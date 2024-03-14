MAAC Tournament Column: Iona’s inconsistency held back the season, but not the program

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - As Iona legend Osborn Shema walked off of the floor for the final time in a Gael uniform, first-year head coach Tobin Anderson could only muster an apology.

“The goal when he came back was to take this thing to the same level, if not higher,” Anderson said. “It was for him to have an all-conference year to go do special things, and that was absolutely part of the plan.”

But for a variety of reasons, it didn’t happen, and Iona’s season ended with a 68-63 loss in the MAAC quarterfinals to second-seeded Fairfield inside Boardwalk Hall.

A year ago, after Rick Pitino crossed the Throgs Neck Bridge from New Rochelle to Queens to take the St. John’s job, all players with eligibility remaining entered the transfer portal except for Shema. The roster for this season comprised of Shema and 12 new players, but that changed before the ball was even tipped.

A preseason injury kept the seven-foot Rwandan off the floor for the first month of the season, and the roster was simply “12 new guys.” It was a mix mainly consisting of grad students and freshmen. Shema returned in December, and in his second game, Iona defeated Colgate resoundingly at home, but it wasn’t the rocket ship that many expected it to be.

Shema was hampered by his injured leg all year, and his averages fell across the board, going from 7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game last year to 5.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.6 steals per contest this season.

He never truly found a rhythm, but he wasn’t the only one.

When Idan Tretout was it his best, it was magic. The Gaels rode his hot hand to a comeback victory against Sacred Heart in November, where he scored 34 points and drained seven 3-pointers. However, in the final game of his college career, he shot just 4-for-14 from the field and went out with a whimper.

To his credit, he did come alive late in the game, twice cutting the Fairfield lead to one point with layups in the final five minutes, with the second one being an and-one. However, on that and-one, he missed the free throw, and Iona never tied the game again.

He scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers in a win over Manhattan in the opening round. But for an Iona program so used to winning, fans may remember Wednesday more than it remembers Tuesday.

As early as November, Anderson was talking about how the Gaels would go as far as their grad students would take them, and he couldn’t have been more prophetic.

Just not in the way that he’d hoped.

“We didn’t get to where we wanted to get to,” Anderson said. “We had some things that came up along the way, but we never got to where I thought we could get to. At the end of the day, I hold myself accountable. You visualize what this team could’ve been, but it just never materialized, and at times we had some things, but not consistently, and that’s why we’re sitting here (after losing in the quarterfinals).”

The very next question was one about how the Gaels played best with four freshmen on the floor, and Anderson flashed a big smile, excited for the future of the program with Jeremiah Quigley, Jean Aranguren, Alex Bates, Sultan Adewale and Dylan Saunders leading the way, but the future was not tonight.

Another poster child for the Gaels’ inconsistency this season was Wheza Panzo. Perhaps it’s a little unfair to call him out for inconsistency, given that his game is predicated almost exclusively on making four out of every 10 threes, and in league play he basically did do that. However, tonight was not his night, and over the course of the year, when it wasn’t the Gaels’ night.

In wins, Panzo shot 43% from beyond the arc, a figure that plummeted to 30% in games that the Gaels lost. Tonight? He shot 2-for-7 from three.

While Greg Gordon’s departure obviously played a massive role in the Gaels’ stumble to the finish line, they still struggled for consistency when he was with the team. An identity began to form, and Iona won five of seven before he left, but it still had a difficult stretch of the schedule coming up that would’ve been challenging with or without him.

“We were never consistent with how we played,” Anderson said. “How we did things, how we executed on both ends, it was uneven. That’s a very good word to describe the season.”

The disappointment of year one shouldn’t damper hopes or expectations for the future of the Gaels’ program. The three high school seniors who have signed to play for Iona are all extremely tantalizing prospects, and this year’s freshman class is one that can be special, but Anderson doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“My dad always said ‘let’s not talk about it before you do it’,” Anderson said. “I’m not going to sit here and make any kind of proclamation, we gotta go do it. I’m not gonna pound my chest and say all this crap we’re going to do. Let’s go do it first.”

Just seconds later though, his inner thoughts got the best of him.

“We’re going to win here,” he said. “We’re going to win big.”