A select few are dancing in both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments

It’s rare for a school to have both the men’s and women’s basketball teams to make both NCAA Tournaments in the same season.

RT if your MBB & WBB teams are BOTH going dancing! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yuXYy8H8oM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024

Drake is at it again. The Bulldogs are the only school in the country to win its conference tournament championship in both men’s and women’s hoops each of the last two seasons.

In the last two years, Drake is the only NCAA Division I athletics program that had both of its basketball teams win back-to-back conference tournament titles!#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/9UPzdPUHAA — Drake Athletics (@DUBulldogs) March 18, 2024

The men’s squad won the Missouri Valley conference championship over Indiana State. After splitting the two regular season meetings with the Sycamores, the Bulldogs were the 2-seed in the tournament. They won the rubber match 84-80 with some drama at the end.

Drake led by 16 with eight and a half minutes left before a 20-3 run gave Indiana State the lead. The Bulldogs used consecutive buckets by Conor Enright and Darnell Brodie to open the lead back to five with 1:17 remaining and led the rest of the way.

After going 19-1 against MVC foes in the regular season, the women clinched the championship with a 76-75 win over Missouri State on Anna Miller’s buzzer beater in the title game.

BUZZER BEATER‼️



Anna Miller with the 2 points to secure the win for @DrakeWBB‼️



THIS IS MARCH‼️#ValleyHoops pic.twitter.com/ZflJggDC8G — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 17, 2024

Both the semis and championship game came down to the wire as the semifinal went to overtime where the Bulldogs prevailed 92-83 over Northern Iowa.

Moving to the Summit League, where both Jackrabbit squads claimed the conference regular season and tournament titles.

The women have won 40 straight games against conference foes going undefeated each of the last two seasons. This year, they have won 21 straight games dating back to late December.

They won each of their Summit League tournament games by 13 points. In the title game against North Dakota State, the Jacks led by just one with six minutes left before scoring 14 straight to put the game on ice.

The men survived against Denver in the title game and won by eight. The Jacks led by as many as 23 with eight and a half to go. From that point they were outscored 28-15.

SDSU has now won eight straight games with five of the victories coming by double figures.

And just to mention them, Gonzaga is dancing in both tournaments. The men, who were the runner-up in the WCC to Saint Mary’s, is a No. 5 seed. The women were upset in the conference title game by Portland and is a no. 4 seed.