Mid-Money Madness for championship Saturday

Championship Saturday is one of the top five day of the year. You got Thanksgiving, Christmas, July 4th (America), the first day of the NCAA Tournament, and then college basketball championship Saturday. It’s really what March is about. We have a lot of huge games where mid-majors are trying to punch their ticket into the NCAA Tournament. We are going to have fun watching and betting on them.

Note, the last time I wrote this article I went an (impressive) 0-6. It’s just has hard to lose all your bets as it is to win all of them. I did pick a million games so I’m due to get one winner, right? A major feat. With that note, it’s obvious I’m not an expert gambler. Please wager responsibly.

Here is short betting preview for the marquee mid-major games on Saturday.

MEAC Championship Game

Delaware State @ Howard

Spread: Delaware St +2.5

Total: 139

Delaware’s turnaround under coach Stan Waterman has been remarkable.

Delaware State won 19 total games from 2017-21. This year, the Hornets have 15 wins and will play for the MEAC championship and the right to rep the conference in the NCAA Tournament.



Not an easy turnaround for Stan Waterman, and he’s gotten this thing on track. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 16, 2024

Howard has a chance to make consecutive NCAA Tourney berths.

Story aside, I think the matchup favors Delaware State.

I’ve seen Howard has been horrible against the number all year (12-19 ATS). Delaware State held NC Central to just 58 points in their last game. Howard’s offense went ballistic in the second half against Norfolk State. Howard ranks 356th in offensive turnover rate while Delaware State ranks in the top-20 nationally in forcing turnovers. The Hornets also rank in the top-50 in offensive rebounding percentage. So, I will take the team that will likely have the most possessions here. Give me Delaware State.

The Pick: Delaware State +2.5

Atlantic 10 Semifinals

Saint Joseph’s vs. VCU

Spread: VCU -2.5

Total: 140

It’s VCU or bust here. Saint Joe’s has had a great run. It ends here. VCU lost three straight going into the A-10 tournament. They seem to have found their groove. They have looked like the more dominant team so far. Zeb Jackson will disrupt the flow of the game for Saint Joe’s guards. Expect Sean Barstow to feast in the paint and Max Shulga to hit big threes down the stretch. The Rams tend to start out fast. So, I will take them to have a lead at halftime.

The pick: VCU -1.5 first half

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne

Spread: Saint Bonaventure +1

Total 135.5

This is the definition of a coin flip. Saint Bona is coming off an overtime thriller against Loyola Chicago. On the other side, Duquesne shocked the world beating Dayton handily. I like the Dukes here. They have won their last six games. In that span, they won at VCU, at George Mason and beat Dayton. I trust the Dukes defensively a lot more. Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark is the more lethal guard combination. The Dukes are susceptible on the defensive glass with Bonnie’s bigs. But the Dukes only allowed Dayton to grab eight offensive rebounds in their last matchup. If the Dukes rebound like that again, they should beat the Bonnies here.

The Pick: Duquesne ML -115

IVY League Semifinal

Cornell vs. Yale

Spread: Cornell +2

Total 151:

One of the more fun games on the slate. Each team can score in bunches. I like the Big Red here. Cornell has one of the most efficient offenses in the country, ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage. They have five guys on the floor who can score. Yale has an offense that keep up them. This going to be a game that goes down to the wire and should include a ton of points. I like the over here.

The Pick: over 150.5

American Conference Semifinals

UAB vs. South Florida

Spread: South Florida -3

Total: 145.5

The Blazers were one of two teams to beat the Bulls in American conference play. After losing to UAB, the Bulls would go on to win 15 straight games before losing to Tulsa in the season finale. They look like the best team in this conference. UAB is coming off a win against Wichita. The Blazers have looked horrible defensively. You can’t play bad defense against the type of offense South Florida has. Expect Selton Miguel to take over the game late.

The Pick: South Florida -3

Temple vs. Florida Atlantic

Spread: FAU -12.5

Total 141

Fun fact: did you know Temple is 4-0 since gambling watchdogs flagged Temple-UAB game for unusual wagering? The Owls possibly could have been shaving points then, but they sure as hell ain’t doing it now. The Owls are 1-5 ATS in their last four and they got lucky to cover their home game against Memphis. Assuming all things are clean, the Owls should cover.

The Pick: Temple +12

Mountain West Championship

San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Spread: San Diego State -2

Total: 142

New Mexico finished their game last night at midnight and now has to play a game at 3 p.m. today. The under in the MW Tournament Final has hit the past four years. Guys legs start to get tired. The team that would run the pace is playing on tired legs. San Diego State is great defensively. Take the under here.

The Pick: under 142

Conference USA Championship

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky

Spread: Western Kentucky -2.5

Total: 136.5

The Hilltoppers lost four straight going into Huntsville, but they have looked like a buzz saw, blowing out New Mexico State and Middle Tennessee in the first two rounds. I think this is a stylistic nightmare for them. Teams that play fast against a Todd Golding defense usually don’t have success. UTEP leads the country in turnovers forced. I don’t trust Western Kentucky’s point guard play. UTEP has won five straight, and the offense is starting to become decent. Which with their defense, if they can play offense at an average level, they should win this game. Give me UTEP and the points.

The Pick: UTEP +2.5

Big West Final

Long Beach State vs. UC Davis

Spread: Long Beach State +1.5

Total: 144

Long Beach State decided to part ways with Dan Monson days before the Big West tournament began. Now Monson has them on the doorsteps of a conference title after Long Beach upset top-seed UC Irvine. Can we see the first fired college basketball coach participate in the NCAA Tournament? I hope we do. Let’s go Beach.

The Pick: Long Beach State ML

WAC Final

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon

Spread: Grand Canyon -6

Total: 145

Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will be packed with GCU fans. UT Arlington won on a late-night buzzer beater and had to come back from a double-digit deficit. UT Arlington has the grit to stay in this game. GCU has too much talent, and the home crowd will be too much. Ty Grant-Foster won’t let lose.

The Pick: Grand Canyon -6