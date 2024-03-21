Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sacred Heart

Mid-Major Madness selected Sacred Heart sophomore guard Ny’Ceara Pryor as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17. The sophomore averaged 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game on 54% shooting over three contests to lead the Pioneers to back-to-back NEC titles.

The Baltimore native was named Tournament MVP for a second straight year and led the Pios in scoring in all three games.

In a 69-48 championship game win over Le Moyne, Pryor finished with 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals. During the game, she surpassed the program record for points in a single season and sits at 624 for this year.

Three days earlier, in SHU’s 73-41 semifinal win over Merrimack, Pryor netted a career-high 28 points and went 9-of-16 from the floor. She filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

The Pioneers began the postseason with a 78-48 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) in the quarterfinals. The guard poured in 23 points on 10-for-16 from the field. She added seven boards and four assists.

The guard is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals per contest this season.

Honorable Mention:

Alyssa Brown, UNLV Jr. Forward

Brown was named the Mountain West Tournament MVP and led the Runnin’ Rebels to the tournament title with 11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 blocks over the three games. After scoring in double figures just four times in the regular season, she notched that twice in the three games with 16 in the quarterfinals and 11 in the championship game.

Uju Ezeudu, FGCU Fifth Year Shooter

Ezeudu posted two double-doubles to guide the Eagles to the ASUN tournament championship. She was named the tournament MVP. In the two tournament games played this past week, she posted 18 points and 11 boards in the semifinals and 11 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game.

Natalie McNeal, Green Bay Jr. Guard

McNeal poured in a career-high 32 points on 15-for-21 shooting in the Horizon League title game to help the Phoenix capture the championship. She also grabbed eight rebounds and was named Tournament MVP. Over the two contests last week, she averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State Jr. Guard

Meyer helped lead the Jackrabbits to a second straight undefeated Summit League championship season. The junior was named Championship MVP and led all scorers with 18 points in the title game. With the Jacks leading by just one in the title game with six minutes to go, she got a steal and fastbreak layup on the other end. That sparked a 14-0 run to put the game on ice. Over two games last week, she posted 19 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals a contest.

Katie Shumate, Kent State R-Sr. G

Shumate was named the MAC Tournament MVP as she helped lead the Flashes to the championship. The guard notched 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the title game. Over the course of Kent State’s three games, she posted 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She tallied a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double in the semifinals and had 14 points and eight boards in the quarterfinals.

Chloe Webb, California Baptist Sr. Guard

Webb played a prominent role in the Lancers’ WAC championship and was selected as Most Outstanding Player. She averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game over the two contests. She registered 24 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the title game. She knocked down two free throws with six seconds left to extend the lead over Stephen F. Austin to four. In the semifinals, she posted 13 points and 10 boards.