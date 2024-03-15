Cameron Tyson and Seattle are focused on breaking through in WAC Tournament

The name Tyson is synonymous with headlining in Las Vegas. But we’re not talking about Mike.

Seattle leading scorer Cameron Tyson needs to have a legendary performance this weekend in Vegas to take the Redhawks to heights it hasn’t seen in over 60 years — an NCAA Tournament.

Tyson will need to will his team using his shooting stroke. In Seattle’s quarterfinal win over Cal Baptist, Tyson put Lancers on the mat from the opening tip. He had 16 of his 18 points in the first half including two threes in the opening five minutes of the game.

The Redhawks used their offensive explosion to coast to a wire-to-wire 81-57 win.

Seattle came into the game as a seven-point favorite, so a blowout win is not surprising. A win in the WAC Tournament is huge for this program. Under coach Chris Victor, the Redhawks won the league in 2021-22, and finished in the top four the last two years. Thursday marked the school’s first conference tournament win in three years and the first of Victor’s tenure.

The Redhawks lost three straight regular season games heading into the WAC Tournament. Victor said his team had a positive mindset going into the tournament and the team doesn’t dwell on past failures.

“We weren’t playing our best basketball the final couple of weeks, he said. “I knew we just needed to get off to a good start to get our flow back. Cam and our other leaders took charge. We focus on one game at a time. We had our best offensive performance of the year.”

Seattle has to turn their focus quickly on the next challenge, top-seed Grand Canyon University. Seattle will attempt to enact revenge after the Lopes knocked them out of the WAC quarterfinal last season.

“GCU is a good team,” Victor said. “They won the league. They have a great offense. We had two competitive games with them that went down to the wire. We will be ready.”

Seattle was one of the three teams in the conference to beat GCU. Seattle gave the Lopes their first conference loss by beating 86-79 in Seattle. In that game, the Redhawks faced GCU after their chartered flight home from Stephen F. Austin was delayed past midnight.

Tyson had 25 points and was 5-8 from three in that contest.

In the return game to Phoenix, Seattle forced the Lopes into overtime before falling 95-88.

I fully expect the WAC semifinal game to just as close. GCU is regarded as heavy favorite according to oddsmakers. The Lopes deserve to be well-esteemed. Seattle is not a team that is should be looked over though. Tyson’s punch can knock you cold, if you are not prepared for it.