking for the breakthrough at Niagara, with the nation’s best defense at forcing turnovers, and Jim Jabir is looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament with his third different school.