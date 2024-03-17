New Mexico’s Mountain West title cements #SixBidMW

One week ago, New Mexico was teetering on the bubble between last four in and first four out. How did they avoid leaving their NCAA Tournament fate in the hands of the selection committee?

Simply winning four games in four days at Thomas & Mack Arena to claim the Mountain West championship and subsequent autobid to the Big Dance. The Lobos became the first team in conference history to accomplish that feat.

They won all four contests by at least seven points. They knocked off San Diego State 68-61 in the title game, Colorado State 74-61 in the semifinals, Boise State 76-66 in the quarters and Air Force 82-56 in the opening round. UNM trailed for a total of 7:20 over the course of the four contests.

The final three games of the tournament were all Quad 1 victories and moved UNM’s record in the first quadrant to 5-6. It is a perfect 8-0 in neutral site games.

“I am really proud of the guys in our locker room,” New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino said. “They had so much belief the whole year. They came into this tournament playing confidently, and we won in a variety of ways… We knew we would have to raise our level of toughness, and we did that.”

With this run, Pitino’s squad now sits 22nd in the NET, one back of the Aztecs for the highest-rated MW team. It is 23rd in KenPom and 26th in Bart Torvik.

New Mexico’s last six days rank fifth-best in Torvik, trailing Iowa State (who won the Big 12), Wisconsin (who is in the Big Ten title game and knocked off Purdue), Auburn (who is in today’s SEC championship game) and UConn (who won the Big East and may very well be the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament).

So now that it’s Selection Sunday, what does the Lobos’ title mean for the bracket?

Well, first it sends the program back to the Big Dance for the first time in a decade, which was also the last time it won the conference.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has six Mountain West teams in the field, which is tied for third most for a conference with the Big Ten behind the Big 12 (nine) and the SEC (eight).

Just for perspective, those power conferences each have 14 teams. The Mountain West has 11. So, 54.5% of Mountain West teams are in the field.

Lunardi has each of the Mountain West teams are between the six and 10 seed lines. That equates to the conference having six of the top 40 teams in the field (15%).

San Diego State is his highest seeded MW team as a 6. Nevada and conference regular-season champion Utah State are both 7s. Boise State is an 8. New Mexico sits as a 9 seed, and Colorado State rounds it out as a 10.