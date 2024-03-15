Atlantic 10 quarterfinals: Chaos ensues as lower seeds all force upsets

Saint Joseph’s manages comeback win over No. 1 Richmond

Brooklyn, N.Y. – After a hot start to non-conference play was extinguished with an up-and-down campaign in the Atlantic 10, Saint Joseph’s is still dancing at the Barclays Center this postseason.

Following a win over George Mason in the second round, No. 9 St. Joe’s was pitted against co-regular-season champions and No. 1 seed Richmond in the quarterfinals.

While it was the Spiders winning out 73-66 only a week ago during the regular-season, when it mattered most, the Hawks got revenge in Brooklyn with a tightly contested 66-61 win.

For St. Joe’s, the win wasn’t always assured as Richmond raced out to a 7-0 advantage at the first media timeout and the Hawks started 0-for-8 from the field.

While the Hawks struggled offensively throughout the first half, committing five turnovers and shooting just 18% at the under eight media timeout, St. Joe’s physical defense kept Richmond from running away.

Fighting through those early struggles for St. Joe’s was Erik Reynolds II, contributing a game-high 13 points at half to keep Richmond within one possession at 24-22.

Richmond’s Neal Quinn was dominant on the interior throughout the first half and gave the Hawks issues all day long. He finished with a team-leading 21 points.

While the Hawks again came out slow to start the half, the Spiders failed to pull away and allowed St. Joe’s to once again cut the lead to within one possession at the under 12 media timeout of the second half.

Richmond’s inconsistent offense let St. Joe’s creep back with Reynolds hitting a clutch and-one just before the final media timeout to knot the game at 53.

Back-and-forth we’d go in the final seconds as Reynolds and Cameron Brown thrust St. Joe’s into the lead with under a minute to go. Co-A10 Player of the Year Jordan King quickly answered with a jumper to keep the Spiders within one possession.

Despite an inconsistent shooting day for both programs, Rasheer Fleming and Lynn Greer III went a combined 5-for-6 at the charity stripe to keep the Hawks and complete our first upset of the quarterfinals.

Reynolds, an All-Conference First Team selection, carried St. Joe’s to the finish with a game-high 30 points. The only other Hawk who managed double-digits was C. Brown with 10 points and seven rebounds.

“Erik [Reynolds] made shots and [Richmond] missed some,” Hawks head coach Billy Lange said. “There’s not something that we did, or something that they did wrong. It was just a really good basketball game. [Richmond is] terrific so you have to be dialed in every time and I think that’s what happened.”

While defense was the main issue for St. Joe’s throughout this season, it was the Hawks physicality on that end which secured this team to a pair of wins at the A10 Championship.

“There were points in the year where it was like we know we’re getting crushed media wise, and everybody is killing us [for our defensive effort],” said Lange. “We made a few tweaks, and then when we ended the regular-season in our last four games, we were a top-four [A10] team defensively, which is what we needed coming into this tournament.”

With a win over Richmond, St. Joe’s advances to the semifinals where it will face No. 5 VCU with the winner getting a shot at the conference championship crown.

VCU throttles No. 4 UMass in second upset of the day

Brooklyn, N.Y. - With UMass handedly defeating VCU 74-52 during the regular-season, our second matchup of the day provided yet another opportunity for revenge.

While both teams came out slow in the first half, the Minutemen built a 9-7 advantage just before our second media timeout. This would mark the last UMass lead of the afternoon as VCU quickly climbed in front 11-9 before extending that out to 20-16 at the under eight break.

As the Rams pushed that lead out to double-digits at 36-21 by the final timeout of the first half, the Minutemen simply couldn’t buy a bucket shooting 25% from the field and 11% from three.

Behind Zeb Jackson’s 11 points in the first half, VCU took a 42-25 lead into the locker room while UMass desperately searched for answers.

Those would come in the form of Rashool Diggins, who despite scoring just a single point in the first half, contributed 20 points alone in the second half to try and will UMass back into contention.

Immediately out of halftime, he led the Minutemen on an 8-3 run with back-to-back deep 3-pointers to start cutting into this Rams advantage.

A lengthy VCU scoring drought allowed UMass to pull back within single-digits at 49-40 behind Diggins.

By the under eight timeout, Diggins had already amassed 17 of the Minutemen’s 26 second-half points to close the deficit within six at the final media timeout of the contest.

From here, VCU sped to the finish, holding UMass scoreless over the last 4:24 of regulation to build out an 8-0 run that would see the Rams complete our second upset on the day at 73-59.

Despite Diggins game-high 21 points, UMass struggled to match VCU on the defensive end and in the rebounding department.

Leading the way for the Rams was Joe Bamisile with 18 points, followed by Jackson with 17 points and five assists.

“I thought our guys did a nice job, [but] we got off to a bit of a slow start,” VCU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They got [early] offensive rebounds, and we were a little irritated with one another at that point. From then on, our guys began to play the tough together basketball that we needed in order to come out with a win.”

While the Rams battled through that early lull to run away with it, this matchup provided an opportunity for VCU to showcase the versatility and depth of this roster.

Against a UMass team with lots of size and physicality, game planning for these Minutemen gives Odom an idea of the intensity VCU will need in order to win it all in Brooklyn.

“[UMass is] really hard to guard in and around the basket because they challenge you,” he said. “They beat you up with their post-ups in a very legal way and that can make you very fatigued. We had to play all three of our bigs today in order to fight that and just give ourselves a chance.”

St. Bonaventure completes double-OT win over No. 2 Loyola

Brooklyn, N.Y. - With Loyola-Chicago getting the better of St. Bonaventure during the regular season, it looked like the Ramblers might run away with another key win over the Bonnies on an even bigger stage.

Both sides started the contest slowly on the offensive end with St. Bona going 0-for-8 from the field by the first media timeout and the Ramblers shooting just 22% but still managing a 6-2 lead.

By the third media timeout of the first half, that lead had ballooned out to double-digits at 19-8 behind Philip Alston’s eight points and three boards and a Bonnies scoring drought. Loyola led 31-22 at halftime.

The second half had a back-and-forth start as the Bonnies start to work the ball inside and play a more physical game with the shots just not falling from 3-point land.

While the lead was held at nine all the way to the under 12 timeout of the second half, St. Bonaventure began to make its push. With 1:20 remaining on the clock, the Bonnies had climbed all the way back from 15 down to cut the Rambler advantage to one possession on the back of a late 8-0 run.

As Loyola went scoreless over the last 5:30 of regulation, St. Bonaventure knotted the score at 58 to force OT.

While neither would go, the Bonnies had still completed the comeback to force overtime against the second seeded Ramblers.

To start the first extra period, St. Bonaventure built out its biggest lead of the day at 62-58 while Loyola carried that 5:30 scoring drought into overtime.

While the Ramblers quickly climbed back on a 5-0 run to make it 63-62, Daryl Banks III finally answered for the Bonnies with a clutch three despite his team shooting 19% from three on the evening.

Down the other end, St. Bonaventure put Alston on the line, where he missed a pair of free throws but snagged his own rebound and threw down an authoritative slam to force double overtime.

In the second extra period, the Bonnies got it done with some more clutch shooting from Banks. After the Ramblers accidentally fouled Banks behind the arc, he went on to hit 3-of-3, Des Watson’s airball at the buzzer gave St. Bonaventure a win after a tough and gritty battle.

For Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt, this win speaks to the relentlessness of his program.

It wasn’t a pretty win with Bona getting beaten on the boards and committing 24 fouls, but Schmidt’s team is always fighting to survive another day in March.

“[That was] a great college basketball game, back-and-forth,” he said. “We showed great toughness. We’re not a pretty team as you saw tonight, but we have some gritty guys and they produce. [Banks] has struggled throughout the year but he never quit and kept on fighting.”

Averaging just 9.5 PPG this season, Banks finished with a team-leading 22 points and eight rebounds to lead St. Bonaventure into the semifinals on Saturday.

Duquesne holds off No. 3 Dayton to avoid season sweep

Brooklyn, N.Y. - They say one of the hardest thing to do in sports is beat the same team three times in one season. Well Thursday night, Duquesne proved that right by beating out nationally-ranked Dayton 65-57 after a pair of regular-season losses to the Flyers.

With Dayton opening the night just 1-for-10 from the field, the Dukes built a 12-4 advantage by the second media timeout while dominating a much bigger Dayton lineup on the boards.

However, the middle of this game was all Dayton as the Flyers fought back to within one possession at halftime with the Dukes leading 30-28.

Out of the locker room, Dayton grabbed its first lead of the contest by pulling ahead 40-39 in the opening minutes of the second half and built that to 50-46 by the under eight break.

Despite DaRon Holmes II effectively controlling the second half, the Dukes finally put a stop to him and by the under four, had reeled off 10 straight to regain a 58-52.

From here, the Flyers went completely cold, ending the game on a 2:08 scoring drought to essentially hand Duquesne a 65-57 upset.

While Holmes finished with a double-double of 24 points and 13 boards, All-Conference selections Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III led the Dukes with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

With four upsets in the quarterfinals, the parody of the league was on full display.

“All along, I couldn’t tell who the best team in this league was,” Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said. “I thought it was Dayton because of the resume and the preseason, but they had their struggles along the way as well. Then Richmond had some struggles at the end, and Saint Joseph’s is explosive offensively. Loyola is a really good team, but Bonaventure has a great coach. Does that surprise me? I mean, those are all pick-em games to me.”

Perhaps most importantly, with Dayton locked in for an at-large bid, the Dukes’ win means the A10 is guaranteed to return to multi-bid status this postseason.

“Anybody can beat anybody in March,” Grant said. “Rankings don’t matter. That’s really my take on it, doesn’t matter who’s playing in March. Anybody can play anybody, and anybody can get beaten on any given night.”

Duquesne will advance to the semifinals for a matchup with St. Bonaventure at 3:30 pm ET tomorrow afternoon from Barclays Center.