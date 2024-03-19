1 sentence for every NCAA Tournament Team

The reigning national champion UConn runs more sets than anybody in the country, making them an absolute chore to guard for 40 minutes.

Stetson has won 11 of its last 14 games behind a stellar offense spearheaded by the talented backcourt of Jalen Blackmon and Stephan Swenson.

A year after making the Final Four, Florida Atlantic won 25 games once again, but it took a roundabout path to get there with multiple Quad-4 losses.

There might be nobody better in clutch time than Northwestern’s Boo Buie, and his track record stands for itself.

San Diego State is a chore to watch with the way that it plays offense, but the program is built on toughness and defense, having another successful season.

With Yaxel Lendeborg and Eric Gaines, UAB was able to win on athleticism in the American Conference Tournament, stealing a bid from a bubble team.

Somewhat similar to last year’s national champs, Auburn has wrecked everybody, including a bunch of great teams, but struggled mightily when games came down to the wire.

Not many Ivy League teams have a high-major big man, but Yale surrounds the tremendous Danny Wolf with a stellar core that was already good enough to nearly make the tournament before his emergence.

If you like teams that shoot a lot of 3s, BYU is for you, as their offense is five-out and fast, emphasizing quick threes and liquid ball movement.

With Jimmy Clark leading the way, Duquesne is a tough team on the perimeter defensively, and Dae Dae Grant can take over any game on the offensive end.

No team makes creating looks off the bounce look easier than Illinois with Terrence Shannon and Marcus Domask.

Despite losing OVC Preseason Player of the Year Mark Freeman before the season, Preston Spradlin brought Morehead State back to the NCAA Tournament led by NAIA transfer Riley Minix.

Washington State’s size on both the perimeter and interior can give trouble to teams that aren’t built to guard it.

Tucker DeVries played the worst game of his life in last year’s NCAA Tournament, but gets a chance at revenge this year for Drake.

Iowa State becoming a top 60 offense with Tamin Lipsey emerging into a high-level outside shooter is a “Happy learned to putt” moment for the rest of the country.

During its current eight-game winning streak, South Dakota State has a 59.8 eFG% and ranks sixth in the country in defensive rebounding rate.

Even the most elite defenses struggle to hold North Carolina down, as they’ve scored 80 or more points against 6 of the 8 top 35 defenses that they’ve faced.

Back in the tournament for the second straight year, Howard has won seven of eight since a disappointing home loss to South Carolina State.

Down to just seven healthy bodies, Wagner fights through every screen and handoff and makes life extremely difficult for an offense.

Mississippi State entered the tournament last year with the lowest 3P% in the country, but the addition of Josh Hubbard, who made 23 more three-pointers than any other freshman in the country, has made the offense more respectable.

Limping into the tournament with losses in five of seven games, Michigan State lacks a consistent interior presence but is loaded with guards.

After Saint Mary’s started the season 3-5, there were questions about whether they’d even be able to build up an at-large resume, but after rattling off 23 wins in 25 games, the Gaels sit on the five line.

WAC Player of the Year Tyson Grant-Foster has been KenPom Game MVP in all five of Grand Canyon’s games during their most recent winning streak.

Alabama hasn’t been held below 70 points all year, and scored 90 points or more in nine different SEC games.

Charleston has won 12 games in a row thanks to shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc on very high three-point volume.

While PJ Hall (deservedly) gets most of the press, Clemson wouldn’t be an NCAA Tournament team without the efficiency, toughness, and rebounding provided by Ian Schieffelin.

Nobody in the country matches the ball security and pace of New Mexico led by three all-conference caliber guards.

Leaving any Baylor perimeter player open likely means doom, as the Bears shoot 46.4% on unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s.

A program known primarily for offense and shooting, Colgate has its best defensive ranking of the KenPom era this season, holding teams below 30% from beyond the arc.

Dayton isn’t the wrecking crew that it looked like in January, but there is no formula for stopping DaRon Holmes.

Led by two fifth-year guards who each average 15+ points per game, Nevada has the requisite poise, playmaking, perimeter length, and shooting to make a run.

Caleb Love’s usage rate is 6% higher in games that Arizona loses than it is in their wins.

Thanks to its size, rebounding, and interior presence, Long Beach State made the NCAA Tournament despite having the worst three-point percentage on both offense and defense in the Big West.

Playing against Houston’s defense is like NBA 2K on the highest difficulty with the sliders down, given how aggressively it traps, blitzes, rebounds, contests, and forces you out of your element.

Longwood only won more than 12 games once before Griff Aldrich arrived, but he has now surpassed the 20-win mark three seasons in a row.

Nebraska has a chance to win its first ever NCAA Tournament game thanks to a surging defense and an offense that can explode on any given day.

How does Texas A&M have the #31 offense in the country with the 345th ranked eFG%? It rebounds a whopping 42% of its misses.

Following a disastrous February, Wisconsin regained some momentum with three wins in the Big Ten Tournament.

No team in college basketball has more wins than James Madison, who is one of just two teams in the field with five players who made 40 or more three-pointers this season.

Duke fans will pack Barclays Center to watch one of the nation’s most efficient backcourts in action.

Shamir Bogues and Ileri Ayo-Faleye are the catalysts for what John Becker calls the best defensive team he’s had at Vermont.

Texas Tech hired Grant McCasland assuming that he’d bring his elite defense from North Texas, but instead, the Red Raiders have been a balanced team that can win in multiple ways.

After winning five games in five days to steal a bid, NC State has positive momentum for the first time in months.

Kentucky reinvented its offense to play fast and free, but it had to delete defense.exe in order to fit the new files onto the system.

Greg Kampe, the longest-tenured coach in college basketball, brought Oakland back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

The most important players for Florida’s tournament run will be freshmen glue guys Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh.

Boise State was the top offensive and defensive rebounding team in the Mountain West thanks to a group of strong and versatile forwards.

KJ Simpson’s three-point percentage going from 27.6 to 45.3 is major catalyst for Colorado’s offense jumping 100 spots in KenPom this season.

The Tyler Kolek/Oso Ighodaro pick-and-roll is tremendously effective for Marquette, and I guess it helps to have two wings that made a combined 150 threes spaced around them.

Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz has been a head basketball coach for three seasons, and in all three of them, he’s won 20 games and made the NCAA Tournament.

Braden Smith’s evolution into an All-American caliber point guard is the difference that could bring Purdue to its first Final Four since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

Montana State head coach Matt Logie was a wildly successful Division II and III coach before taking a team to the NCAA Tournament in his first season at Division I despite not winning the conference in the regular season ... sound familiar?

Grambling is 11-1 in its last 12 games that have been decided by single digits.

Danny Sprinkle took arguably the third and fourth best players from his 14-seeded Montana State team last year with him to Utah State and won the Mountain West outright regular season title.

One year after finishing last in the Big 12 in 3P%, TCU connected from distance at the highest clip in the conference this season.

The only team to hold Gonzaga under 85 points since the calendar flipped to February has been eternal rival Saint Mary’s.

Don’t let the higher KenPom ranking in offense fool you, McNeese’s identity is forged through its insanely stingy ball screen defense.

An already thin team, Kansas is now dealing with injuries that may keep their two All-Americans at less than 100%.

With the fast pace of Bucky Ball, Samford is one of just two mid-major teams in the field that have more than 25 kill shots and fewer than 10 kill shots conceded.

South Carolina’s physicality and on-ball defense force a higher share of off-the-dribble jumpers than any other team in the SEC.

N’Faly Dante is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game on 88% from the field in Oregon’s last five games.

While Creighton’s offense emphasizes the three point shot, the Bluejays defense keeps teams away from the three point line by going over screens.

Akron may not have replaced Xavier Castenada, but adding Ali Ali back to the front court has kept the Zips dangerous.

Max Abmas is looking to add to his NCAA Tournament legacy as the engine of Texas’ offense.

No duo in the country is as disruptive defensively as Virginia’s Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.

Isaiah Stevens’ playmaking ability opens up the floor for Colorado State, forcing teams to pay attention to all five players.

This year, Tennessee has finally found easy offense in the form of Dalton Knecht, one of the most dominant scorers in college basketball.

No team in the country has more sound and energy emanating from their bench than Saint Peter’s.