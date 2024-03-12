NMTC Update 3/12/24: HATS OFF (to go dancing!)

Shorter article this time, and we won’t have time to get through everything, but here are some big developments:

THE HATTERS DO IT

We last left you after an exhilarating ASUN quarterfinal round feeling great about ourselves. Stetson seemed to have it all set up for them: first, a home game against a surprising 10-seed Jacksonville who had pulled off a shocking upset (but the law of averages says they’d probably come down, right?) and then, after a win there, a home game against either fourth-seed Austin Peay or sixth-seed and fellow NMTCer North Alabama. North Alabama, by the way, seemed to be playing with house money after their buzzer beating triumph over Lipscomb, so we even felt pretty good about an all-NMTC final.

Then, everything seemed to go wrong. North Alabama kept it close but couldn’t repeat the same magic, losing against Peay. But more shockingly, Stetson was not asserting its will on the lowly Dolphins at home. (As yours truly learned on the broadcast, JU perhaps wasn’t really the 10th-best team in the league. They dealt with injuries, notably losing big man Bryce Workman for over two months; Workman scored at least 17 points and grabbed at least 12 boards in all three ASUN tournament games.)

Suddenly, we were looking at a complete ASUN buzzkill disappointment. Stetson trailed by 10 points with under five to go after the Dolphins’ Robert McCray V – who finished with 36 points – drained another triple. Jalen Blackmon, the Hatters’ star guard averaging over 20 a game, picked an awful day to have a horrible shooting night, finishing 2-12 from the floor and 0-4 from distance.

Then a savior came in the form of Stephan Swenson, whom the broadcast continuously referred to as “Rich Paul”, the founder of Klutch Sports Group. Swenson was nothing if not clutch, scoring 14 points in the last five minutes, including four triples. After Blackmon missed a three for the lead in the final minute and the Hatters once again trailed by four, Swenson, made a clutch three; then, after JU split a pair of free throws, Swenson made the three of his life:

STEPHAN SWENSON SENDS STETSON TO THE ASUN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME @StetsonMBB



(via @ASUNSports)pic.twitter.com/neHumovrSJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 8, 2024

Ecstasy.

The Hatters advanced to Sunday’s home final against Austin Peay with a tremendous chance to make their first NCAA tournament in 51 seasons at the D-I level. From the outside, the Hatters had slayed the dragon by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Jacksonville, but the Governors proceeded to hold the lead for most of the first 30 minutes of play.

But ASUN first-teamer Blackmon wouldn’t have a second dud in a row. Instead, he torched the Governors all night, both from the perimeter and drawing fouls on interior drives that sent the eighth-best free throw shooter in the country to pick up freebies at the line. Coming down the stretch, the Hatters continued to hold the lead but annoyingly kept letting Peay hang around. Finally, the moment that every NMTC team should have as they reached the promised land:

THEY DID IT. (Ignore the generic soundtrack for some reason that they decided to overlay on the clip.)

Stetson has long been known in the Club for being the team with the amazing nickname of the Hatters, but they’re also one of the Club’s longest serving members. No longer. The ASUN delivers an exhilarating NMTC success for the second year in a row, and to do it on their home court in front of a rocking crowd is the best. Hats off to you, Hatters, congrats on your moment.

The more the Merrimack

The Club caught another break when top-seeded Central Connecticut State faltered against sixth-seed Wagner, which had previously taken out NMTC hopeful Sacred Heart. Merrimack, the second-seed, handled its business, if not convincingly, against Long Island and ineligible Le Moyne. That sets up a winner-take-all final between the Warriors and Seahawks tonight on Merrimack’s home court.

Should the Warriors take care of business at home, it would mark the end of a very short tenure in the NMTC, with this being Merrimack’s first year of NCAA tournament eligibility. Two things in response to that: first, you never know what’s coming next. If Merrimack loses today, maybe coach Joe Gallo finally gets scooped up by a bigger program; maybe they go in the opposite direction and don’t sniff another tournament for 30 years. Second, and more importantly, they absolutely deserve a tourney bid. We went through this last time, but to reiterate: in 2020, their first full year at the Division I level, they won a regular-season NEC title. Last year, their final year under re-classification probation, they won the regular season and tournament titles, with only the Dumbest Rule keeping them out of their first tournament. After three years of at least a share of the NEC crown, the Warriors deserve a shot on the big stage – and who knows, maybe they’ll get that shot at Purdue that they should have had last year.

Jordan Derkack is money, by the way. He leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists, which may not be the most sustainable thing long term but at least is fun to watch? My very cursory comp to him is that of Dalton Knecht, so hopefully if Mack doesn’t get the job done this year he stays behind, but I doubt it. Look at this dude yam one.

Air ✈️ Derkack just lifted off for the slam.



League leader @MerrimackMBB up 13 against SFU.



: https://t.co/utRSdkaUpY#NECMBB pic.twitter.com/JdROUeQedj — Northeast Conference (@nechoops) February 23, 2024

Anyway, you got this, Warriors. Good luck.

(By the way, the last time a club member took on Wagner with a chance to advance to their NCAA tournament, they did just that.)

And now a word on the Summit League, specifically Denver trying to do the unthinkable

Surprise, surprise. South Dakota State, in what the program might consider a “down year” – at least in years it won the league – is once again in the Summit League tournament championship game. Of course, not an actual shock. What is a bit of a surprise, though, is the ‘Rabbits finals opponent, the Denver Pioneers.

Denver is like the anti-SDSU. The fake media will try and tell you that Denver only just transitioned to Division I in 1999, but that’s only a partial truth. Denver is actually one of the longest-tenured members of the NMTC, and as far as we can tell, should’ve/would’ve been eligible for all of the tournaments from the very beginning (1939) before dropping to the NAIA level in 1980 for financial reasons. After 19 seasons in the NAIA and NCAA Division II, the Pios resurfaced, but in over 60 seasons at the D-I level, Denver has been within a game of the NCAA tournament a single time – 2006, when they lost the Sun Belt Final. South Dakota State, on the other hand, moved up to Division I in 2004 and has made the big dance six times.

Early in the year, South Dakota State looked to be completely fallible, and Denver looked like they might be eager to take advantage. Denver completely dismantled SDSU 99-80 on its home court on Jan. 13, leaving both schools at 2-1 in conference play – but with Denver looking much more convincing in both conference and non-conference games (staying competitive against the likes of Colorado State and BYU, kind of). But Denver slipped down the stretch while the Jackrabbits surged; DU lost eight of its final 10 games, including a 27-point drubbing in the return game against SDSU in Brookings.

So coming into tournament play, not a ton was expected of the Pios, and more was hoped of from NMTCer Kansas City, its opening round opponent. But they have one notable trump card in their pocket – they roster the country’s leading scorer, Tommy Bruner, who puts in over 24 points a game. Led by Bruner, Denver overturned a 12-point halftime deficit, then shocked the Roos in the dying seconds of that game on a three by Isaiah Addo-Ankrah. Then, they faced fellow NMTCer Omaha, themselves coming off a surprise of a higher seed, and came away with another tight win.

And now the moment. A long-time suffering team against the Evil Empire. We all think we know how this one ends, so why not throw in a twist, Summit League?

Play NEC

Speaking of New Hampshire, the Wildcats have a shot of exiting their own club of futility within the NMTC’s club of futility. The Wildcats are one of 14 teams that have not yet come within a single game of the NCAA tournament. Most of those 14 schools are ones that have recently come out of re-classification. New Hampshire is by far the longest serving member in this mini-Club, having been eligible since at least the early 1960s if not earlier. Their opponent: evil twin, Vermont, who looks the heavy favorites in the NEC again – although they were nearly upset by eighth-seed Albany one game ago. We’ll see what happens.

New Hampshire is 0-11 in conference semis all time. I think this is the most losses without a win in any round of the college basketball postseason for any team. pic.twitter.com/CqiavjPd98 — SaintArkweather (@SwordfishCFH) March 12, 2024

UMass Lowell also looks to advance to another conference title game, as it takes on Bryant at home. River Hawks, do your thing.

From my NEC to my Sac

Maybe the funniest NMTC moment so far has been the Sacramento State Hornets helping to make a mess of the Big Sky (Editor Lance: Swoons). The Hornets had absolutely no business beating the tournament’s top seed Eastern Washington (Editor Lance: Eastern Washington Fraudulents), but they led almost the entire way, and without their leading scorer and rebounder as well. Zee Hamoda scored 19 to lead the Sac, who takes on two-time defending champs (but number five seed) Montana State in the semifinals. This is the farthest the Hornets have ever advanced. We will continue to monitor (Editor Lance: And unbiasedly root for this year’s Starch Madness Cinderella).

High Point’s Low Point

Our top graduate candidate coming into conference tourney season, the High Point Panthers, appeared to have an ideal draw in advance of the semifinal round of the Big South tournament. The HighP train had easily rolled through Radford and were looking at a matchup with 5th-seeded Longwood – who owned a mere 6-10 conference record – and then a potential final against a much more flawed UNC Asheville team than the one that had rolled through the league a year ago.

Alas, the train heartbreakingly reached the end of the tracks before expected. Playing in its own building against a team it had handled on the same floor about a month ago, the Panthers looked to be repeating the feat as they opened up a 15-point lead with under 13 minutes to play, and still led by eight with about four minutes remaining. But the Lancers surged ahead with a 15-5 run. Then after High Point forced overtime, the Lancers hit a go-ahead layup in the last 30 seconds and came away with the stunning upset. They then proceeded to destroy UNCA in the title game, which seemed to rub salt into it a bit. High Point, that should have been you.

As always, keep up with us on the official NMTC Twitter page and bookmark the spreadsheet!