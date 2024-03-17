Southern Indiana rolls to OVC title in second DI season

The celebrations started the moment the final buzzer sounded, though they were confirmed long before.

Southern Indiana walked through the Ohio Valley Conference. The Screaming Eagles finished the regular season 17-1 in league play, winning games by an average of nearly 15 points. There, at Ford Center in its hometown, Southern Indiana had clinched its first team OVC title since making the jump up from Division II.

Coach Rick Stein and his team had already cut down nets. The Eagles clinched the regular-season title with six games to play. He’s made a habit of that in his 25 years at the helm, but this is the first in Division I. Weeks later, he calmly walked through handshakes as USI celebrated and confetti fell for the tournament championship.

More nets; more cutting. Captains Addy Blackwell and Tori Handley placed the Screaming Eagle sticker on the champions slot of the tournament board following the Eagles’ dominant 81-53 win over UT Martin in the championship.





Last Saturday, @usiwbb capped off a historic season by winning it's first regular season title & tournament championship in the OVC #OVCit | #GoUSIEagles pic.twitter.com/TTBJNeVaPS — Ohio Valley Conference (@OVCSports) March 16, 2024

That came one year after missing the OVC Tournament all together in Southern Indiana’s first D-I year.

“It’s so hard to win one of those championships, but to win two? Both of them?” Stein said. “The grind of it is real. … For us to win — and win going away — is just outstanding. [I’m] so proud of this group. These young women bought in.”

“I think the one thing that hasn’t changed is our drive and consistency to go out and accomplish goals,” Blackwell said. “We set high standards and high goals, so that’s been consistent no matter what level we’re playing in… I think our culture and our program has enabled us to have success.”

But even with their dominance and tournament title, the Eagles won’t be featured in the NCAA Tournament. Southern Indiana is in the second year of the four-year transitional period, meaning it’s barred from entry to NCAA postseason events.

“I’ve stated it as a dinosaur that’s not extinct,” Stein said. “But we need it go extinct. I just believe that if your team, if these young women have earned it, why shouldn’t they be playing in it?

“We don’t have hard feelings. We’re not mad right now. We don’t have time for that.”

Despite the impossibility of an NCAA Tournament bid, Southern Indiana kept its motivation for the OVC Tournament. The Eagles, rightly or wrongly, can’t go to the Big Dance. But they qualified for the WNIT, which is not operated by the NCAA, with the regular-season title. They may hoist with the tournament crown.

“The NIT is a super cool experience that no one has gotten to play in before,” said Vanessa Shafford, the team’s leading scorer at 14.2 points per game. “I don’t think we take that for granted. Would it cool to make the NCAA Tournament? Sure. But I think going back to when we found out we were going D-I, the understanding that we could still play for championships and still play for titles, I think the WNIT is going to be a really cool experience.”

The Eagles narrowly missed last season’s OVC Tournament because of a tiebreaker with Morehead State. This season, they recruited well and used that experience to their advantage.

Madi Webb, who joined from SIUE, and freshman Chloe Gannon have been nearly untouchable inside. Valparaiso transfer Ali Saunders and freshman Triniti Ralston have created a stronger back court. Pair those with the returning cast of Shafford, Blackwell, Handley and Meredith Raley, and that brings one of the most dominant OVC teams in recent memory.

“I knew it after our first couple games,” Raley said. “I was like, ‘Man, this team. There’s just something about us.’ We had so many offensive weapons, and we were always solid on defense. I was like, ‘This is gonna be fun.’”

Now Southern Indiana, even without the allure of the NCAA Tournament, stands alone atop the OVC. Tennessee Tech won the first conference tournament in the post-Belmont-Murray State era, but now the Screaming Eagles have staked their claim as the team to beat.

Filling that void isn’t front of mind at the moment, though. Southern Indiana has the WNIT to prepare for. The jerseys haven’t been turned in yet. The Eagles’ learn their opponent on Selection Sunday, perhaps a precursor of what’s to come when the transition period ends.

But for now, the focus is on the WNIT and whoever Southern Indiana sees in the first round.

“How do we move forward? We keep building the same way,” Stein said. “Our players, they’re bought into what we do and how we do it and those things matter to success, no question.”