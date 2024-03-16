Temple Owls continue miracle run in thriller over Florida Atlantic

March is delivering big time for college basketball fans.

In a seemingly almost bye game for Florida Atlantic, the Temple Owls 74-73 in dramatic fashion in the American conference semifinals to make the team out of Boca Raton, Fla., much more nervous heading into Selection Sunday.

In a surprising turn of events for Temple, they Owls went blow-for-blow with the offense-heavy FAU instead of playing their slower style of play. Junior guard Hysier Miller scored 21 points on 5-for-10 from three while Jordan Riley scored 16 with 10 rebounds to add to that.

“These guys have just stayed together,” Temple head coach Adam Fisher said. “They believe in one another. Everybody has stepped up. It’s been certain guys nights. Some guys have played more minutes some less minutes, but everybody stayed together. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men that have bought into something and just believe in it.”

Temple is in position to compete for its first American Conference title in school history. It also is looking to be the first team since UConn in 2011 to win five games in five days.

Florida Atlantic, on the other hand, is now at the mercy of the bracket selection committee. In the latest bracketology, the Owls were an eight seed, but with this Quad-Three loss to Temple, nerves have gotten shakier in South Florida.

“[Let’s] not forget that a lot of work, blood, sweat and tears put us in position to still be playing,” FAU head coach Dusty May said. “It’s an honor, and this group is special. We have another opportunity to compete for a championship. When I think every single team in the country starts their season, their goal is to make the NCAA Tournament. There’s around 360 teams, [and] 68 get in. We’re confident that we’re going to be one of those teams that have a chance to compete for the biggest championship and in our game in our sport in college basketball.”

Temple will face off against the UAB Blazers in the American championship game, where first-year head coach Adam Fisher will face off against 17-year head coach Andy Kennedy in their second matchup this season.