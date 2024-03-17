March Madness bracket reveal: key storylines to watch

Conference tournaments are over. The bracket is here. March Madness begins now.

Fans have gotten their dream of a six-bid Mountain West, but they may not be as happy as they once thought. Fans up in Terra Haute, Ind., are upset and the American Conference keeps its streak of more than one bid. Many stories to follow on this exciting day for college basketball fans.

The Bracket

The Men's bracket is officially SET

Stories to follow

Six-bid Mountain West, kind of...

For the first time in conference history, six teams from the Mountain West Conference will be playing in the NCAA Tournament as San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, New Mexico, Boise State and Colorado State will all be dancing. But fans of the conference might still feel a bit upset. Boise State, New Mexico and Nevada all fall at least two seeds from their projections. Still, history has been made out West, and it’s not by the Pac-12.

Indiana State Gets Left Out

Sitting at No. 29 in the NET going into Selection Sunday, head coach Josh Schertz’s team felt confident of their place in the tournament, but following a week of bid-stealers and March craziness, the Sycamores were left out of the tourney, relegating the school to the NIT.

Saint Peter’s is a 15-seed...

Remember last time the Peacocks were a 15-seed? We do. The winner of the MAAC hopes to pull off what they did just two years again by taking down yet another two-seed from the SEC.

Battle of New and Old Mid-Majors in Salt Lake City

Gonzaga has a real chance of falling to new and upcoming mid-major, McNeese State. If you don’t believe us, just watch them. The Cowboys are one of the most fun teams in the country to watch and could have a run reminiscent of the Florida Gulf Coast team nicknamed “Dunk City” just a few years ago. Led by a former power conference coach in Will Wade, McNeese has power conference level assets, and the ability to have a long stay into March.

Yaxel Lendeborg vs. Jaedon Ledee in Spokane

When it comes to star power, no front court matchup is more exciting for mid-majors than the reigning American Conference Tournament MVP in UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg and All-Mountain West First Team forward in San Diego State’s Jaedon Ledee. Ledee will be Lendeborg’s most difficult defensive assignment of the year, but as the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year, the JUCO product will be up to the task.

I guess Florida Atlantic wasn’t in danger of missing the tourney...

The Owls, following a loss in the American Conference semifinals to Temple, find themselves as an eight seed despite their three Quad Three and Four losses. Head coach Dusty May’s team will look to make a similar run as they did in last year’s tournament, but with UConn in a potential second round matchup, they will have their work cut out for them.