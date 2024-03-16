The WAC will serve as the grand finale for Championship Saturday. The WAC title game tips at 11:30 p.m. eastern time — we sleep in MAY — and it’s going to be something you want to stay up for.

Last night in the WAC semifinal, UTA won on a buzzer beater Talbot three with seconds to go. The Mavericks came back from 10 down in the second half. Arlington’s presence in the championship game makes things a lot more interesting. If Tarleton would have won, Grand Canyon would have clinched an NCAA Tournament berth regardless of the result. Now, the WAC championship has the deserve juice, let's get into it.

What’s at stake for GCU

The reigning WAC tournament champs are looking to repeat. The Lopes won the tournament last year as a streaky four seed. This season, they come in as the undisputed conference champions. The Lopes won a program record 27 games in the regular season. They are projected to be a 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. Over a thousand Lopes fans traveled to see GCU cut the nets in the WAC tournament. GCU has never lost a WAC tournament game to a name not named New Mexico State.

They need to continue that trend tonight. This will be the final WAC game for GCU main stays Gabe McGlothan and Jovan Blacksher. Blacksher hit a key three to put the Lopes up seven- late in the second half. Gabe McGlothan who transferred into GCU during the 2020 season, as been a core leader for the Lopes the past several seasons. The nation is going to be able to see Ty Grant Foster on the national stage. Grant-Foster has one of the best stories in sports. He will be featured heavily in March Madness coverage. The Lopes star began his career at Kansas and had a stint at Depaul, but I had to temporarily remove himself from basketball due to heart complications two years ago. Now Grant-Foster has a chance to lead his team to an NCAA tournament berth in front of a national tv audience.

What’s at stake for UT Arlington

The Mavericks have a unique story of their own. KT Turner is hoping to complete one of the best turnarounds in college basketball in his first year. The Mavericks finished 11-21 and went just 6-11 in conference play last season. Turner convinced star center Shemar Wilson and wing Brandyn Talbot to stay. Wilson had 29 points and three blocks in their semifinal win against Tarleton and Talbot hit the game winning three with 3.0 seconds to go.

In their quarterfinal win Arlington put up a WAC tournament record 109 points against Stephen F Austin. SEMO transfer Phillip Russell, who became eligible mid year, put 30 in the win. With a win Saturday night, Arlington would make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2008- where the Mavericks fell to a Memphis team lead by a guy named Derrick Rose. While GCU will have most of the fans in the arena, UTA will have a big fan cheering for them on the inter webs. Barstool personality, Dan Katz aka Big Cat, has officially hopped on the Mavericks bandwagon giving the school some internet exposure.

Let’s win a championship boys! https://t.co/hTAPbWYbtG — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 16, 2024

The matchup

As a GCU alumnus, I’m going to try to sound unbiased as possible.

UTA is a great team. There is a scenario that they can pull the upset here — especially if they play like they did against Stephen F. Austin. They held leads against GCU with five minutes in the game in their previous matchups, plus Wilson and Russell are stars in this conference.

But, I think it’s going to be tough to beat GCU here. Orleans Arena has turned into GCU Arena North. There a thousands of Lopes fans in the stands. GCU star Ty Grant Foster has been on a mission. GCU has too many options, veterans, and they have been in this moment before.

I expect GCU to win their second consecutive WAC tournament championship tonight. But, Arlington is not going to make it easy on them.