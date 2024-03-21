Oakland upsets Kentucky in the Round of 64

OH YOU CAN BELIEVE IT! The Oakland Golden Grizzlies have knocked off the daunted Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.

Jack Gohlke cemented himself as a March legend by draining 10 3-pointers. That’s only one short of a NCAA Tournament record. Nearly all of them were taken with Kentucky guards draped all over him to boot, in the 80-76 win.

A close one throughout the game, each team had a response to each other’s basket. Kentucky never led by more than two while Oakland never led by more than seven heading into the final media timeout.

But a DQ Cole 3-pointer with 28 seconds left sealed a win for the Golden Grizzlies.

DQ COLE WITH ICE IN HIS VEINS!



THE GOLDEN GRIZZLY FAITHFUL CAN FEEL IT! pic.twitter.com/o4vO76Cup4 — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 22, 2024

For those who didn’t know anything about Oakland entering the night, they have now found out it is in Rochester, Michigan.

“This changed everything tonight,” Kampe said. “There’s nobody in the country who doesn’t know what Oakland is and I’m proud of that.”

The longest tenured head coach in college basketball, Greg Kampe, got the elusive first Round of 64 win. This comes a week and a half after the man was working a McDonald’s drive thru!

I am dead @KampeOU is working the drive thru at the McDonald’s on the corner of Walton and Adams.



A portion of shamrock shake sales goes to the @RMHC. As you can imagine, he’s cracking all the jokes to customers, but also giving away free tickets to Thursday’s game. pic.twitter.com/eMAPElCwJP — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 4, 2024

“There was never a doubt in my mind that this would be a game,” Kampe said. “This is the greatest win I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Golden Grizzlies did not play the underdog mentality entering this tournament. Ever since their Horizon League Tournament title, they’ve been looking ahead to making a run in the Dance.

“We believed like we belonged here as well,” Gohlke said. “We proved it. We’ve been a solid team all year. We’ve won close games all year, like coach said, and we just believe in each other as teammates.”

Oakland will play the winner of NC State and Texas Tech on Saturday. Safe to say, the Pittsburgh crowd will be Oakland fans, for the most part.