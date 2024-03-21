Five mid-majors that can make the Final Four

It feels like every year there is at least one smaller program representing the rest of the mid-majors in the Final Four. Last year, we had both San Diego State and Florida Atlantic. None the year before that (thanks bluebloods). Houston, if you even count them when they were in the American, represented in 2021. We all remember Loyola Chicago from 2018 with Sister Jean.

Point is, it’s a safe bet to include at least one mid-major team in your Final Four when filling out your bracket. For those of you filling out some last minute brackets on this Thursday morning, here are five mid-major programs I think have a chance to make the trip to Phoenix in April. Sure, more than five have the potential, but I decided to limit the list to my personal favorites. No particular order.

McNeese State Cowboys (12 Seed, South Region)

Under head coach Will Wade, McNeese has put together a historic season as the automatic qualifier from the Southland Conference. The Cowboys are 30-3 on the season and 60th in KenPom, making them one of the more dangerous mid-majors heading into the tournament. They’ve lost just one game since Thanksgiving and have road wins against VCU, UAB and Michigan on their resume.

TCU transfer Shahada Wells came in and fueled the Cowboys by averaging 17.8 PPG on over 40% from three. Pair him with three more double digit scorers — Christian Shumate (11.9), Javohn Garcia (11.4) and DJ Richards Jr. (11.4) — and you have a formula for success.

McNeese draws 5-seed Gonzaga in the first round in Salt Lake City. Should they advance, they would play either 13-seed Samford or a depleted 4-seed Kansas. Any of these four teams could realistically advance to the regional in Detroit, so let’s move the Cowboys on, shall we. Up next in the Sweet 16, they’d likely face 1-seed Purdue, but can we really trust the Boilermakers to make it that far? The top half of the South Region is wide open in my opinion, and anything can happen in the Elite Eight. The path is there for McNeese to get to Phoenix.

Drake Bulldogs (10 Seed, East Region)

After a hard fought Missouri Valley Championship game victory eight days before Selection Sunday, Drake didn’t have to sweat out if they’d be in the field of 68, unlike its conference mate Indiana State. Head coach Darian DeVries led the Bulldogs to a 28-6 record this season a year after they made the NCAA Tournament last season as a 12-seed. Drake has multiple wins against teams in the field and took two of three from the Sycamores, the second team out of the tournament.

When looking at the Bulldogs, you have to start with the coach’s son Tucker DeVries. The junior guard averages 21.8 PPG and leads the team in assists and steals while being second in rebounds. He’s been there before, but he had a rough performance in last year’s first-round loss to Miami with three points on 1-of-11 from three, so he’s due for some redemption.

Drake draws 7-seed Washington State in the first round in Omaha. This game is already a popular upset pick, so let’s move the Bulldogs on. A second round matchup likely with 2-seed Iowa State would be challenging as the Cyclones have the No. 1 defense on KenPom, but the Bulldogs have a better offense. The rest of the way wouldn’t be much easier with potentially either BYU or Illinois in the Sweet 16 and likely UConn, Auburn or San Diego State in the Elite Eight. The East Region is loaded, but there’s always a Cinderella run somewhere. Why not Drake?

Nevada Wolf Pack (10 Seed, West Region)

The remaining three teams we’ll discuss all reside in the West Region. Nevada has one of the best records in the country at 26-7 under head coach Steve Alford. The Wolf Pack ended up finishing second place in a very deep Mountain West and beat all of the teams in the conference that made the NCAA Tournament at least once except New Mexico. They also beat TCU in non-conference play and only lost once in non-con (to Drake back in Dev).

One thing that Nevada has going into this week is an experienced leader. Jarod Lucas is the driving force of the Wolf Pack offense averaging over 17 PPG. Lucas was at the forefront of Oregon State’s magical run to the Elite Eight in 2022, so he’s been there before. Kenan Blackshear is one of the more underrated players in the country as his second hand man.

Nevada’s journey through the West Region starts with a matchup with 7-seed Dayton in Salt Lake City. This should be one of the more exciting first round games between a pair of mid-majors that could make deep runs (this is me foreshadowing to who’s next on the list). The next round would bring either 2-seed Arizona or 15-seed Long Beach State. Have to say either because you never know with Arizona. In Los Angeles, the Wolf Pack would see some combination of Baylor, New Mexico, Clemson and Colgate followed by one of likely UNC, Saint Mary’s, Alabama, Grand Canyon, etc. I believe the West is one of the weaker regions, so if they can advance out of Salt Lake, look out for the Wolf Pack.

Dayton Flyers (7 Seed, West Region)

Everybody remembers how dominant Dayton was during the 2019-20 season with Obi Toppin. The Flyers were 30-2 and a sure thing to be at the very least a 2-seed on Selection Sunday. Well, the pandemic happened, and that historic squad didn’t get a chance to compete for a national championship. They haven’t had a chance until this year. An at-large team out of the A-10, the Flyers are 24-7 and finished third in the conference.

Not many mid-majors can say they have an All-American leading their team. Dayton can, as big man Daron Holmes II was named a consensus second team All-American after he put up 20.4 PPG and 8.4 RPG to go along with 2.1 BPG on the defensive end. Add a pair of sharpshooters in Nate Santos and Koby Brea with a plethora of talented guards in Javon Bennett, Enoch Cheeks and Kobe Elvis, the Flyers have one of the more dangerous offenses in the bracket.

I’m not going into much detail about Dayton’s path, because, well, it’s the same exact path as its first round opponent I wrote about above in 10-seed Nevada. If you need a refresher, it’s above. Whichever of these squads moves on to the Round of 32, I think they’ll have a solid chance to make some noise in the West Region.

New Mexico Lobos (11 Seed, West Region)

Last, but certainly not least, is the only “bid stealer” on the list. New Mexico marched through the Mountain West Conference Tournament as the six seed and took home the trophy in Vegas for the first time in a decade. Head coach Richard Pitino led the Lobos to a 26-9 record prior to the NCAA Tournament. According to the committee, New Mexico needed to win the Mountain West to get a bid, and that’s exactly what they did.

In March, you need star guard play, and boy, do the Lobos have it. The trio of Jaelen House, Donovan Dent and Jamal Mashburn Jr. are as good as any backcourt in the country and combine to average nearly 45 PPG. With the emergence of JT Toppin as a rebounder, and an experienced big man who’s been to the tournament before in Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico has a very dangerous roster.

The Lobos start their Final Four dreams with a matchup against 6-seed Clemson, a game oddly enough that the lower seed is favored in. Should they advance, a likely matchup awaits with 3-seed Baylor, a team similar in depth to the Lobos. The rest of the path includes potentially Arizona, Nevada or Dayton and then whoever moves on from the top half of the region. I love this path for New Mexico and, while you shouldn’t take any advice from me, I have the Lobos in my Final Four for my bracket. Can’t pass up an under-seeded, talented team with a fairly easy path.