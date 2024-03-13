Charleston fends off feisty Stony Brook to repeat as CAA champs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s very rare that a conference tournament and championship game might be remembered as much for what the runner-up did as the champion cutting the nets.

Time and time again, the seventh-seeded Stony Brook Seawolves were the embodiment of resilience, and it wasn’t until one final desperation heave on the last play of overtime glanced harmlessly off the backboard, that the top-seeded Charleston Cougars could breathe a collective sigh of relief and begin to celebrate repeating as CAA tournament champions.

In order to answer the Seawolves at every turn, the Cougars had to be resilient themselves, and they were.

After capturing the tournament championship in the final year of the Colonial Athletic Association on the same floor last season, Charleston won the first tournament under the league’s new Coastal Athletic Association moniker after surviving a thrilling 82-79 overtime win in the CAA championship game at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Tuesday night. It was the third CAA tournament title overall for the Cougars, who also won it in 2018.

Simply to be competing for the CAA title, let alone nearly winning it, was impressive in itself for Stony Brook (20-15, 10-8 CAA). The upstart Seawolves beat 10th-seeded Northeastern in the second round on Saturday before stunning second-seeded Drexel in double overtime the next day. They then took down third-seeded Hofstra with a late run that turned apparent defeat into victory on Monday night.

No team has beaten the top three seeds in the CAA tournament’s 42-year history, but Stony Brook very nearly did.

Yet again, nothing seemed to phase the team that was only the second seven seed to ever to play in the CAA tournament final. Charleston’s win moved top seeds to 22-1 all-time in the CAA tournament final.

After leading 9-4, the Seawolves trailed, 22-15 — following an 18-6 Cougars run (during which Stony Brook missed nine straight shots) — but closed the opening half on a 25-13 spurt to take a 40-35 lead at halftime.

“The first half, we were all on edge,” said Reyne Smith, who led Charleston with 23 points (going 6-for-15 from 3-point range) on his way to the Most Outstanding Player award. “It’s the championship, you’re nervous, and we went into the locker room [at halftime] and just kind of relaxed, [just] play how we got there in the first place, and that’s kind of what we focused on. You want to come out of any half with good energy and effort, and knowing that we needed to pick it up.”

A 20-6 Charleston run gave the Cougars (27-7, 15-3 CAA) a 55-46 lead nearly seven minutes into the second half and they looked poised for their 12th consecutive win. That stretch was extended to 31-16, to put Charleston ahead by a game-high margin of 66-56, with 8:57 left in regulation.

The Cougars led by nearly that amount, at 73-64, with 5:01 left in the second half, after a 3-pointer from Smith, but the Seawolves kept battling back, scoring the next nine points — the last five from graduate guard Aaron Clarke (11 points), to tie the game, 73-73, with 2:12 left in regulation.

Charleston failed to score over the final five minutes of regulation.

“I didn’t realize it was that long,” Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey said. “It probably seemed like two weeks... I’m so impressed with where [the Seawolves] were at the end of the season. We knew that they weren’t going to lay down. We knew that they were going to make a run and they did. They made some big-time played and were getting a lot of stops, so we have to credit Stony Brook for the way they defended us.”

Clarke had two chances to possibly win the game in the final seconds of regulation, but he missed a 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left and was stripped on the way to rising for what would have been a right-wing pull-up jumper, which sent the game to overtime.

“We got a great look,” Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said. “Aaron’s been so good at that and great for us... if that [goes] in, we’re having a whole different conversation, but sports are cruel. I feel bad for the guys. I’ve never felt worse for a group of kids.”

Smith scored the first five points of the extra session on a layup and a key transition, right-wing 3-pointer before junior forward and All-CAA First Team choice Ante Brzovic (12 points) added a free throw for a 79-73 Cougars advantage with 1:17 to play.

“I’ve practiced transition 3s off the dribble every day, so it was kind of something that I didn’t overcomplicate,” Smith said. “I just kind of stepped into it with rhythm and [was] just fortunate enough to knock it down. It’s something that you don’t really think of in the moment, you just kind of shoot it and hope it goes in.”

But the stubborn Seawolves still wouldn’t go away.

CAA All-Tournament Team member Tyler Stephenson-Moore (game-high 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 7-for-12 from behind the arc) drained a clutch 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half, at 79-76, with 1:01 left.

Most of Stephenson-Moore’s damage came in the first half, when he scored 17 points.

“There was a while there, I thought he was going to have 50,” Kelsey said. “He’s a very talented offensive player. You could just sense that not only him but his team was playing with such desperation.”

After Smith and Stephenson-Moore traded 3-point misses, Smith hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it a five-point game, but Clarke hit a tough 3-pointer to bring Stony Brook to within 81-79 with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Smith made the first of two free throws to give the Cougars a three-point lead, but by missing a second free throw, he left the door open for the Seawolves, who over four days, with three overtime periods, played a CAA tournament record 175 minutes.

Graduate guard Dean Noll (10 points) only had time for a miracle 75-foot attempt before the final buzzer that missed. The way Stony Brook kept remarkably surviving, there was almost a feeling of expectation that Noll’s shot would somehow go in to force a second overtime.

“I think we clearly ran out of gas in overtime, but for what the week was, I thought we really battled,” Ford said. “This crew was unbelievable. They never thought we were losing... It’s the ultimate stomach punch to lose how we lost, I mean, it couldn’t feel any worse... We felt like we were the hottest team in the league at the right time. What a great run and what a tough, tough, tough way to end it, but I wouldn’t trade any of those guys. I’m so proud of those guys, and they gave us everything they had.”

All-Tournament Team selection Keenan Fitzmorris (16) helped keep Stony Brook in the game, but Charleston had significant contributions from junior forward and All-CAA Third Team choice Ben Burnham (14 points, seven rebounds), junior guard and All-Tournament team member Kobe Rodgers (10 points, six rebounds, four assists), and possibly the one that in some ways, hurt the most, 12 points and five boards from graduate forward and All-Tournament team member Frankie Policelli, who transferred to Charleston this season after spending three years at Stony Brook.

“[Charleston’s] a great program,” Ford said. “They deserved to win. The irony is, I thought we deserved to win too, but that’s just how it works… that’s a high-major operation they’ve got going.”

“I want to give Geno and his team a lot of credit,” Kelsey said. “That wasn’t a [typical] seven seed. They’ve been an absolute beast of a team the last three weeks or so, and he had those guys humming. They were paying desperate. I have so much respect for the way they turned it around. That was a championship-caliber team we played.”

Stony Brook’s success in only its second year in the CAA one year after going just 6-12 in its new conference and 11-22 overall last year is already far ahead of schedule.

“When you factor in where we brought the program from [in the America East] to now, I think there’s a lot of extra meaning behind what these guys did because we haven’t been in the league [for long],” Ford said. “We’re not a seven seed that’d grinded in the league… and we did everything right, and played our best at the end of the year and were one play away.”

Meanwhile, the current CAA standard bearer that the Seawolves and the rest of the conference are chasing is starting to expand its foothold.

“It’s awesome that [we] were able to stay with the process and understand that we had a bigger goal in mind,” Smith said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to go back-to-back.”

“I’m just blessed to coach this team and very fortunate to advance and have an opportunity to represent our institution in the [NCAA] Tournament,” Kelsey said. “This team is special, and they’ve made their mark on this university, on our city, in this conference. We’re excited to go represent this conference in the national tournament.”