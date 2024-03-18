Duquesne takes the Atlantic 10, ends 47-year NCAA Tournament drought

This year’s A-10 Tournament at the Barclays Center embodied the indelible spirit of March and the madness that comes with this time of year.

And this tournament, especially, was filled with its fair share of madness.

Between the upsets, the close finishes and even the premature confetti with 18 minutes left to go in the championship game, it was another thrilling tournament weekend for the A-10.

The confetti has fallen a little early pic.twitter.com/kUVRNnq3Lm — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2024

Each of the top-4 seeds were eliminated in their opening games in the quarterfinals.

Richmond and Loyola Chicago, the regular season co-champions and No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds lost to No. 9 St. Joe’s and No. 7 St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals, respectively.

Quarterfinal Round, March 14

Against Richmond, St. Joseph’s junior Erik Reynolds II dropped 30 points to squelch the Spiders’ chances of going home with another A-10 Championship. Despite Neal Quinn’s 21 points and Jordan King’s 17 points, Reynolds proved giant down the stretch to knock off the top seed, 66-61.

It was a similar situation for the Bonnies, with a player stepping up against a top seed. In the quarterfinals, it was senior Daryl Banks III leading St. Bonaventure over Loyola Chicago. He chipped in 22 points off the bench. It only took two overtimes, but the Bonnies squeaked out a 75-74 win over the streaking Ramblers.

Duquesne took care of Dayton, who came into the tournament ranked 24th in the country. Even with A-10 Co-Player of the Year DaRon Holmes II’s 24 points, the Dukes took down the Flyers 65-57. Dayton ultimately ended up receiving an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and as a 7-seed, will play 10-seed Nevada on March 21, with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

And the other top-four seed to drop was UMass. VCU had its tandem of Joe Bamisile and Zeb Jackson propel the Rams past the Minutemen 73-59. Bamisile scored 18, and Jackson scored 17 en route to the semifinals round.

Semifinal Round, March 16

Then came the semifinals, where in game one, VCU cooled off St. Joseph’s and Reynolds II. The Rams held him to 18 points, compared to his 30 against Richmond. First Team All-Conference guard Max Shulga had a 25-point outing. It was a close contest, 66-60, as the Rams, who were seeking their second-straight conference championship, stopped St. Joseph’s run in its tracks.

In game two, Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant had 27 points against the Bonnies. Jimmy Clark III, who took on his former school in VCU, had 18 to add to the Dukes’ efforts. And just like that, sixth-seeded Duquesne was on its way to the final round.

Championship, March 17

In the championship, it was all Duquesne in the early going. With just over seven and half minutes remaining in the first half, the Dukes had jumped out to a 24-9 lead over the Rams. At halftime, VCU trailed 36-22, making consecutive titles appear to require a big second-half hurdle to overcome.

VCU was up for the challenge, though, and with 21 seconds left in the game, it cut the deficit to three, 51-48.

But, with two seconds to go, Clark III sealed things for the Dukes at the charity stripe to capture the trophy and end a 47-years dancing drought.

The last time Duquesne made the NCAA Tournament was in 1977.



That’s the year France outlawed the use of the guillotine, last being used on Sept. 10, 1977.



It’s been a long time for the Dukes. — A10 Talk (@A10Talk) March 16, 2024

Clark III and Grant were named to the All-Tournament Team, while Grant was named Most Outstanding Player.

“I’m super proud of our guys’ resiliency and toughness,” Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said. “I think we were in so many games, and we had so many disappointments early in the year that we learned how to win, even when things didn’t go very well for us.”

“It means a lot,” Grant said. “From an emotional standpoint not only, but just a wholeheartedly standpoint. We came here, man. We just try to turn the program around as a whole. We didn’t try to really do anything individually. We believed in each other, I think from day one.”

Duquesne will now represent the A-10 in the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes, having been selected as an 11-seed and will play 6-seed BYU in the Round of 64 on March 21, with tipoff set for 12:40 p.m. on truTV.