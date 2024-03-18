The Other Top 25: Conference champions see big spikes in ranking

It’s no surprise that teams who won their conference tournament championships are playing some of their best basketball right now, and this week’s Other Top 25 reflects that.

Saint Mary’s remained in the top spot in this week’s ranking following its WCC Tournament win. The Gaels knocked off Gonzaga 69-60 on Tuesday night for their first tournament title in five years.

Mountain West champion New Mexico jumped eight spots to No. 4 this week. The Lobos won four games in four days in Las Vegas for the title. They are the first team in MW history to pull off that feat. UNM knocked off a trio of fellow NCAA Tournament teams in the final three games.

Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake and WAC champ Grand Canyon each saw small jumps and are also in the top 10. The Bulldogs defeated Indiana State in the MVC title game and moved up from tied for eighth to No. 7. The Lopes came in at No. 10 and knocked off UT Arlington and Seattle for their third tournament title in the last four years.

James Madison and McNeese State followed at 11 and 12. The Dukes clinched the Sun Belt title over Arkansas State. The Cowboys have won a program-record 30 games this season in Year One under Will Wade. They claimed the Southland crown over Nicholls on Wednesday.

Yale, who had been receiving votes, checked in at No. 16 after its Ivy League championship. The Bulldogs topped Brown 62-61 on Matt Knowling’s buzzer beater.

Samford came in immediately after Yale after its SoCon Tournament title. The Bulldogs, who were No. 25 last week, edged ETSU in the title game.

Duquesne jumped into the ranking at No. 18 following its Atlantic 10 championship. The Dukes are dancing for the first time since 1977.

Charleston moved up from No. 24 to No. 19 after winning its second straight CAA title. The Cougars are going to the Big Dance for the second time in three seasons under Pat Kelsey.

UAB, coming off its AAC title, ranked 23rd. The Blazers stopped Temple’s miracle run in the title game on Sunday.

America East champion Vermont came in tied at 24. The Catamounts edged UMass Lowell for their third consecutive title.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: March 18, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Saint Mary's (3) 99 1 2 San Diego St. (1) 96 3 3 Utah St. 86 4 4 New Mexico 84 12 5 Nevada 81 2 6 Dayton 74 5 7 Drake 72 T-8 8 Florida Atlantic 65 7 9 Boise St. 63 6 10 Grand Canyon 62 13 11 James Madison 61 15 12 McNeese St. 55 14 13 Colorado St. 52 T-8 14 Indiana St. 46 10 15 Princeton 43 11 16 Yale 37 RV 17 Samford 29 25 18 Duquesne 26 NR 19 Appalachian St. 23 T-18 19 Charleston 23 24 T-21 San Francisco 17 20 T-21 Richmond 17 T-18 23 UAB 13 NR T-24 Loyola Chicago 11 T-16 T-24 Vermont 11 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

South Florida 10; VCU 9; Memphis 7; UNLV 7; UC Irvine 7; Akron 7; Morehead St. 4; Long Beach St. 2; Louisiana Tech 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Memphis – 16; South Florida – T-21; UNLV – T-21; UC Irvine – 23

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

March 11

March 4

Feb. 26

Feb. 19

Feb. 12

Feb. 5

Jan. 29

Jan. 22

Jan. 15

Jan. 8

Jan. 1

Dec. 18

Dec. 11

Dec. 4

Nov. 27

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason