Ivy Madness 2024: Bracket, preview, schedule, and notes

There’s something truly majestic about Ivy Madness.

Only half of the schools in the league qualify. The venue rotates between the eight historic home arenas of the teams. It’s just a two-day event with only three games, but every single game is a rivalry, and every single game is a war.

This year, with the Ivy League being stronger at the top than it has been in many years, we’re in for maybe the best Ivy Madness yet, and it’s all going down on Broadway.

Bracket

Schedule

All games at Levien Gymnasium, New York, N.Y. All times are listed as eastern

Semifinals (Saturday, March 16)

Game 1: (4) Brown vs (1) Princeton, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU

Game 2: (3) Cornell vs (2) Yale, 2:00 p.m., ESPNEWS

Championship (Sunday, March 17), ESPN2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, noon

Teams

Princeton (24-3, 12-2)

Last season, Princeton won Ivy Madness at home and used it as a springboard to the Sweet 16. It then lost Tosan Evbuomwan to the NBA, Ryan Langborg to Northwestern, and Keeshawn Kellman to Florida Gulf Coast.

It didn’t matter. The Tigers are a significantly better basketball team this year than last thanks to the evolution of Xaivian Lee and 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce.

Those two stellar sophomores along with senior Matt Allocco run the show for the Ivy League’s best offense. They turned the ball over on under 10% of possessions during conference play, shooting 36% from three and 54% from inside the arc. Princeton still runs plenty of elements of the system named for them, but this year, a focus has been put on creating mismatches. With Lee’s isolation gifts, the Tigers have run much more spread offense instead of the elbow-oriented game that Evbuomwan succeeded with last season.

A 12-2 mark in the Ivy League with the only losses coming on the road against two other 20-win teams is tremendously impressive. The Tigers should be in the NCAA Tournament if they win on Saturday regardless of what happens on Sunday, but I’m scared that the committee won’t agree. So, here’s my case.

The knock on Princeton’s resume is the lack of a Quadrant One game, but it’s not for lack of trying. Mitch Henderson’s scheduling policy is to play whoever wants to play against them, but Quad-One teams refused to schedule the Tigers.

Princeton has 11 road wins, the second most in the country behind only James Madison. During the non-conference slate, the Tigers won road games against Hofstra, Duquesne, Monmouth, Old Dominion, Bucknell and Delaware en route to a 12-1 start. The only loss came against a St. Joe’s team that has over 20-wins and is in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.

Princeton ranks 28th in the country in wins above bubble, a metric that determines how many more wins you have against your schedule than the average bubble team. No team has ever missed the NCAA Tournament with a WAB ranking that high.

The Tigers also rank in the top 30 of strength of record, sandwiched between NCAA Tournament locks Dayton and TCU. Seton Hall and Virginia are both on the right side of the bubble according to most bracketologists despite lower KenPom rankings than the Tigers. At 49th in the NET and 56th in KenPom, the Tigers’ efficiency metrics sit right in the pack of bubble teams, they’re not the issue.

Unlike Indiana State, Princeton does not have any losses below quadrant two. With all of the potential landmines, the Tigers haven’t tripped up once. It’s truly hard to find a good-faith argument for Princeton to not be in, knowing that they did not schedule as well as they’d hoped.

Yale (20-9, 11-3)

James Jones has been the head coach at Yale since 1999-2000. He has finished with a record below .500 in league play twice and has won 10 league games a staggering nine times, including five years in a row. The Bulldogs haven’t won fewer than nine games in Ivy League play since 2013, and just continue to reload. With four starters returning from last year’s Ivy regular season champions, Yale had just one missing piece to fill in.

And boy, did they fill it in.

Danny Wolf stepped into the starting lineup this season in the spot vacated by EJ Jarvis and promptly led the team in scoring while leading the conference in rebounds and blocks. A 7-foot sophomore, Wolf possesses guard skills, and he shot 36% from beyond the arc. He’s been a perfect compliment to the returning core of two-time Ivy DPOY Bez Mbeng, Matt Knowling, John Poulakidas and August Mahoney.

The Bulldogs took some tough losses in non-conference play, but started Ivy play by beating each of the other seven teams in the league in their first meeting. Sporting the conference’s best defense, Yale makes life difficult from the inside and the outside. Wolf deters rim attempts, while Mbeng hounds the opposing teams’ top perimeter player.

However, Yale enters Ivy Madness after blowing a 15-point second-half lead at home to Brown and losing at the buzzer in overtime.

Cornell (22-6, 11-3)

Cornell is among the most unique teams in college basketball. They run full-line substitutions and play at a frenetic pace that takes teams out of their element. The Big Red are capable of flipping a game on its head at any moment or blowing a game wide open. In their first meeting with Princeton, they did just that, closing the first half on a 30-5 run to take a 21-point lead.

Cornell doesn’t care who does the shooting or who does the scoring as seven players average at least seven points per game, and nobody averages more than 12.6. The Big Red operate under the principle that almost no three-pointer is a bad shot. The shot selection certainly tanks their 3-point percentage a tad, but it allows them to open up the lane for the nation’s top two-point offense.

Following last season’s exit to Yale in Ivy Madness, the Big Red returned six of the key players from last season’s team, including All-Ivy First Teamer Chris Manon. Despite having two All-Ivy selections, Manon and second-teamer Naz Williams, Cornell is anything but a star-driven team. The Big Red are comfortable playing without either of those two players on the floor, and with any combination of their 10 guys.

The Big Red have won 20 games for the first time since the 2009-10 season, in which they made the Sweet 16 with 29 wins. In its final regular season game, Cornell dropped 98 points with six players in double figures in the same gym that they’ll descend upon on Saturday for Ivy Madness.

Brown (12-17, 8-6)

Brown has played spoiler to both Yale and Cornell, being the only team outside of the top three to defeat a top-three team in the conference this season. Now, it’s looking to play spoiler to top-seeded Princeton. Coming into the season with high expectations, the Bears picked up just three Division-I wins during non-conference play, and then started Ivy League play 2-6.

However, after rattling off six wins in a row, Brown has clinched its first-ever appearance in Ivy Madness, leaving Columbia and Dartmouth as the only two teams that haven’t experienced the nation’s newest conference tournament.

Kino Lilly was named to the All-Ivy First Team once again, leading the conference with 18.4 points per game and three made three-pointers per contest. Nana Owusu-Anane took a massive step forward, averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game. However, the spark plug for the Bears during the current win streak has been Kimo Ferrari. After scoring in double figures just twice in his first 18 games of the season, he’s done it in four of the last six. Against Dartmouth on March 2, Ferrari scored 39 points and nailed 10 three-pointers.

While that performance will never be repeated, he must continue his emergence in order for Brown to defeat Princeton.

Prediction

It’s hard to pick against Princeton in this tournament simply given the fact that the Tigers have a much easier first-round matchup than Cornell or Yale. KenPom gives the Bulldogs a 54% chance to appear in the finals, but gives the Tigers an 84% chance. Regardless of that, Princeton is also riding a nine-game winning streak and just scored 105 points in a season-ending win at the Palestra last weekend. I wouldn’t be shocked to see either Yale or Cornell cut down the net on Sunday, but it would be irresponsible to pick either of them given how much of a toss-up their matchup will be.