Paul Otieno proved why he should’ve been named to an All-MAAC Team in Quinnipiac’s quarterfinal win

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - On Monday, the All-MAAC Teams for 2023-24 were announced. Regular-season champion Quinnipiac had Matt Balanc on the First Team, along with Savion Lewis and Amarri Tice on the Second Team, but there was one Bobcat worthy of recognition who was left off entirely.

“I was shocked that [Paul Otieno] didn’t make an all-conference team,” Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora said. “As a group, we talked about that and we said, ‘let’s dedicate this week to Paul Otieno.’”

In the Bobcats’ 76-52 MAAC Quarterfinal victory over Canisius, Otieno sure made his case, sending QU to Friday night. He scored a team–high 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, picked up two steals and was a plus-35 in 32 minutes of action.

Against a shorthanded Griffs team, the Nairobi native had a clear plan of attack.

“My goal personally was to get (Frank Mitchell) in foul trouble early,” Otieno said.

While it wasn’t quite “early” when the MAAC’s leading rebounder picked up his second foul, but it was very soon after that that the snub made his voice heard on the game’s record.

The Bobcats went to their favorite action, the pick-and-roll with Lewis and Otieno, and when the point guard’s left-handed layup ricocheted off the glass, nobody was home to stop the big man from grabbing the rebound and putting it back.

Surprisingly, it was his first bucket of the game, but it wouldn’t be his last.

On the very next possession, following a triple by Tre Dinkins, the Bobcats spaced the floor, and Otieno found space in the low post. He received a pass from Doug Young, and laid the ball in.

In the waning seconds of the half, Lewis dropped the ball for Otieno, and he drove the rest of the way to the basket, laying it in off the glass to extend Quinnipiac’s lead to seven going into recess. After scoring nothing for the first 14 minutes of the half, Otieno had entered double figures by the time he hit the locker room, all of it with Mitchell off the floor.

But when Mitchell came back to start the second half, nothing changed.

A 7-0 run became a 24-1 run, and by the time it was over Otieno had 16 points, and the Bobcats were ahead 54-28 and cruising.

Mitchell, who was named to the All-MAAC Second Team over Otieno, was held to six points and seven rebounds, attempting just six field goals. Pecora had a great game plan, but Reggie Witherspoon’s ball screen offense also doesn’t emphasize the post play that he had the propensity to dominate.

“When we did get the ball into Frank, they doubled him,” Witherspoon said. “It forced him into being a passer, and he did that today. Frank scores a lot of points on offensive rebounds, and they did a really good job keeping him off the glass, and foul trouble was also a big factor.”

Mitchell deserved all of the flowers that he got, but on this night, Otieno had something to prove, and he proved it to the whole league.

“Paul is a beast,” Lewis said. “Whenever he’s dominating, it’s very contagious throughout the entire team. When Paul kills, we’re all happy, and I’m glad he was able to have a really successful game.”

As the interior defensive anchor for the league’s best team, Otieno is also among the top finishers in the country at the rim. He shot 68% on attempts from close in this season, and possessed the MAAC’s highest true shooting percentage in league games.

His averages of 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds may not jump off of the page, but to do so on such great efficiency with how much he means to the team is staggering. He’s the lynchpin as the roll man in the pick-and-roll, and he keeps the paint clean on the other end. It’s hard to imagine Quinnipiac being anywhere near as good as it is without him.

While the accolades for the regular season may not have poured in for Otieno, his performance has drawn attention.

“I’ve been reached out to by three or four friends in the NFL over the years,” Pecora said. “And this year, they’ve all gotten back to me about ‘is he capable of being a tight end.’”

Whether the future is in basketball, football or anything else, Otieno‘s present is as a man on a mission.

A mission to bring Quinnipiac to its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

A mission that is two wins from reality.