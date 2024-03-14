Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona

Mid-Major Madness selected Northern Arizona’s Sophie Glancey as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10. The sophomore forward averaged 26 points and 11.5 rebounds per game over a pair of wins.

The Boise, Idaho, native began the week with a 22-point, 12-rebound, three-block performance in a 67-61 win over Northern Colorado in the regular-season finale. It marked the eighth time in 16 conference games that she eclipsed the 20-point plateau.

The Lumberjacks, who clinched the No. 2 seed for the Big Sky Tournament, set a program record for wins with 23 and matched their highest conference win total with 15.

Second-seeded NAU began its quest for a tournament title with an 81-63 win over Sacramento State in the Big Sky quarterfinals on Sunday. Glancey tied a career-high with 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting. She knocked in 16 of her 30 points in the third quarter. She pulled down 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Northern Arizona fell to Eastern Washington in the Big Sky championship Wednesday. She had 15 points and six boards in the title game. Glancey registered a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in the semifinal win over Montana on Tuesday.

Honorable Mention:

Addie Budnik, Richmond Sr. Forward

Budnik was named the Atlantic 10 Tournament MOP as she helped guide the Spiders to their first title. The Highland Park, Ill., native racked up 18 points in the quarterfinals, a season-high 22 in the semifinals and 14 in the championship game. She shot 60% (18-for-30) for the tournament, including 59% (13-of-22) from deep.

Carter McCray, Northern Kentucky Fr. Center

McCray averaged 26.5 points and 16.5 rebounds over two Horizon League tournament games. She posted a double-double with 24 points, 19 boards and four steals in a first-round victory at Oakland. The Oberlin, Ohio, native poured in a career-high 29 points, 14 rebounds and another four steals in a quarterfinal loss to Cleveland State.

Elisa Mevius, Siena, So. Guard

Mevius tallied the first triple-double in Siena program history with 16 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a win at Rider. It marked the first triple-double in the MAAC this season. The German recorded four steals, which helped her break the MAAC single season record for steals with 121.

Tilda Sjökvist, Presbyterian Soph. Guard

Sjökvist was named the Big South Tournament MVP as she helped lead the Blue Hose to its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with the conference championship. The Swede posted 18 points in the quarterfinal, 19 in the semifinals and 11 in the title game.