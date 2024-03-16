Mountain West Tournament comes down five and six seeds

LAS VEGAS – San Diego State and New Mexico punched their tickets to the Mountain West championship game with victories in the semifinals Friday night at Thomas & Mack Arena.

This season marks the seventh year the Aztecs have reached the title game and the 10th title game in the last 11. As for the Lobos, it is their first championship game appearance since 2018. The two squared off in that title game, which SDSU won by seven points.

Turning back to this year’s tournament, here’s how the two programs set up their date.

Fifth-seeded San Diego State knocked off No. 1 Utah State 86-70. SDSU trailed 34-17 13 minutes into the game but closed the first half on a 19-5 run to pull within three heading into the locker room. After the break, the Aztecs carried the momentum to 50 points in the second 20 minutes.

“This team has always had great resolve,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s got a great grit about it. And we get down 17 in the first half, we don’t panic. We just fight our way back, fight, fight, fight.”

With the game tied at 51, SDSU scored 12 of the next 14 points to take a double-digit lead, and the lead was never within two scores again. The Aztecs shot 51.6% from the floor in the second half.

A quintet of players notched double figures. Jaedon LeDee posted a game-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Lamont Butler contributed 16. Micah Parrish added 15. Reese Waters and Darrion Trammell chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

The second semifinal saw No. 6 New Mexico secure a 74-61 win over No. 7 Colorado State. The Lobos scored the first 11 points of the contest and led wire to wire. The Rams pulled even at 25, but UNM responded with the final eight points of the first half to lead at the intermission. It held CSU scoreless over the last 6:48 of the period.

“We’re all playing for something more than just a Mountain West championship game,” New Mexico guard Jaelen House told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn after the game. “We want to get to the [NCAA] Tournament and make some noise.”

House led the Lobos with a team-high 19 points and eight assists. JT Toppin just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine boards. Mustapha Amzil was also in double figures with 10.

San Diego State and New Mexico split their two meetings during the regular season with each team winning at home. The Lobos won 88-70 at The Pit on Jan. 13, and the Aztecs returned the favor 81-70 at Viejas Arena on Feb. 16.