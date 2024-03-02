Game Preview: Breaking down the Capital City Classic between VCU and Richmond

Hotly contested would be an understatement — and that’s always been the case for the Capital City Classic between Richmond and VCU.

Separated by just under six miles, the two schools have had some epic meetings over the years, especially in the last couple of seasons. No, it’s not Duke vs. UNC, but for two mid-major programs, this matchup has held its own gravity dating back to 1976.

Oddly enough, this year, the stakes feel more heightened than ever. And that’s because the Spiders and the Rams are both in the top four of the A10 conference standings, each fighting for that sought-after No. 1 seed come tournament time.

The Spiders sat undefeated in conference play coming into play against VCU Feb. 3, already having taken down Dayton just two games before when the Flyers were ranked 16th in the country. And then, Richmond traveled to the nearby Siegel Center and the Rams put the first blemish on the Spiders’ conference record.

“We gotta come out a little bit tougher,” Richmond’s Jordan King said in a press conference March 1, detailing the VCU matchup. “I feel like we didn’t throw the first punch in the game and VCU kind of just felt comfortable the whole game and we can’t allow them to do that.”

VCU’s efforts were just too much for the Spiders, as the Rams held King, Richmond’s leading scorer, to just 12 points in their 63-52 victory — a game where the Rams’ Max Shulga and Kuany Kuany each chipped in 15 points.

“At the end of the day, we have have to prep for other teams and be conscious of what their guys do really well, but I think we have a team where other teams have to be ready to play us, so I think it’s really exciting that we’re clicking, that we’re clicking right now,” Joe Bamisile said in a press conference following VCU’s game against Rhode Island Feb. 28.

The Spiders haven’t won a regular-season game against the Rams in over four years, but in 2022, Richmond did take down VCU in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in the second round en route to the conference championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.

To add to the already established rivalry, VCU guard Jason Nelson also spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Spiders. He re-enters the Robins Center for this contest, now in black and gold, in a hostile environment. (I like to think of it as similar to Johnny Damon going from the Red Sox to the Yankees, but in this case, it’s college basketball.)

Suffice it to say, this matchup will be nothing short of intense.

The Spiders have won four straight and are in sole possession of first place in the conference with a 21-7 overall record and 13-2 league record. They have also already clinched the double-bye in the upcoming A10 Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

VCU has won six of its last seven games and sits at 19-9 with an 11-4 conference record coming into play, good enough for fourth place in the A10. The Rams, however, are still searching for that fourth and final double-bye spot, a feat Dayton and Loyola Chicago have already accomplished along with Richmond.

Both squads have knocked off a ranked Dayton team this season and both squads have recent March Madness experience to fall back on. It’s now or never down the stretch of the regular season in the A10.

Overcoming the narrative

Heading into the 2023-2024 campaign, questions surrounded each of the programs.

For VCU, the Rams lost their head coach, Mike Rhodes, and star player, Ace Baldwin Jr., to Penn State and had to adapt to new coach Ryan Odom, who came in from Utah State and before that everyone’s favorite 16 seed.

For the Spiders, they lost star player Tyler Burton to the transfer portal and Villanova, but added a number of new transfers from the portal to bring a level an uncertainty to their program.

Regardless of preseason narratives, both teams have jumped ahead in the A10 standings during conference play, making for an electric atmosphere at the Robins Center on Saturday.

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.