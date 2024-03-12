American Conference Tournament Preview: bracket, schedule & predictions

In a new-look season for the American conference, with six new teams to start the season, there have been many surprises. No one expected these types of seasons out of South Florida or Charlotte, and few expected to see the emergence of David Jones at Memphis.

With all on the line for many of these teams, it will all come down to the conference tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bracket

The American Men's Basketball Championship



Schedule

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 – No. 13 Rice vs. No. 12 Wichita State – Noon CT | ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 14 UTSA vs. No. 11 Temple – 2 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Thursday, March 14

Game 3 – No. 9 Tulsa vs. No. 8 East Carolina – 11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Memphis – 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 5 – No. 10 Tulane vs. No. 7 North Texas – 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 SMU – 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Friday, March 15

Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 South Florida – Noon CT | ESPN2

Game 8 – Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 UAB – 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Florida Atlantic – 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Charlotte – 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Saturday, March 16

Game 11 – Semifinal 1, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 12 – Semifinal 2, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner – 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Sunday, March 17

Game 13 – Championship, Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner – 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN

Preview

The Contenders

South Florida Bulls (23-6 Overall, 16-2 Conference)

Head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has made an immediate impact on this Bulls squad in just his first year. With the best defense in the conference (No. 1 in KenPom defensive efficiency), South Florida has charged to the top record in the league. Led by Chris Youngblood, the Bulls shoot well from deep and when they get hot can be a scary matchup.

Without a guarantee from bracketologists that they will be an at-large bid, South Florida will almost definitely need to win out to find themselves in the tournament due to their No. 78 NET rating. Just another reason why Abdur-Rahim will have his team ready for a long run in Fort Worth this week.

Florida Atlantic Owls (24-7 Overall, 14-4 Conference)

The Owls have faired decently well in their first year as part of the American Conference, but sitting as the two seed headed into the tournament, FAU is looking to drive the final nail in the coffin in regards to their at-large status in the tournament (projected No. 9 seed by Joe Lunardi as of March 12).

Led once again this season by the backcourt duo of Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, the players for the Owls are in place to make yet another Final Four run. An electric offense that boasts wins over Arizona, Texas A&M and Butler makes itself the easy favorite to come out of the American, but losses to Bryant, Florida Gulf Coast and Charlotte show that they can be beaten by less talented teams. The Owls are on upset watch.

Memphis Tigers (22-9 Overall, 11-7 Conference)

It has been an up-and-down season for Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers. Once thought to be the easy favorite in the conference, the Tigers lost four straight conference games, including a loss to Rice on their home court. At this point, predicting which Memphis team you will see when they step out on the court has become virtually impossible. That being said, when they are at their best, the Tigers can beat every team in the conference and find themselves in yet another NCAA Tournament. Their at-large hopes hanging in the balance, a minimum of two wins in the tournament is needed if they want any chance in making the Big Dance.

Falling to a five seed means that Memphis will have to play a second round matchup, missing the double-bye that would have been helpful, especially for a team that has had a tendency to allow less-talented teams to compete and even win against them.

The Darkhorses

SMU Mustangs (20-11 Overall, 11-7 Conference)

The Mustangs go into this conference tournament following a very rough patch of their season, dropping four of their last five games including a loss to UTSA at home. With their at-large hopes evaporated, fans will see a desperate SMU team looking steal a bid to the tourney. Highlighted by guards Zhuric Phelps and Chuck Harris, the Mustangs do have the advantage of playing close to home, so a run to the championship game could be in the cards for them.

Charlotte 49ers (19-11 Overall, 13-5 Conference)

Another new addition to the conference, the 49ers finished third in the conference, which is higher than they finished in Conference USA last season (fifth). While not many stats stand out for Charlotte, the wins speak for themselves, beating FAU earlier this season. With a hot streak in the tournament, the 49ers could find themselves in the championship game in their first season in the conference.

UAB Blazers (20-11 Overall, 12-6 Conference)

Yaxel Lendeborg has been a welcome surprise for the Blazers and head coach Andy Kennedy this season. Winning defensive player of the year honors in the conference, Lendeborg, along with athletic slasher Eric Gaines, has headed up a team that has vastly improved since the start of the season, now to the point where they have a chance of making a run to the championship game. At the bare minimum, expect this to be a fun team to watch in the tournament with Gaines running to the rim.

North Texas Mean Green (17-13 Overall, 10-8 Conference)

Sitting on the edge of dark horse territory, the Mean Green sport wins over Memphis and SMU in conference play behind the talent of American conference first team player Jason Edwards. North Texas hopes to go on a run this week, but with a second round matchup versus Tulane, the Mean Green will have an early challenge against the upset-heavy Green Wave.

Longshots

East Carolina Pirates (14-17 Overall, 7-11 Conference)

A rough stretch to finish the season kept the Pirates under 0.500 in conference record, losing five games in a row, but RJ Felton has been special this season, averaging 17.3 points per game this season. With a talented defense that ranks fourth in the conference in defensive efficiency via KenPom, East Carolina could string together a win or two in the tournament, but their last-ranked offense will surely be a problem.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-14 Overall, 7-11 Conference)

PJ Haggerty has been one of the most talented freshman in the country this season, and his place on the American Conference third team cements that, but with a salty South Florida team waiting for them on the other side of East Carolina, it makes it hard to believe that they are not at best a quarterfinal exit this season.

Tulane Green Wave (14-16 Overall, 5-13 Conference)

Head coach Ron Hunter has had his fair share of March moments, with his falling out of a stool following a game winner by his son, RJ, in a NCAA tournament matchup against Baylor being the premier moment for him. Unfortunately, this will not be his year, with Tulane losing 10 of its last 12 games in conference play in one of the biggest record fall-offs this year.

Temple Owls (12-19 Overall, 5-13 Conference)

With the Owls in the midst of a potential gambling scheme involving a game between them and UAB this season, but in this case, it is advised that you bet against Temple in the conference tournament with them tying for the last place record in the conference.

Wichita State Shockers (13-18 Overall, 5-13 Conference)

The shockers rank second to last in KenPom offensive efficiency in the conference, but with a first round matchup against Rice, they could very well pick up a win before being forced to take on a fiery Memphis team in the second round.

UTSA Roadrunners (11-20 Overall, 5-13 Conference)

While it is notable that the Roadrunners have won three of their last four, it’s March now, which mean their chances of doing that against are much lower. Given that, a win over Temple in the first round seems plausible, but much less plausible is them making a run any deeper than that.

Rice Owls (11-20 Overall, 5-13 Conference)

The highlight of the Owls season was a road win in FedExForum at Memphis back in January. Almost two months later, and Rice must face reality, which is that they probably will not win a single postseason game and their season will end on ESPN+.

Prediction

The championship game will very likely be another matchup between newly-minted rivals Memphis and Florida Atlantic, with the Tigers playing for their March Madness hopes. In this game, Florida Atlantic will squash those hopes in a close game in Dickies Arena, fully cementing the hatred between these new conference foes.