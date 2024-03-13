MAAC Tournament Column: Manhattan’s progress shows bright future for program under John Gallagher

Shaquil Bender was distraught. He had to be helped off the floor by two assistant coaches, holding his head in his hands after missing the front end of a pair of free throws that could’ve tied the game for Manhattan against rival Iona in the first round of the MAAC Tournament.

It wasn’t a storybook ending, and nobody expected it to be, but the way it happened made it just that much harder to swallow. The Jaspers fought intensely hard for 40 minutes, but the last three seconds decide their season. Fortunately, it’s the process over the result that will matter in the long term.

John Gallagher’s boundless optimism and belief in his team may not come to fruition now, but he’s in the process of building a culture at Manhattan, building the program back to what it once was, when Steve Masiello and Bobby Gonzalez made NCAA Tournaments.

“About 150 teams in the country will mail it in in the last week of February,” Gallagher said. “I said ‘we’re not gonna do that, I don’t care what happens, we have to will this team to the finish line.’ Our practices were off the charts, as good as I’ve ever had, and what you got was a team with six guys at the end of the year that, I mean, we lost, but we’re building, we’re growing, we’re representing what this program is coming to be.”

Gallagher took the job about a year ago amidst serious backlash from the fanbase, who badly wanted to see interim coach RaShawn Stores in as the full time coach, and while that would’ve been a strong decision, it’ll be hard to argue with the one that was made.

Star freshmen Jaden Winston and Seydou Traore both essentially confirmed in the postgame press conference that they are planning on returning to the program and appear to be the building blocks of a better future. Gallagher sees the value in having long-term builders.

“You either lease it or you own it, and you just saw two guys who own it,” the former Hartford boss said. “What does that mean? They’re changing the oil on the program, they’re changing the tires, they’re making sure that the car is running. And what I mean is we’re moving forward because they own the program, and if you go into the transactional side of college basketball, you lose an experience that is a lifetime experience.”

Despite a 7-23 finish, the Jaspers fought to the death in four of their last five games, winning two of them, including a demolition of Iona at Draddy less than a week ago. While that may not seem impressive, that was mostly done without seven scholarship players due to injury or other ailments, showing the fight in the group that did take the floor.

The Jaspers’ evolution over the course of the season was not lost on their opponents in the league, garnering praise from many corners.

“Manhattan will be a problem for a long time,” Iona head coach Tobin Anderson said. “They’re not very deep, but they’ve gotten a lot better. John does a great job.”

And for Iona’s Jeremiah Quigley, who scored 17 points in the win, his relationship with Winston is one of mutual respect. The two have known each other since middle school, and played against each other throughout high school in the DMV.

“We’re both undersized guards who have a chip of our shoulder coming out of high school,” Quigley said.

And Winston has strutted his stuff at a level higher than most other guards in the league of late, but was arguably snubbed from the All-Rookie Team. He knows that better times are ahead in the program, as he can continue to average double-figure scoring with bunches of assists, rebounds, and steals, translating to wins down the road.

“We love each other through ups and downs” Winston said. “We keep fighting, and you guys hear the noise, but coach is proud of us, and we’ll be back.”

Along with Winston and Traore, the Jaspers will get redshirt freshman Allen Myers into the mix next year, bring Xinyi Li back from injury, and return starting big man Daniel Rouzan. Additionally, Brett Rumpel will be back to make Winston’s job easier.

“[Rumpel] and Traci Carter are the two most unique guys I’ve ever coached,” Gallagher said. “They can literally dominate the game from the defensive side of the ball.”

It’s a long eight months until November, but Gallagher just can’t wait. And all should be well in Jasperland going forward.