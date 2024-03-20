NMTC 2024 Recap: Grambling graduates, saves us from a repeat of 2023

On Sunday, the Atlantic Sun conference delivered us our first graduate of the Never Made the Tournament Club of the year. Then, we slogged through a week of close calls and painful heartbreaks until we arrived at our last two candidates to escape the NMTC: UMass Lowell, playing at Vermont in the America East final, and Grambling, facing perennial SWAC powerhouse Texas Southern in its conference final.

Thank god we had Stetson in the bag right?

Well actually, we didn’t. They lost their conference tourney opener.

Huh?

Yep, because that actually was a slightly edited paragraph of our NMTC recap from last year, an article that was never published. (So thank god we had Kennesaw State in the bag.)

Sound familiar? It should, because as the afternoon turned to evening on the day before Selection Sunday, we were looking at a near carbon copy of last year’s Never Made The Tournament Club occurrences, especially after Vermont came back from a halftime deficit against UMass Lowell for the second year in a row to secure yet another bid to the NCAA tournament.

So for a second year in a row, we were looking down the barrel of another pretty disappointing year in the Club. Only Grambling remained, poised to take on Texas Southern for a second straight year in the SWAC title game as the last NMTC member with its fate undecided. And for a second straight year, Grambling was the higher seed – but this wasn’t of any help last year when TSU, with a losing record (both overall and in league play) to finish behind Grambling by EIGHT games in the SWAC standings, still managed to eke out a win and advance to its 234th consecutive NCAA tournament. This time, with Texas Southern a mere two games behind top seeded Grambling

Texas Southern seems to be establishing itself as the South Dakota State of the South. It feels like an opening line from Whose Line is it Anyway. The SWAC, where everything is made up and the standings don’t matter, because Texas Southern is going to snatch that auto-bid no matter how good your regular season was. And if you’re Grambling, you won a share of the title last year, won it outright this year, you’ve been in the Club since the late 70’s, have regular season titles and five previous SWAC title game appearances, and still haven’t made it to the big dance.

Just like in any sport, winning isn’t guaranteed, and especially at this level. Grambling has enjoyed a resurgence under Donte Jackson, posting .500 records or better in six of his seven years as the Tigers’ head man, both overall and in league play, with the last two years being particularly stellar. But things happen. Jackson might get poached. Or, maybe they just fall back in the cycle of mediocrity. It wasn’t so long ago they were a doormat in the SWAC year after year, finishing winless in the SWAC in 2013 and 2015 – the former being the infamous 0-28 year. It’s amazing the level of success Grambling has risen to relatively soon after those hapless times, but success can be very fickle at this level.

So, if you could imagine being for a second a diehard Grambling fan who’s waited nearly 50 years to just see the Tigers take the floor at the big dance, perhaps you’re feeling like this is a last stand of sorts. It should have been last year, so if not this year, when? Texas Southern could put together actual good seasons soon and turn into an untouchable juggernaut. Maybe Texas Southern is simply inevitable.

But while Texas Southern jumped out to a 17-point lead within the first 11 minutes last year, a lead that Grambling worked for more than 20 minutes to erase only for Texas Southern to regain control at the very end, this year began differently. After a seesaw battle for the first seven minutes of the game, Grambling scored on seven of their next nine possessions – with baskets coming from six different players – to push a one-point lead to a 33-19 advantage. By halftime, the lead was 41-24 to Grambling.

I’d say to try and imagine yourself as that lifelong Grambling fan again, but my 27-year-old self really can’t offer additional insights into what they might have been feeling at this point. So I’ll just offer my perspective as the curator of the NMTC and, perhaps by definition, most prominent NMTC superfan, I’ll provide my emotions at this point.

IT CAN’T BE THIS EASY. THIS IS A TRAP. TEXAS SOUTHERN IS COMING, I JUST DON’T KNOW HOW.

So I tweeted this, with my full emotion being centered on the ‘bad news’.

good news: it's looking great



bad news: if it goes bad it will be one of the worst losses in NMTC history — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 17, 2024

I’ve been told to not count outs when my team is protecting a lead in baseball in a big game, but I can’t help it. Naturally, I did the basketball equivalent in this case.

I know I'm not the only one to do this



"they led by 17 at halftime. Now 8 minutes are gone and they lead by 15 still, that's 1 point every 4 minutes, that means they'll win by 12, still on a good pace here" — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 17, 2024

Grambling seemed to be keeping Texas Southern at bay, even though the slightest runs by Texas Southern gave me pause.

so crossing the 8-minute mark, they were up 10, so on a good pace relative to their halftime lead--but if we take their 12-minute mark lead, they were up 15, so that's 5 points in 4 minutes, just on pace to tie the game by regulation's end https://t.co/8dGlaasPEh — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 17, 2024

There were a few nervy moments, including two double fouls in very close proximity to each other. The first was a common foul on Grambling and a reactionary flagrant foul on TSU, and the other was the exact reverse, but during the lengthy review for each it felt to me like Grambling was going to get the short end of the stick both times. As it turned out, they did end up getting the short end, but by their own doing – TSU converted all four of its free throws in the exchange while Grambling made only one of its four.

The lead trickled under ten points a couple of times with plenty of time still left, but each time Grambling responded. Finally, when Tra’michael Moton hit this tricky triple with the shot clock expiring, it felt like it was really going to happen.

Final score: Grambling 75, Texas Southern 66. The dragon was finally slain. From the depths not too long ago, to the mountaintop. They did it. They did it!!

Mid-week heartbreak

You’ve gotta take the bad with the good in the NMTC. When we left you last, we had a few good looks at glory.

First, Denver. The Pios made a bit of a surprise run to the Summit League title game, knocking out Kansas City, who we were a bit higher on coming in. Then they took down Omaha in an NMTC battle, and they drew the Evil Empire in the tournament final. It didn’t look like they had much of a shot coming in, and they sure didn’t play like it for about the first 32 minutes of the game. They quickly fell behind 22-5, and they looked just awful doing it. As a matter of fact, every time yours truly checked in on the game, it seemed to just be an awful possession: turnovers that made you scratch your head, shots that didn’t even come close. When I looked away, apparently they decided to knock down a few threes, but as far as my viewing was concerned, it felt like they should be down 50 points.

Then, out of nothing, the overmatched Pios put a run together, turning a 23-point hole with over eight to play into just a five-point deficit with just under a minute to go. This may be the closest that Denver has ever been to making the tournament in its over 60 years at the D-I level, dating back to the very first NCAA tournament (and excluding a 20 year stretch at lower levels in the 1980s and 90s.) The only other time the Pioneers were on the doorstep was as members of the Sun Belt conference, where they were sunk by a second half blitz from Louisiana.

Alas, this would be as close as they would come. The Jacks made their free throws in the final stretch and escaped with a 76-68 victory and, sigh, yet another bid to the NCAA tournament. (If you’re going to make this many tournaments and not let other schools have the fun, at least do something in the tournament. The Jacks have refused.)

Then there was Merrimack, on the other end of the spectrum from Denver, in its very first year of eligibility. They’d won two regular season crowns in their ineligible phase, and one tournament crown that denied them the shot at Purdue that FDU ended up getting due to the Dumb Rule. They were taking on the sixth-seed Wagner at home in the title game, and honestly, we felt pretty good about it.

Merrimack proceeded to absolutely lay an egg. Kudos to Wagner, who played most of the season with just seven healthy players – but Merrimack failed to take advantage. They shot under 30 percent on their home floor and were out-rebounded by 15. They interred nearly an eight-minute scoreless stretch spanning the halftime break. They rallied to take a 43-41 lead with eight minutes to go, then proceeded to score just four points the rest of the game, while Wagner – whose offense wasn’t superb – took the title, 54-47. And while they will have more chances in the future, the Merrimack athletic department decided to move from the NEC – where a tournament bid would be nearly guaranteed over the next few years – to the MAAC, where programs like Iona and Saint Peter’s (lol) lurk now. It will be tougher to get out of there, so Merrimack might be with us for longer than originally intended.

Speaking of Saint Peter’s, we arrive at our last real disappointment of the season, Quinnipiac. Winners of the MAAC, they faced America’s Favorite Peacocks, the 5th seed, in the semifinals of their tournament. Two years ago, an 11th seeded Quinnipiac gave the second-seed Peacocks a game until falling at the end, and Saint Peter’s proceeded on its now legendary run. It seemed fitting that maybe Quinnipiac, now the favored team, could return the favor this time.

Nope! The Peacocks are inevitable apparently. After Quinnipiac fell behind by 10 points with just over seven minutes remaining, then furiously rallied to tie it on a ridiculous triple by its best player, Matt Balanc, the Peacocks decided one amazing cinderella run wasn’t enough.

MATT BALANC OH MY GOD A FADEAWAY THREE TO TIE THE GAME AND SAVE THE QUINNIPIAC SEASON WITH 11.8 SECONDS LEFT IN REGULATION!!!!!!



Timeout QU, 60-60, SPU ball@mid_madness WHAT A GAME IN ATLANTIC CITY pic.twitter.com/3uvxJlj78X — Sam Federman (@Sam_Federman) March 16, 2024

(5) SAINT PETER’S WINS IT AT THE BUZZER!!! OMG!!! MOUHAMED SOW PUTS IT BACK UP AND IN AT THE BUZZER AND THE PEACOCKS ARE HEADED BACK TO THE MAAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(video via @MrMatthew_CFB) pic.twitter.com/AN5mWmoyOp — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 16, 2024

Sure, it will be fun to see the Peacocks in the dance again, but this one hurts at NMTC. It was right there.

Until next year

And so closes the book on another up and down year in the NMTC. Next year, West Georgia enters the fray, but more importantly, several schools become eligible for the very first time, with Bellarmine, UC San Diego, Utah Tech and Tarleton all losing the “re-classifying” tag. Additionally, we can really root for Chicago State again, as the Cougars will be set to join the NEC. Can’t wait to see dancing Cougars!

There’s only one question to ask now: was this a successful year in the NMTC? As time progresses, we’ll see fewer and fewer teams graduate each year (as much as we want Division I to grow, there’s no way there’s room for too many more, right?). Someday we’ll have a year where there are no graduates, but that day has yet to come. And when you can graduate two of your members, and they’re two of your longest tenured members, and they’re two members that won the tournament after very solid regular-season campaigns, I’d call this year a success.

ONE FINAL CONGRATS…AND EVERYBODY DANCE!!

Give it up once more for the NMTC Class of 2024!

First up, your Hatters of Stetson. Congratulations, and a hearty good luck to you against UConn in the First Round and in tournaments beyond. But no matter what the results, you will have your moment on the big stage. You’ve been here a long time (since 1971!), you’ve been a veteran mentor to the younger NMTC moments perhaps, an example to them to not give up the fight. We will never have a team with as legendary a nickname/mascot as you. Tipping our hats to you.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, YOUR @STETSONMBB HATTERS ARE GOING TO THE NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CYN236wTvY — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 10, 2024

And now, Grambling. Also longtime members. You’ve been through it, and in the end, you absolutely earned it. You didn’t just luck through the conference tourney after a crap regular season, you won the conference title outright. And you beat Texas Southern to finally break down that door. Congrats, and go get ‘em against Montana State! (And how about the timing of this dancing tiger by the way, who’s totally dancing to another song in real life!)

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, YOUR GRAMBLING TIGERS ARE GOING TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!! @GSUTIGERS_MBB ESCAPES THE NEVER MADE THE TOURNAMENT CLUB!! pic.twitter.com/diQvACKwJS — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 17, 2024

To all readers and remaining Club members, we’ll see you next year!