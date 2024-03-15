Mountain West Quarterfinals: No surprise seeds don’t hold serve

We’ve talked all year about how loaded and balanced the Mountain West is. Come on, there’s the #SixBidMW that’s being displayed throughout the tournament at Thomas & Mack.

Spotted on the officials table in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UBlJ9k2yqE — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 13, 2024

So why would we expect the tournament to all chalk? We shouldn’t, and it hasn’t.

In the quarterfinals, the lower seeds won three of the four games.

No. 2 Nevada fell to seventh-seeded Colorado State 85-78. While the Wolf Pack won both of the regular season meetings, including on a Jared Lucas buzzer beater on Feb. 27 at CSU, Thursday was different.

The Rams were in front for the final 37 minutes of the contest and led by as many as 15. After Nevada pulled within two early in the second half, 12 straight points reasserted Colorado State’s hold on the game.

Five Rams scored in double figures. Jalen Lake led the team with 16 points off the bench. Isaiah Stevens followed right behind with 15, and Nique Clifford contributed 14.

Sixth-seeded Nevada knocked off No. 3 Boise State in the nightcap 76-66. It was a near wire-to-wire victory as the Lobos led for all but 32 seconds in the contest. They limited the Broncos to 29% shooting from both the floor and downtown. Meanwhile, UNM shot 57.7% in the second half.

Jaelen House went off for a season-high 29 points. Donovan Dent tallied 22 points on a near perfect 8-for-9 shooting night.

While those two games were dominated by one team, the first two quarterfinals were much close with both heading to overtime.

No. 5 San Diego State edged No. 4 UNLV 74-71 in OT. Dedan Thomas Jr. forced the extra period with a contested floater in the lane that fell through the net with less than a second left in regulation.

DEDAN THOMAS JR SENDS US TO OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/BmRtw3KBs7 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2024

He finished with 29 points and five assists.

But the story was Jaedon LeDee, who matched a career-high 34 points. He scored seven in the extra period, including a jumper that banked off the glass with 12.7 seconds remaining to give the Aztecs a three-point edge.

WHAT A FINISH FOR JAEDON LEDEE @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/GrOQjlSSgo — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2024

He shot 11-for-21 for the game and pulled down 16 rebounds.

SDSU outrebounded the Runnin’ Rebels 50-31 and turned 25 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

The day began with fireworks as No. 9 Fresno State gave top-seed Utah State all it could handle before the Aggies pulled out an 87-75 win in overtime to be the only high seed to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Conference Player of the Year Great Osobor was fantastic as he finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds for a monster double-double. Darius Brown II also had a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists. Javon Jackson added 16 off the bench.

So, the semifinals are set and pit Utah State against San Diego State and New Mexico against Colorado State.