Imagining an all mid-major Final Four!

We’re doing this for like the third year in a row. 2022 was … well, not mid-major-full, but last year we got halfway to a full-mid-major Final Four, and the parity seems to increase every year! No reason we can’t dream right?

East Region

I know what you’re thinking: UConn. Scary? Yes. Favored in every game it will play? Yes. Did I pick them in my bracket? No comment.

The first thing you have to do is remember that there hasn’t been a repeat champion since 2007 for a reason. Every time you picked a juggernaut team for a repeat title in your bracket since then (which I have done multiple times so I know you have too) it hasn’t happened. So you have to trust that there’s some curse there.

You at least have to appreciate that UConn has a couple of potential matchups that could cause it trouble right away, and that’s because the bracketeers for some fetishy reason wanted to make sure that they could scrunch as many of last year’s Final Four into a tight space as possible. FAU has had a very up and down year. They lost to Bryant, Florida Gulf Coast and most recently a putrid Temple team. They’ve also taken down Arizona in Vegas, Texas A&M and for the most part looked pretty strong in its own league. And most importantly, they have the experience. They return virtually everyone from their Final Four team last year, and most people weren’t expecting that kind of run from them last year. So at the very least, their experience and capable scorers like Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and especially Johnell Davis will make UConn think.

If UConn survives the Owls, it could set up a potential rematch with San Diego State. The Aztecs are once again a 5-seed, but their defense remains very stout (4th in adjusted defensive efficiency in Kenpom last year, 8th this year) and their offense is actually an improved unit from last year (75th adjusted offense last year, 55th this year.) Jaedon LeDee turned himself from key cog to all-out star that will draw all kinds of fouls, and they have the same experience benefits that FAU has. It will be a tough game, but at least Brian Dutcher may come up with an inventive way to attack them over the last year.

I don’t think it’s too far-fetched to imagine either FAU or San Diego State making another run. Not that Northwestern can’t beat FAU right away or Alabama (if Nate Oates and Co. get by CoC) won’t get revenge on SDSU this year, but it feels within reach, and that’s really all this exercise is. If for some reason they can’t get it done, a very hot Drake team might pose some matchup issues from the 10-slot, or at least play spoiler a bit.

SOUTH

This is definitely the hardest one to figure, especially with Boise getting knocked out in the First Four. The highest-seeded mid-major is now James Madison, followed by Vermont at 13 and Oakland at 14. The options are slim.

I’m going to focus on that James Madison team. They finished at 31-and-freaking-3. They had nice early season road wins at Michigan State and Kent State, and they’ve won 13 games in a row. This team reminds me a lot of that Loyola Final Four team from 2018. Loyola was maybe a bit ahead metrically, but nobody expected them to make that crazy of a run, and they did.

A key ingredient will be the rest of the bracket breaking JMU’s way. For instance, maybe former mid-major kings Houston is in a funk now after getting completely blown out of the gym the other day to end their conference tournament. Marquette (and Shaka Smart) has built a bit of a reputation of coming up short in the tournament. Kentucky cannot defend. Maybe some other teams can do the heavy lifting for them elsewhere before they capitalize.

Does anyone know if JMU has a team chaplain in her upper 90’s?

MIDWEST

If you think the Mountain West just got completely screwed, this is one of the regions for you. Utah State and the fighting Danny Sprinkles, perhaps the MW’s most consistent team and regular season champ, was given a No. 8 seed. Colorado State, which blew out the ACC’s third-place team, is in the First Four 10-slot. Also, there are two sexy early upset picks in McNeese and Samford (hello Kevin McCullar-less Kansas).

Let’s not forget a key thing here: the No. 1 seed is Purdue, and they’re snakebit. I’ll bet that Zach Edey can limbo under a ribbon at two-feet above the ground before I bet that they can put together a title run, and you can take that to the bank.

Your best bet for this region is being right that the Mountain West has been woefully underseeded, and them taking advantage. Utah State is really a 5-seed, Colorado State a 7. They’ll be much more competitive against the Purdues and Tennessees of the world than we expect. Utah State, for example has Great Osobor, a fantastic forward that can step out and shoot threes, and a 7-footer on the roster in Isaac Johnson that can hit threes as well. That could pose problems for a Zach Edey in Round 2! And Colorado State has a top 40 adjusted offense while also going at a very slow tempo, limiting possessions, and shoots the ball very well which is the perfect formula for an upset.

The Mountainwes–er Midwest region should be fun to watch. MWC, it’s time to finally overachieve.

WEST

OK OK OK. You’ve heard us talk about the Mountain West this and Mountain West that in just about every other region. Did you think that would stop in the West region? Well, it won’t. But more on that later.

The top-half of this bracket features one realistic mid-major route, and it sadly puts two mid majors against each other in the 5-12 slot — Saint Mary’s versus Grand Scamyon-er Canyon. Garret and I have made our opinions of the fake non-profit GCU well known, so it is safe to say that SMC and its quirked-up-white-boy leader Aidan Mahaney can make a run. Just under SMC-GCU in the bracket comes Pat Kelsey and his giant CoC versus Alabama, which, frankly, will be a damn track meet.

Then it gets fun.

New Mexico, which played four games to win the Mountain West Tournament title, which somehow was the only way the Lobos — a top 25 NET team — were going to make the field of 68, gets under seeded to all heck and plays a middling Clemson out of the ACC. This might be the most trendy and widely picked “upset” in round one, which, sadly, might mean it won’t happen because sports are pain (ask NMTC). But, I believe in believe. New Mexico’s guard duo of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. are certified Real Hoopers, and Nelly Junior Joseph can hang with any big. Plus, the spawn of Rick Pitino, Richard Pitino, is a madman. Doubt the Lobos are your own risk here.

Dayton and Nevada play in another awful mid-on-mid matchup, in the 7-10 slot. Either one of these teams can make a run imo. And, lastly, in the 2-15 matchup, Arizona gets fired Dan Monson and Long Beach State. The narratives here of a miracle Beach run with a soon-to-be-gone coach is pretty spectacular, so we can only hope.

In just about every bracket I did (two) I picked New Mexico to make it to the Elite 8, and in another to the Final Four. The West will go through the Lobos or the Gaels — god willing GCU gets its penitence for its sins.