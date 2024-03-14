Mid-American Conference Championship: bracket, schedule, prediction and notes

Bracket

Schedule

Note: All times listed in Eastern.

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 14), ESPN+

Game 1: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Kent State, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Bowling Green vs. No. 4 Central Michigan, Time TBA

Game 3: No. 2 Akron vs. No. 7 Miami (OH), Time TBA

Game 4: No. 6 Western Michigan vs. No. 3 Ohio, Time TBA

Semifinals (Friday, March 15), CBS Sports Network

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, March 16) ESPN2

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m.

The Favorites

Toledo (20-11, 14-4)

Despite the loss of last season’s leading scorer in RayJ Dennis, Toledo is running the MAC once again with a wide range of effective contributors that can lead these Rockets to a title.

Critical to which will be Toledo’s duo of returners in Ra’Heim Moss and Dante Maddox Jr. who have carried the offensive load in place of Dennis this season. Behind them, Tyler Cocheran averages 14.4 PPG, and Javan Simmons contributed 12.4 PPG. Freshman Sonny Wilson has emerged as a speak to add depth to this roster.

Undoubtedly it’ll be a tough road ahead for Toledo in a conference latent with talent, and versatility but these Rockets have all the intangibles to run away with the title after a really strong showing in MAC play.

Akron (21-10, 13-5)

Enrique Freeman and Ali Ali have dominated the MAC all season long. Both were selected to the All-Conference First Team. Freeman was tabbed as the MAC’s Player of the Year.

After opening the conference slate on a seven-game win streak, the Zips suffered tough losses to Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, which cost them a chance at the regular-season crown.

While this certainly isn’t as deep a roster as Toledo’s, Freeman and Ali’s dominance needs to be respected. If the Zips can get some consistent contributions from the likes of Greg Tribble, Sammy Hunter and Nate Johnson, Akron could absolutely go on a run in Cleveland.

Ohio (19-12, 13-5)

The Bobcats guard play is the pinnacle of head coach Jeff Boals rotation with Jaylin Hunter earning an All-MAC Second Team selection and Shereef Mitchell arriving from Creighton this past offseason. In addition to those two, All-Conference Third Team selection AJ Clayton is the swingman on the interior and has been an effective contributor averaging 12.4 PPG and 4.5 RPG.

To aid that talented contingent, Ohio bolsters some of the conference’s most exciting young talent including Aidan Hadaway, Elmore James and Ajay Sheldon as the sixth man.

After falling short in the semifinals last year to the eventual winner in Toledo, these Bobcats return a ton of conference tournament experience. It’s tough to beat a team three times in one year and after a pair of losses to Toledo during the regular-season, Ohio looks primed for revenge in Cleveland this postseason.

Central Michigan (18-13, 12-6)

What a turnaround it’s been for the Chippewas under head coach Tony Barbee. After just seven wins in 2021-22, 10 wins in 2022-23, he was selected as 2024 MAC Coach of the Year after an 18 win 2023-24 campaign with Central Michigan.

If you know anything at all about the Chippewas, remember the name Anthony Pritchard. The 6-foot-3 do-it-all guard is averaging 13.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, and shooting 46% from the field to earn an All-Conference First Team nod. That might not seem like much at first glance, but he’s almost single-handedly carried Central Michigan through conference play with wins over Toledo, Miami (OH) and Bowling Green.

With double-double machine Brian Taylor managing the boards (note his 13 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Toledo), Pritchard, Barbee and Co. will be tough to take down this postseason.

The Sleepers

Bowling Green (19-12, 10-8)

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Falcons having struggled with some of the top seeded programs in the MAC throughout the regular-season. Nonetheless, JUCO transfer Marcus Hill has been exceptional for Bowling Green, averaging 20.6 PPG to garner an All-Conference First Team selection.

If the Falcons can secure an early upset over Central Michigan and develop some momentum, higher-seeded programs beware because Hill and Co. can score in droves.

Western Michigan (12-19, 9-9)

The Broncos have been a problem in the MAC this season, forcing upset wins over Ohio, Miami (OH) and Akron. But Western Michigan has been inconsistent, and despite those major wins, there’s been some tough stretches including a six-game losing streak during conference play.

Seth Hubbard and a hopefully healthy B. Artis White could do some damage in Cleveland, but it’ll be an uphill battle for the Broncos starting with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 Ohio.

The Rest

Miami-OH (15-16, 9-9)

Outside of the RedHawks’ main three contributors in Darweshi Hunter, Anderson Mirambeaux and Bryson Bultman, this is a really young roster for head coach Travis Steele. Gaining experience at the conference tournament will do this program well, but coming off a pair of losses to end the regular-season, Miami arrives in Cleveland cold and with a tough matchup against Akron in the opener.

Kent State (15-16, 8-10)

How did Kent State go from winning the MAC Championship in 2022-23 to barely garnering a bid to the 2024 conference tournament? I have no idea. While head coach Rob Senderoff didn’t return a ton of talent, he retained a solid core of veterans, but it hasn’t quite translated.

After a pair of losses to Toledo during the regular-season, the Golden Flashes will have an opportunity to avoid the sweep but will have to limit Toledo’s star guard trio.

The Prediction

Struggles have reared their ugly head for Akron over the last few weeks of the season, but Ali and Freeman’s dominance has been on display throughout conference play. Despite coming off consecutive losses, I’m picking the Zips to rebound and prevail at the MAC Championship this season. Akron will easily handle both Miami in the quarterfinals and Ohio in the semifinals before a competitive matchup for the championship against top-seeded Toledo. As the Rockets fall short in back-to-back years, it’ll be the Zips emerging with the MAC title from Cleveland.