Saint Peter’s wins at the buzzer, and advances to MAAC Final

It just had to be on an offensive rebound, didn’t it? Saint Peters’ Mouhamed Sow snagged Roy Clarke’s miss, and as he fell back, he threw the ball back up at the rim.

It clanked around. As time expired and the backboard went red, the ball rolled into the basket. The Peacocks bench erupted, and chased Sow across the court,

In their fifth consecutive appearance in the MAAC Semifinals, Saint Peter’s advanced back to the championship game with a 62-60 win over top-seeded Quinnipiac on Friday night.

“I was happy, overjoyed,” Sow said. “Everybody likes to win.”

MOUHAMED SOW WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR SAINT PETER’S!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pn3LAIKFMB — Sam Federman (@Sam_Federman) March 16, 2024

The Peacocks are among the 25 best offensive-rebounding teams in the country. Tonight, they grabbed 12, with none bigger than the final one from Sow.

In the timeout before the final sequence, head coach Bashir Mason drew up a back screen for Clarke, but SPU “butchered the play,” according to their coach, resulting in Sow standing on the perimeter waiting for somebody to pass the ball to.

It took until the very last moment for the Peacocks to secure victory, but they were able to sense it for much of the second half. Until, with just 11.8 seconds remaining, Matt Balanc, who was 4 for 18 before this moment, received the ball on the right wing. The MAAC’s Player of the Year hit a fallaway 3-pointer to tie the game, the biggest shot of his career, but it will end up on the compilation with Marcus Paige after what happened next.

MATT BALANC OH MY GOD A FADEAWAY THREE TO TIE THE GAME AND SAVE THE QUINNIPIAC SEASON WITH 11.8 SECONDS LEFT IN REGULATION!!!!!!



Timeout QU, 60-60, SPU ball@mid_madness WHAT A GAME IN ATLANTIC CITY pic.twitter.com/3uvxJlj78X — Sam Federman (@Sam_Federman) March 16, 2024

Saint Peter’s started the game much stronger than it did in the first two meetings with the Bobcats, holding them to just 30 points in the first half. Quinnipiac did enter halftime with the lead thanks to a Savion Lewis pocket pass to Paul Otieno for the runner, but the game was being played at SPU’s pace.

“I told these guys that if we played the 60’s, we’d win,” Mason said postgame. “These guys are crazy enough to believe me.”

Bashir Mason:



“Survive and Advance. This is March”



“I told the guys if we play them in the 60’s, we’ll win, and these guys are crazy enough to believe me” pic.twitter.com/mRkNq3CEH5 — Sam Federman (@Sam_Federman) March 16, 2024

Quinnipiac plays the fastest tempo in the conference, but that wasn’t an issue for the Peacocks, who can slow any team down, and turn every game into a rockfight. The first two matchups of these teams were played much closer to Quinnipiac’s pace, at 72 and 70 possessions, and the Bobcats won by double digits. But tonight, the two teams went up and down the floor just 61 times, and Saint Peter’s had the final say.

Sow played the game of his life, with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and four blocks, including three 3-pointers. He’d made just six all season prior to tonight.

“Coach told me I had to hit one or two to open up the game,” Sow said. “My mindset going into the game was ‘everybody has faith in me, I’m just trying to hit one or two’.”

The 15 points is one shy of his career-high, and it’s his third double digit scoring game out of his five career games in the MAAC Tournament.

“This kid loves this building, by the way,” Latrell Reid said of his starting center. “We watch how he plays in this building, and he loves this building, and we love him in this building as long as he’s on my team.”

Sow’s performance was made even more impressive by the fact that he’s currently fasting in observation of Ramadan, meaning he couldn’t eat or drink all day until the 7-minute mark of the first half.

On the Dark Side of March, Quinnipiac’s dream season comes to an end. The first ever MAAC Regular Season title, and the most wins in a single season at the Division I level is nothing to scoff at, but the Bobcats wanted more.

“It breaks our hearts,” Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora said. “Having won the regular season championship and waiting to go out and obviously win the tournament. We use the term ‘finish,’ all the time, and we didn’t finish that play.”

Saint Peter’s survives and advances for the second straight night, they’ll face the winner of Fairfield and Marist tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. Two wins in the MAAC Tournament by a combined four points, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We honestly wanted to win the game 2-0,” Reid said. “I want to score the two though.”