Bashir Mason and Saint Peter’s prove that winning has a special sound

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Go to any Saint Peter’s game, and you’ll notice one thing.

Arguably no team in the country is as connected as the Peacocks. Every single possession, everybody on the bench from the assistant coaches all the way down to players and managers is on their feet. They clap and chant “Defense.” They celebrate every basket, and they make more noise than anybody else.

“The expectation with our program is if somebody is giving you energy, you reflect that same energy,” Saint Peter’s head coach Bashir Mason said. “If you’re an energy-taker, you can’t be part of our program.”

And that energy radiated all throughout as the Peacocks won three games in three days to become MAAC Tournament Champions, culminating with a 68-63 win over Fairfield in the title game on Saturday night.

Mason, who was the head coach at Wagner for a decade before taking over the SPU program last year, won the NEC regular season three times, but never made it to the Big Dance. While the culture of defense is the same, Mason has changed the culture in his image since taking over the reins from Shaheen Holloway.

“From the moment the guys walk in to stretch, we have to sound a certain way,” Mason said of the Peacocks’ practices. “Forget how we look, we need to sound a certain way. I think all winning teams, they have a sound.”

Saint Peter’s trailed Fairfield by double digits on Saturday night, but the Peacocks never lost their energy as they battled back.

Corey Washington took over the game in the second half when his team needed him the most. He scored 20 points to lift Saint Peter’s over the edge.

“Corey is willing to fly form Arkansas on his own dime and try out for a scholarship,” Mason said. “He had no scholarships out of high school, and he worked out with my team, played pick up with my guys, and I asked him what he thought after guys had gotten on the floor bouncing off the walls, no out of bounds, no fouls. The kid walked up to me and said, ‘I love it here,’”

The rest is history.

Washington was such a late addition to the 22-23 Peacocks that he wasn’t even listed in my exhaustive MAAC Preview that year, and he ended up making the All-Rookie team. This season, he blossomed into a three-level scorer, and the engine of this Saint Peter’s team.

Back in December, Mason challenged Washington after the Peacocks barely escaped a close call against Division III Kean.

“We need Corey to get on the same page with Latrell (Reid) in terms of leading our program,” he said.

It’s safe to say that he got there.

In MAAC games in which he was fully available, the Peacocks went 14-3, but went 1-5 when he was out or missed a portion of due to injury.

But this is not a one-man team. It’s far from it. Saint Peter’s identity of defense has been a hallmark of the program under John Dunne, Holloway and now Mason. The team rode that all the way to victory.

“At halftime, it was 32-25,” Latrell Reid said. “They usually score 40 or 50 points. Thirty points, that’s our pace. Sixty points, we win the game.”

Mason has only built on Holloway’s basketball principles but has done it in a completely different way.

Reid is one of just a few players remaining from the team that made the Cinderella run to the Elite 8 two years ago, and he compared the two coaches.

“They’re actually really similar from a basketball perspective, but it’s the sound thing,” Reid said. “Sha used to run music during practice. You barely could hear him unless he really wants to, and then Bash is all about making noise, talking to us all the time.”

When asked about the sound of winning, all four Saint Peter’s players in the press conference smiled and agreed that we, the media, need to see them practice in order to understand.

“You will never hear silence at our practice,” Roy Clarke said. “You come to practice silent, and we’ll be running like a track team.”

Michael Houge pointed out that you don’t even need to come inside the Yanitelli Center when the team is practicing, because their energy can be felt from outside the gym. Everybody in Atlantic City felt that energy all week, and everybody in whatever city they’re drawn to in the NCAA Tournament will feel it as well.

There’s a certain poetry about Mason breaking through the same year that Wagner broke through under Donald Copeland. He told his team the same thing that Copeland told his in the locker room after punching a ticket. That he didn’t need this win to be proud of his team, but the fact that it did happen makes it mean so much more.

“I’d been telling myself I needed to go home to make it happen,” Mason said. “Saint Peter’s is my hometown school, my neighborhood school.”

In the morning before the game, Mason had a vision, and everything fell into place.

“I thought about it a lot,” he said. “I truly believed that it was going to be Wagner making it, we were gonna make it, and Dan Hurley, my mentor, we’ll play him in the first round of the Tournament... And there was a calmness about it.”

There’s nothing calm about the Saint Peter’s program, and nothing calm about the way that they won. SPU held Fairfield to 1-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half.

Three games in three nights all played at the pace that Saint Peter’s invited, and it ended with a Saint Peter’s championship.

Potential 1 and 2 seeds have played in some raucous environments, but they’ve never quite heard a sound like that of the Peacocks.