Fix the First Four: Make It Bubble Teams Only

The First Four will kick off the men’s NCAA tournament on Tuesday night for the 13th time, and for the 13th time, the NCAA will insist on getting it half-wrong while yet again missing out on some good opportunities.

A Little History

After the Mountain West Conference was added to Division I in 1999 and received an automatic bid for the first time in 2000-01, the number of automatic qualifiers in the NCAA tournament increased by one, to 31, which increased the total number of NCAA tournament teams (including 34 at-large bids at the time) to 65.

Obviously, 65 didn’t work for a bracket on its own, so two of the 65 teams had to meet in a new opening-round game to get the tournament down to the more bracket-friendly 64-team field that everyone was previously used to. No problem so far.

The Initial Mistake That Led To The Wrong First Four Format

However, that first addition was the chance for the NCAA to get it right, but as the NCAA is prone to do with many things — like starting this year’s transfer portal window the day before the start of the 2024 NCAA Tournament rather than waiting for the tournament to end first — the organization got it woefully wrong.

Rather than wisely use the total team expansion from 64 to 65 teams as an opportunity to have the last two bubble teams compete for the final at-large spot where they should — on the court — the NCAA decided to pair the two lowest-seeded teams in the entire tournament — two automatic qualifiers — against each other to weed out one of those teams, with the winner joining a field of 64 as an eventual sacrificial lamb to a 1 seed for ten consecutive years before the tournament expanded further, in 2011.

Half Of The First Four Remains Unfair and Misused

The subsequent expansion of three additional teams and one of the ideas that came along with it — which gave birth to the First Four as we know it today — was good for the tournament, except that with a chance to fix its earlier mistake, the NCAA doubled down on including mid-major automatic qualifiers on the first two nights.

When the NCAA Tournament expanded to 68 teams with eight schools competing in the initial First Four in 2011, to eventually become part of the final 64 teams, the NCAA had the perfect opportunity to make the First Four exclusively what it should have always been used for — having the last eight bubble teams compete for the last four bubble spots, one in each region.

And that’s sort of what the NCAA did, but only to a point. Ever since that inaugural First Four, the last four bubble teams have competed for two spots in the field of 64.

But why did the NCAA stop there and only go halfway? Why not have the last eight bubble teams competing for the last four spots? Rather than having annual debating of who belonged in the field solely on TV, radio and social media, why not use the First Four to settle such debates where they should be decided? On the court.

Should the Big East have received more than only three bids this year? Many say yes, some say no. But why debate when St. John’s, Seton Hall, and Providence, and perhaps Pittsburgh out of the ACC could have played for it and proved (or disproved) their NCAA Tournament merit? That could be done if expanding the field just a little further (beyond 68 teams) in the spirit of what the First Four should have been about from the start, to leave no debate about any of the bubble teams that had legitimate arguments for inclusion.

Even without further expansion now and instead leaving Selection Sunday at its current 68 teams, with the current 32 automatic qualifiers and 36 at-large bids, seeds and teams could be moved around a little to make it all work, so long as the lowest-rated automatic qualifiers are automatically in the first round as 15 and 16 seeds and the teams that were deemed to be the last eight bubble teams battle in the First Four on the court.

Why are Wagner, Howard, Grambling and Montana State forced to play their way in a second time after already qualifying for the NCAA Tournament by winning their respective conference tournaments? Especially when the other 16 seeds only had to play their way in once? Where is the equity in that?

Some will actually view that as a positive, arguing that these autobids will gain financially and in their own program record books with an NCAA Tournament win they wouldn’t be likely be able to otherwise earn.

That’s fine if you want to see it through that lens rather than seeing it as the unfair negative for four teams being forced to do what 28 other fellow automatic qualifiers don’t have to do by having to play their way into the field of 64 twice. But even that would then be unfair to the other 16 seeds — like Stetson and Longwood this year — which don’t have the same chance to beat a fellow 16 seed for financial gain and, in a way, artificially improving its program record book through a “cheap” NCAA Tournament win that frankly, shouldn’t really count as one when other 16 seeds have to beat 1 seeds to achieve the same.

So, whichever side you’re on with that, it’s unfair to someone.

Give all (not just most) automatic qualifiers what they already earned and deserve and let those last eight bubble teams battle it out in four games that would draw as well as two First Four games currently do each year.

The Games Don’t Need Be In Dayton

Now that we have the matchups solved, let’s talk about the venues. Other than the one COVID-impacted year with the entire tournament in Indiana in 2021, the rest of the First Four games have all taken place (and will continue to be held this year) in Dayton.

It’s a great college basketball tournament venue and a good college hoops city with a rich tradition. But if we want the First Four to fully make sense, why keep the start of the tournament in Dayton? When teams win first-round games, they return to the same floor for their second-round games two days later. So, why Dayton?

Just send the last eight bubble teams (as we’ve already argued for) to the venues they’d play in for the first and second rounds. It would be better for the teams and for their fans in attendance.

This week, Tuesday night’s Virginia-Colorado winner will play Texas in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, and Wednesday night’s Boise State-Colorado winner will play Florida in Indianapolis on Friday.

So, why go to Dayton first? Why not simply send Virginia and Colorado directly to Charlotte to play there on Tuesday and have Boise State and Colorado square off in Indianapolis on Wednesday? For the winners, it would be more like the typical first-round/second-round turnaround that non-First Four winners have.

Not That Important, But Change The Name (For Consistency’s Sake)

Finally, if we’ve gone this far with revamping things with the participants and venues, we might as well also choose a name that makes more sense. Since the Final Four obviously refers to the last four teams, why should the First Four refer to the first four games? Let’s keep things consistent and base it on the teams, as with the Final Four. Maybe call it the Early Eight (similar to the Elite Eight, likewise based on the number of teams, not games).

But most of all, let’s finally do what’s most logical with the First Four and what it should have been intended for. Let’s stop with the silly half-and-half combination. Let’s get the entire thing right. Let’s stop unfairly treating four automatic qualifiers every year and let’s start making the First Four as exciting and as intriguing as it can be while settling bubble debates where they should be settled: on the floor.