WAC Tournament Preview: Can GCU make it back-to-back?

The wacky WAC tournament tips off Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The WAC is one of the many tournaments opening up in Las Vegas this week.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are the heavy favorites who have taken a stranglehold on the conference. Lope Nation will pack the Orleans arena to help push the Lopes into their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Outside of GCU, there are tons of great storylines. Interim coach, Joseph Jones is looking to lead the second seed Tarleton Texans to their first Division I championship. UTA Arlington went from last to third in conference play.

Bracket

The Favorite

The Lopes won the WAC tournament last season as a four seed. In the team’s short history, they have never lost a conference tournament game to a team not named New Mexico State. The Aggies are no longer in the conference. The Lopes won the outright conference title, and they get a bye to the semis. The Lopes are led by WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster, who is averaging 19.4 points per game. They return two main starters from last year’s tournament team. Senior forward Gabe McGlothan averages 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Ray Harrison is a dynamic two guard that averages 13 points per game as well. The environment in the Orleans arena won’t resemble GCU arena, but the Lopes will have the majority of the fans in the building. There is a big reason why the Lopes are dollar-fifty favorites to win this thing.

Contenders

Tarleton State

The Texans are one of the best stories in the sport. Head coach Billy Gillispie left the team with health issues in early November. Then, Joseph Jones took over and led the Texans to their best regular season in school history. Unfortunately, the Texans are in the final year of their NCAA transition period, so they are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. If the Texans cut down the nets on Saturday night, the Lopes will be dancing. Regardless, expect the Texans to be extremely motivated. Gillispie will return to the team in a reserve role. This is Jones’ last hurrah with this squad. Tarleton has won 11 out of their last 12. They are led by WAC Defensive Player of the Year KiAndre Gaddy.

UT Arlington

The Mavericks have had one hell of a season. The Mavericks finished in the bottom of the conference last season. Phillip Russell led the unlikely SEMO to the NCAA Tournament last season. He has a chance to do it here too. Forward Shemar Wilson is one of the league’s best rebounders (7.9) and shot blockers (1.9 per game). DaJuan Gordon is elite on the wing. The Mavericks have won seven out of their last eight. The Mavericks turnover the ball at an incredibly high rate. If they play clean basketball, they can beat anyone in the league.

Longshots

Seattle

The Redhawks have the most explosive guard tandem in the league. Cameron Tyson leads the league in scoring at 17.9 points per game. They had GCU on the ropes in last year’s quarterfinal. They beat them handily in Seattle already this year. Point guard Alex Schumacher is one of the best creators averaging nearly five assists per game. Seattle has had teams good enough to make the NCAA Tournament but have yet to make a successful breakthrough. This team has the talent to do it.

Stephen F. Austin

The Lumberjacks had a disappointing sixth-place finish. This team still has the potential to cut down the Orleans Arena nets. They finished just behind GCU in the preseason poll. They have a lead guard in AJ Cajuste, and they are relentless on the defensive side of the ball. They rank in the top 10 in defensive turnover percentage and have the 15th best defense when defending teams inside the arch. Their main problem is they can give up open threes when they are not forcing turnovers in their press. Teams have to make shots to beat Stephen F Austin. They will make opposing teams’ lives miserable if the shooting stroke is not smooth.

Utah Valley

Last year’s regular season champs can make some noise this weekend. The Wolverines have quietly won seven of their last eight. Southern Utah transfer Drake Allen helped the Thunderbirds make a run to the title game last season. Utah Valley ranks in the top 100 in all of the important defensive metrics.