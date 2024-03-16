Temple stays alive: slugfest ends in Owls favor for fourth straight win

Does anyone remember when Temple started off conference play 1-12?

The Owls sure don’t, taking a 54-50 win in the American quarterfinals over Charlotte, making it their seventh win in their past nine games.

“We put in so much work,” senior forward Sam Hofman said. “To finally see the results starting our way, it means a lot. We kept on believing in each other, and we kept on staying every single day. We’re playing our best basketball right now when it matters most.”

Temple is now just two wins away from an NCAA Tournament berth when this season seemed like a complete wash just a week ago.

Friday night was not a night for fans of fast-paced, high-scoring basketball. At halftime, Charlotte led the Owls 22-18. Yes, that’s right. Temple scored 18 points in the first half, making just five field goals in the period.

A much more productive second half that saw them score 40 points, would eventually be the reason that Temple came out on top. The Owls shot an even 50% (15-for-30) in the second half.

Steve Settle led the way with 14 points and pulled down six rebounds. Jordan Riley and Hysier Miller scored 11 points each. Riley shot 5-of-9 from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Miller also posted four rebounds and four assists.

Temple now has a date with Florida Atlantic in a postseason battle of Owls, where the league-best offense will face off against red-hot Temple.

The two teams met just once in the regular season. That came back on Feb. 15, when FAU claimed an 80-68 win at home.

Temple’s four-game winning streak is its longest of the season. The Owls have now defeated No. 14 UTSA, No. 6 SMU and No. 3 Charlotte at the AAC Tournament.