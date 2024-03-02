Former Western Carolina star Carlos Dotson is paving the way for young NBA coaches

At just 27 years old, former Western Carolina forward and current Los Angeles Clippers player development coach Carlos Dotson is one of the NBA youngest assistants.

Stemming from a playing career that spans almost every level of the NCAA’s College Basketball pyramid, he’s now paving the way for youthful coaches everywhere.

“Being with the Clippers has been a great experience and one of the best of my life,” Dotson said. “Being around this great staff, learning from Tyronn Lue, even the front office guys, I try and learn so much from them. It’s huge for my career, I’m 27-years-old, and I’m with some of the best [coaches].”

However, there were times when it seemed as though Dotson’s basketball journey shouldn’t have even started.

An underrecruited prospect out of high school, he battled injuries as a freshman at Division II Anderson and only made four appearances during the 2015-16 season.

“It was tough because in my first college practice, I broke my ankle,” Dotson said. “It was hard mentally, and I worked every day to get back to my plan, back into playing shape, and just to try and be ready to play college basketball.”

Returning the following season, Dotson emerged for the Trojans and averaged just shy of a double-double with 10.9 PPG and 8.1 RPG, which earned him an opportunity with one of the nation’s top JUCO programs.

Transferring to the College of Central Florida, the physicality of the JUCO level helped to mold Dotson and showed him the grind it takes to be successful in college basketball.

“You’ve got to be tough because JUCO is different,” Dotson said. “You don’t have the luxury of having a cafeteria all day or nice facilities. You’ve got to be a dog to go JUCO because if you’re not, you’re going to fall out.”

Flourishing once again despite all the challenges, Dotson averaged 13.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG in his lone season at the College of Central Florida before searching for a long awaited Division I opportunity.

When Western Carolina announced the hiring of Mark Prosser, it seemed all the pieces had aligned for Dotson.

“When I was in 11th grade, I ended up connecting with Coach Prosser, and we just stayed in touch,” said Dotson. “During my JUCO year when I was getting ready to pick the [DI] schools I wanted to visit, I knew I was going to visit [two programs] and pick between them. Then Coach Prosser called me before he even went to his [introductory] press conference, and so I automatically moved all the other schools to the back.”

There’s nobody in the country Dotson wanted to play under and learn from more than Prosser, and he joined the Catamounts in 2018.

Immediately becoming a starter, Dotson led Western Carolina in scoring and rebounding during his first season with 13.9 PPG and 9.5 RPG as the program looked to rebuild.

While the Catamounts finished with just seven wins, they brought in additional talent to pair alongside Dotson in 2019-20, which allowed Western Carolina to secure its best record since 2010 at 19-12.

Once again proving an essential contributor, Dotson said being a part of this program and helping to lead such a successful season is one of the biggest accomplishments of his playing career.

“The fans there at Western Carolina deserved it,” he said. “I bleed purple, so it meant a lot to me ... Before I went to Western, I knew it was going to be a test that first year, but I was okay with it because I wanted to help Coach Prosser out. Senior year came, and I remember going into the summer thinking we were going to be pretty good. It taught me a lot, and I got better as a basketball player because I became a leader.”

As his collegiate career came to a close however, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and caused havoc throughout the sports world, leaving Dotson unsure of his future in basketball.

Nonetheless, he once again persevered and began a short professional stint that saw stops in France, Uruguay and Portugal between 2020-2021.

While his time abroad was different than most, playing in the midst of a pandemic, Dotson’s three seasons were still an unforgettable and unique experience along his basketball journey.

“My playing career was short, but I wanted it to be short because I knew I wanted to coach,” Dotson said. “I wanted to travel and felt like I deserved it with how much I’d put into the game. My experience was a lot different because [it was during] COVID, but being over there taught me a lot. I’m glad I did get the experience.”

But just as he had planned, Dotson was quickly thrust into the coaching world with a graduate manager position at Clemson under head coach Brad Brownell.

Dotson grew up in South Carolina and attended Dorman High School, which is just 70 miles from Clemson. It was the perfect first foray into coaching for him.

“I was playing in Uruguay, and it was getting to the point when I was really ready to start coaching,” he said. “Brownell is close with my high school coach so I called him and told him I wanted to be on staff. He said they had a grad assistant spot opening up. I left Uruguay and flew straight to Clemson to go to an interview. That was my first job interview ever. Brownell taught me a lot on and off the court. We’re really close.”

One season at Clemson under Brownell saw Dotson’s initial development as a coach, but it was the connections made early in his career that eventually got him his first full-time opportunity.

While Dotson said he had never planned to work in the NBA, when the Charlotte Hornets came calling, he knew it was the right decision.

“It’s so crazy because the [former] head video coordinator there had seen me play when I was in college,” Dotson said. “When I connected with him, he mentioned they had a job opening up in the video room. I never thought about working in the NBA. Growing up, being a basketball player, I’d thought about playing in the NBA but I went for an interview and thought it was pretty cool. They ended up offering me the spot right after the interview. It was a no-brainer that I had to take it.”

In August 2022, Dotson was hired as a basketball operations assistant and quickly worked his way up the chain to become Charlotte’s assistant video coordinator by 2023.

Just 25-years-old at the time, he was not only the youngest staff member of the Charlotte Hornets but was one of the youngest staff members across the entire league.

A full year later, Dotson was hired by the Clippers as a player development coach. He has played an influential role in helping to grow a young roster while getting to work alongside NBA superstars like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

While the work isn’t done yet as Dotson continues to pave the way for youthful coaching at the professional level, it’s been a long journey from JUCO and Division II to the NBA.

Looking back on that journey, Dotson couldn’t help but reflect on his time at the mid-major level and his love for the Western Carolina program.

“I’ll never forget that game against Furman where I had zero at halftime and finished with 27 [points] and 14 boards,” Dotson said. “But at home, when I scored 1,000 [career] points, they had everybody making posters and held a contest. It was everything.”