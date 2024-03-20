The Case for Drake defeating Washington State

The Drake Bulldogs are dancing for the second consecutive season. In this season, Drake has become a favorite Cinderella team for bracket fillers and college basketball fans. They have a pretty solid path. But it all starts with beating Washington State. Drake got to the Tournament by upsetting Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Championship game. Drake has a great resume heading into the tournament finishing 4-1 in Quad 1 games this season. Drake hasn’t made it out of the first round since 1971. I explain why that changes here.

Tucker DeVries

One of the best scripts of March Madness is the relationship between a star player and his coach. This case it happens to be their father. You remember Georgia State’s Ron Hunter falling off his chair when RJ Hunter hit his game winning shot. You have Bryce Drew hitting a game winner against Ole Miss when his father Homer was coaching him at Valpo. Doug and Greg McDermont at Creighton. Lon and Kevin Kruger at UNLV. The list goes on.

Tucker and Darian have a chance to accomplish greatness. DeVries was a four start recruit who chose to play for his dad over major programs. He is the back-to-back Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year. He is averaging 21.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting an efficient 44% from the field. He can score, and he can guard the other team’s best player when needed. He went off for 29 in the MVC championship game despite being in foul trouble. He is going to have another monster game against Washington State.

The Cougars are young

Washington State has three freshmen in its starting lineup. The Cougars don’t have any tournament experience. Kyle Smith won Pac-12 Coach of the Year, but he has never coached an NCAA Tournament game. This Drake coaching staff has been there before. I think experience can play a big factor here.

Drake’s efficiency on offense and free-throw shooting

Washington’s defense slows teams down and forces them be efficient in the half court. The problem for them here, Drake is great in those settings. DeVries is a clutch player. Washington State doesn’t have an efficient shooter outside of Jaylen Wells.

If this game comes down to the wire, the free throw line is going to play a key role. Drake shoots 76% from the line, compared to Washington State’s 70%. That can play a key difference.

Both teams have great stories. Washington State is one of the best turnaround stories in the country. The Cougars were picked 11th in the Pac-12 preseason poll and are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008. The Drake Bulldogs are here to put that story to bed and begin a legendary tale of their own.

Drake and Washington State are scheduled to tip off Thursday at 10:05 p.m. ET on TruTV.