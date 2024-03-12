Late runs by Charleston and Stony Brook yield a David & Goliath CAA Final

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the waning moments of each Coastal Athletic Association semifinal game at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Monday night, it appeared that a different team would win.

That was until a late run changed the end of the first semifinal and a similar late spurt in the second contest flipped the script.

Thus, instead of the fifth-seeded Towson Tigers (20-14, 11-7 CAA) meeting the third-seeded Hofstra Pride (20-13, 12-6 CAA) for a CAA tournament championship on Tuesday night, it’ll be the defending champion, top-seeded Charleston Cougars (26-7, 15-3 CAA) trying to end the seventh-seeded Stony Brook Seawolves’ (20-14, 10-8 CAA) gutty Cinderella run.

The defending champs keep making winning plays

Charleston not only looked beatable but was very much on the ropes, trailing by seven points with a little over three minutes left, but as champions do, the Cougars responded impressively, closing on a 13-1 run to pull out an improbable 61-56 victory that was reminiscent of Charleston’s nearly identical (from a final score perspective and in some other ways) 63-58 triumph over North Carolina-Wilmington on the same floor in last year’s CAA final.

The Cougars rallied in that game from a 53-45 deficit with just over six minutes left, ending on an 18-5 spurt to capture the title. This time, it was a 13-1 game-closing stretch that surged Charleston to a win.

After handing the Cougars one of their three conference losses this season (82-78 at Charleston on Jan. 18) and learning lessons from a more recent 72-56 home drubbing to Charleston on Feb. 24, Towson did all it could for nearly 37 minutes to oust the tournament’s best team, but couldn’t finish off the Cougars, who have become very used to finding ways to win no matter the situation.

Trailing 14-8, the Tigers showed their resiliency with a 22-12 run to go up, 30-26, before junior guard and All-CAA Second Team selection Reyne Smith (team-high 16 points) scored the last five points of the opening half to move Charleston back in front, 31-30, by halftime.

Trying to overcome a one-point halftime deficit for a third straight game in the tournament and using an 18-12 start to the second half, Towson led, 48-43, with 10:31 left and maintained a slim edge until sophomore guard Christian May banked in a 3-pointer to extend the Tigers’ lead to a seemingly comfortable 55-48 with 4:12 remaining.

Particularly after freshman guard Tyler Tejada (who led Towson with 16 points) banked in an 80-footer to end the first half of Towson’s second-round win over UNCW the day before, Tigers fans had to be thinking it was their night and perhaps even their tournament after seeing May’s lucky shot go in at that point.

But Towson missed its last four shots. After missing seven in a row themselves, the Cougars made three of their last four field-goal attempts.

Following a free throw by junior guard Kobe Rodgers (nine points), reserve junior guard C.J. Fulton took his only shot and made it — a key 3-pointer — to get Charleston to within three with 2:28 to play.

A layup by reserve senior guard Bryce Butler (13 points) 34 seconds later made it 55-54.

Senior forward and All-CAA Third Team choice Charles Thompson made the first of two free throws to double that margin to 56-54 with 1:40 left, but Rodgers drew a fifth and disqualifying foul on Thompson and tied the game, 56-56, on a pair of free throws with 1:10 remaining.

Thompson’s absence helped set the stage for All-CAA Third Team selection Ante Brzovic to make a couple of winning plays for which the Cougars are known.

Brzovic blocked a layup attempt at one end of the floor and put his team ahead to stay, 58-56, with a dunk at the other end, with 33 seconds to go. Earlier, during the late rally, Smith also hustled back to deny a Towson layup and cause the ball to go out of bounds to Charleston.

Smith then made the second of two free throws with 17.5 seconds remaining, to give Charleston a 59-56 cushion, and after Tejada missed a 3-pointer, Smith iced the game on two free throws with 3.5 seconds left.

“We were completely calm,” Smith said. “We never panic. We don’t budge. We knew those three minutes or whatever was left, that’s a lot of time in basketball, and you can do a lot in that. We just kept playing hard. We got a stop at the other end and guys stepped up and made some big plays.

“What we do great is we don’t panic. I think we’re so locked in on just the next thing and not worrying about what’s happening in three possessions’ time. We just worry about that one possession and the rest will take care of itself.“

“Our guys were unbelievably resilient,” Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey said. “The air came out of the arena at the four-minute mark. We’re down seven and our guys battled. They responded to a whole lot of adversity at that point when the chips were down. I’m proud of our guys and we’re excited to advance, and we’re fortunate to advance.”

“That one stings, but credit to Charleston,” Towson head coach Pat Skerry said. “We struggled to score down the stretch. Our offensive choppiness has kind of been an Achilles Heel all year. Usually, we need to get on the glass and get to the foul line. We didn’t have great success in either of those areas but a lot of that had to do with [Charleston].”

Underscoring Skerry’s points, the Cougars outrebounded the Tigers overall (36-33) and on the offensive glass (10-9) while going 14-for-19 at the free throw line compared to Towson’s 4-for-7.

“Charleston’s a terrific team,” Skerry said. “I’m proud of our fight. We’re obviously disappointed in the ending.”

“That’s March,” Kelsey said. “That’s what it looks like, that was it, a big-time college basketball game. You have to give Towson a ton of credit… they’re just tough, nasty, physical, and we just knew it was going to be a bloodbath, It always is, and it was. We think we have a tough, nasty program too, that competes all the time. You hate, in a game like that, that somebody’s got to lose.”

Cinderella Stony Brook survives and advances again

It’s one thing if Charleston completes an unlikely rally to win. That’s what champions do. But Stony Brook? That has certainly surprised many around the conference.

Following the Cougars’ blueprint in the opener of the night, the Seawolves used their own, late 13-0 run to turn a 51-48 deficit with 5:01 left against Hofstra into 61-51 lead in the final minute before allowing the Pride to get back within one possession, and then finishing off a gutsy 63-59 upset one day after Stony Brook surprised second-seeded Drexel in double overtime, and two days after ousting 10th-seeded Northeastern in a second-round win.

It wasn’t a thing of beauty — the Seawolves’ 38% shooting (19-for-50) was barely better than the Pride’s woeful 35.1% (20-for-57) — but Stony Brook grinded its way through (with the help of a 42-30 rebounding advantage), especially down the stretch of the first postseason meeting between the two Long Island rivals.

The Seawolves initially led 8-3, then trailed 22-18, before going on a 12-1 spurt to lead 30-23. Hofstra closed the half strong to get within 32-30 by halftime.

Neither team was able to get much separation for most of the second half as the Pride turned a 41-38 deficit with 12:31 remaining into a late three-point edge.

A game-tying 3-pointer from senior point guard and All-CAA Second Team selection Tyler Stephenson-Moore (who led the Seawolves with 23 points and nine rebounds) was the first sign of trouble for Hofstra, which missed six straight shots, made two, and then missed another seven in a row as the game slipped away from the Pride.

Senior forward Chris Maidoh (13 points) had his way in the paint with a power spin move and an easy layup to put Stony Brook ahead for good, 53-51, with 2:34 to go.

After CAA Player of the Year Tyler Thomas (game-high 32 points, team-best nine rebounds, six assists) had one of Hofstra’s nine missed layups (including six in the second half), Stephenson-Moore hit a jumper to push the lead to four with 1:59 left and senior guard Dean Noll (eight points) drilled a right-wing 3-pointer to place the Pride in serious trouble with just under a minute to play.

“Tyler Thomas can make unbelievably hard shots,” Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said. “He’s the best hard shot maker, maybe in the country… he makes some really hard ones… I thought we made him work for [his points] and it doesn’t matter. Great offense beats good defense but his percentage tonight was where we needed it.”

Following a turnover by junior point guard Jaquan Carlos (13 points, six assists), senior guard Aaron Clarke (12 points, eight rebounds) hit two free throws and added another a few seconds later to make it 61-51.

A personal 8-1 run in a span of about 16 seconds gave Hofstra some brief hope at 62-59 with 6.7 seconds left, but one last Stony Brook free throw finished the Seawolves’ second big tournament upset in as many days.

“Hats off to Stony Brook,” Hofstra head coach Craig “Speedy” Claxton said. “They earned this one. They made big shots after big shots when they needed to, so congrats to them and good luck to them in the finals.”

Unlike when junior guard and All-CAA Second Team selection Darlinstone Dubar scored a game-high 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting in Hofstra’s six-point win at Stony Brook on Jan. 22, Claxton was unable to get the Pride’s second-leading scorer involved much in the offense, as Dubar was held to only five points on 2-for-6 shooting.

“I thought [Dubar] was a First Team All-Conference player all year,” Ford said. “I was actually surprised that the coaches didn’t get him on the First Team because he also guards. He’s one of the best defenders in our league. He’s a two-way player. I think Dubar and Tyler Stephenson-Moore are the two best two-way guys our league has to offer.

“We tried to double team him any time he caught it within a step or so of the blocks, so that forced him to pass it, and on the perimeter, we tried to just really pressure him and make him drive it. He’s such a good shooter. He’s got length, he’s got size. I thought we did a really good job and any time you do that… when you have an elite offensive player and they don’t have good stats, yes, it’s defense, yes, it’s game plan, but sometimes a guy just has a bad night. I think it’s a combination of all that to be quite honest… I certainly know what he’s capable of and we tried similar stuff that night (on Jan. 22), and none of it worked. Give our guys credit for maybe playing a little harder to make those shots a little more difficult [this time].”

Stephenson-Moore was efficient everywhere, whether it was going 3-for-7 from inside the arc, 4-for-7 beyond it, or 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

“I felt like I got to my spots,” he said. “I didn’t let them fight over me in the post and I just made great shots. I just stayed confident and trusted in it.”

The Seawolves are ready to challenge the Cougars

With its inspiring run, Stony Brook is the third team seeded No. 7 or lower to reach the CAA finals. East Carolina was also a seven seed when it stunned top-seeded James Madison for the 1993 tournament title and eighth-seeded Elon lost to sixth-seeded Drexel in a chaotic 2021 tournament following a COVID-shortened regular season.

However, the Seawolves feel like they belong after several near-misses and a home win (over UNCW) against top CAA teams during the regular season.

Stony Brook is now ready to come after the top seed after taking down the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds.

“We are the seven seed, but the league’s expanded, and we’re not the seventh-best team in the league,” Ford said. “I think we’ve shown that. Our guys don’t believe that and they’ve got a lot of grit to them.”

The Cougars, who will be appearing in their third straight CAA championship game and who won the outright regular-season CAA title by two games this year, will be looking to become the first team to repeat as CAA tournament champions since UNCW in 2016 and 2017.

“They’re a great team,” Ford said. “They have a ton of depth. They’re just going to keep coming at you in waves. In the game [against Charleston] at our place, we had a 15-point lead. I think their depth just wore us down as the game went.”

Ford doesn’t expect fatigue to be a factor, even playing for a fourth straight day in the title game, with Stony Brook having to go to extra time to beat Drexel compared with Charleston playing only two days in regulation thus far in the tournament.

“We’ll have adrenaline going,” he said. “Guys are going to want to play, it’s not going to matter who’s hurt or who’s tired but it’ll be difficult because of how great they are… they’re the best team for a reason. They’ve been the best team for two years.”

Like the Cougars, the Seawolves — who are capable of playing in the 80s and 90s but also in the 50s and 60s — can be chameleon-esque with adapting to having to win in different ways when needed.

“[Charleston] is a hard team to beat when it’s in the 90s, but our guards are aggressive,” Ford said. “So, that kind of forces our pace to be higher. I’m old, so I love games like this [beating Hofstra in the semifinals]. This was a rock fight, this was a toughness game, this was a game that was won on the backboard. It wasn’t really an execution game.”

“They’re going to push the tempo,” Stephenson-Moore said. “We’ve just got to stop them in transition, and just play confident.”

“We’ve got great respect for Charleston,” Ford said. “We’ve felt like for the last three-plus weeks, that we’re playing as well as anybody in the league. We really feel like we’re the hottest team in the league. They may have been the best team for two months. We’ve only got to be the best team for 40 minutes.”

“This what you live for when you’re a younger kid, moments like this,” Stephenson-Moore said. “This is my last ride and a lot of guys on the team, [their] last rides, so we’ve got to come to play.”