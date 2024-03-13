McNeese slides through Southland on their way to first tournament bid since 2002

The ‘Pokes are going dancing for the first time since 2002.

In a 92-76 win over the Nicholls Colonels in the Legacy Center in their home of Lake Charles, La., senior guard Shahada Wells scored 27 in the McNeese Cowboys’ first Southland title in 22 years.

“[When we recruited him] we told him we thought he could be ‘all that’ and put him in a position to play professionally, and he’s done all of that,” McNeese head coach Will Wade said. “We knew when we put him in the right spots he was going to deliver for us. I’ve never had my best player, we have be my best leader and my best worker.”

The Cowboys pulled away early and never trailed in the championship game. This win ties McNeese State for the biggest turnaround from one season to another in NCAA history. Going 11-23 last season, Wade’s hiring brought them a staggering 19 more wins from last season with the chance for more coming in the Big Dance.

In a special moment for the fans in Lake Charles, Wade has brought the city back from 11 straight losing seasons. They now head to their third NCAA Tournament in school history.

“We’re all underdogs,” Wade said tearfully. “We’re here to try to play like that every night. In a broader sense, Lake Charles is an underdog, and I think McNeese is an underdog. We’re competing, so everybody carries a chip on their shoulder. We try to remind ourselves of that. I put so much pressure on myself to win this just because I wanted these guys and this community to experience this.”

Of the players on this Cowboy team, Christian Shumate remains as the only returning starter for McNeese after enduring another losing season with the team last year. In the win on Wednesday, Shumate recorded 11 points to go with a candidate for dunk of the year in a tip dunk in the second half.

“Going through so much here for [Shumate] to come back, [it was] blind faith basically,” Wade said. “He’s been incredible.”

The Cowboys now eagerly await their NCAA Tournament seeding with bracketologists predicting either a 12 or 13. They were considered a potential bubble team before their win on Wednesday, but now they don’t have to worry about that. Times are only getting more thrilling for fans that have already gotten their dream season under Wade.