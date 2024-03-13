Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: BJ Freeman, Milwaukee

Mid-Major Madness has selected Milwaukee wing BJ Freeman as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week of Mar. 4-10 after carrying the Panthers to the Horizon League Championship final.

Despite closing out the regular-season on five straight wins, the Panthers garnered just the sixth seed at the 2024 Horizon League Championship and missed out on a potential first-round bye via one spot. Nonetheless, pitted against No. 11 Detroit Mercy in the first round, the Panthers staved off a solid effort from the Titans for an 83-79 win behind Freeman’s 30-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Two days later, tasked with battling one of this season’s premier mid-majors in No, 3 Green Bay, it was Freeman once again leading the way with a double-double of 32 points and 10 boards in a 95-84 rout of the Phoenix.

To start this week, Freeman led a second consecutive upset by beating No. 5 Northern Kentucky in the semifinals. His 27 points, three boards, and two assists booked the Panthers a spot in the Championship round, defeating the Norse 82-75 on a neutral court.

However, on Tuesday Mar. 12, Milwaukee’s dream run would finally come to an end at the hands of No. 1 Oakland and head coach Greg Kempe. The Panthers just misssed out on an NCAA Tournament Bid with an 83-76 loss.

Freeman played 30 minutes and provided the Panthers some stability with his 14 points and three rebounds in the hard-fought defeat. It would have been Milwaukee’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Honorable Mentions

Rafael Pinzon (Bryant) - After closing out the season with 27 points and five assists over Albany, Pinzon dropped a career-high 35 points to help the Bulldogs advance to the semifinals of the America East Championship with a win over Maine. In a losing effort in the American East semifinals against UMass Lowell, Pinzon dropped 24 points.

Jalen Blackmon (Stetson) - Picking up a win over Queens with 21 points in the quarterfinals, Blackmon led the Hatters to an ASUN Championship — and the Hatters’ first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance — with 12 points and four assists to defeat Jacksonville before a career-high 43 points to down Austin Peay in the finals.

Walyn Napper (Longwood) - For the Lancers second ever DI NCAA Tournament bid, Napper managed 20 points and six boards over Winthrop, 16 points and seven assists to upset High Point, and a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards in an upset of UNC Asheville.

Riley Minix (Morehead State) - Securing a bid to the NCAA Tournament at the OVC Championship, Minix led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 10 boards over SIUE, 26 points against UT Martin, and finally, 26 points to defeat Little Rock in the finals.