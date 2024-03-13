Mountain West Tournament Preview: All eyes turn to Las Vegas

The most anticipated tournament in Las Vegas tips off at the Thomas & Mack center on Wednesday afternoon. Many bracketologists around the country have predicted that six teams from the Mountain West could make it to the NCAA Tournament. If the host team UNLV wins, it could be seven. This will mark the seventh consecutive year the conference would receive multiple bids. Without further ado, let’s get to it.

The Bracket

The Favorites

San Diego State

The Aztecs sit as the five seed and will play UNLV in the quarterfinal. The Aztecs went 3-9 on the road in conference play. They are the betting favorite according to most sports books. They have the highest NET and KenPom rating in the conference. They are lead by MW Player of the Year Jaedon LeDee. The Aztecs have owned Thomas and Mack Arena during the Mountain West Tournament. The Aztecs have made at least an appearance in the championship game in each of the last seven seasons and won five of them. The Aztecs will be comfortable in this spot and could end UNLV’s title hopes in the first round.

Nevada

The Wolfpack have been the most consistent team in the conference all season long. They went 8-3 on the road and dominated Boise and Utah State in their home gyms. Jarod Lucas and Keenan Blackshear make up the most explosive back court in the conference. They have won their last seven games.

Utah State

The Aggied claimed the conference regular season champions. Danny Sprinkle is the coach of the year. They won seven of their last eight. They rank second in the nation at defending the three. The fans from Logan always travel to Thomas and Mack. They will be a double-digit favorite in their quarterfinal game while everyone else will have a battle on their hands. The Aggies have the best path to move forward in the tournament.

Contenders

Boise State

Leon Rice hoisted the trophy two years ago. He can present mismatches with anyone with their posistionless basketball philosophy. The four-headed dragon of Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley, Chibuzo Agbo and Max Rice makes for the best starting lineup in the conference. They have won six out of their last seven. They are coming off their best win of the season besting SDSU at the Viejas center.

Colorado State

They have made a single trip the conference semifinal in Niko Medved’s tenure. They have the best point guard in Isaiah Stevens. The matchup with San Jose State is not a cakewalk in the first round. They would have tough matchup facing Nevada in the quarterfinal. They have an elite offense. It’s going to be hard to manufacture consistent shot making over a four-day span.

New Mexico

The Lobos don’t have a choice, they have to win in Vegas to feel better about their NCAA Tournament hopes. A win against Boise in the quarterfinal is a must. They have to avenge a home loss against Air Force in the first round. Lobo nation will travel well. New Mexico is one of the most talented team in the conference. They just have to put things together over a four-day stretch.

UNLV

It’s win the whole thing or go home for the Rebels. I’m not going to doubt this team. They have the Co-Freshmen of the Year Dedan Thomas Jr. leading them at point guard. They have won 12 out of their last 14 with both loses coming to rival Nevada. They rebound and defend at a high rate. They have the home-court advantage. UNLV really hasn’t had much success in this tournament despite hosting. That can all change this year. The Rebels have the toughest quarterfinal matchup against San Diego State. If they can get past the Aztecs, I think UNLV can make a run to the championship.