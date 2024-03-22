Everything you need to know about Oakland—the team that just beat Kentucky

Gohlke-mania has taken over March Madness.

With the Oakland Golden Grizzlies’ 80-76 win over the Kentucky Wildcats last night in Pittsburgh, fans cannot stop talking about the greatness of Jack Gohlke and his 10 threes on the night to lead Oakland to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2011.

THIS KID IS ON FIRE! JACK FREAKIN GOHLKE!pic.twitter.com/R3nTZ6zyWb — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 22, 2024

Heading into their round two matchup against NC State on Saturday, here is what you have been missing from the Horizon League champion this year.

They’re NOT from California

They are based out of Rochester, Mich. Not Oakland, Calif.

They were ranked at No. 6 in the Horizon League preseason poll

The Golden Grizzlies started as underdogs to begin the season, being ranked sixth in the Horizon League preseason poll to start the year following an 13-19 season in the 2022-23. This year, Oakland mightily outperformed expectations, finishing No. 1 in the conference with a 24-11 overall record and making their first NCAA tournament since 2011.

Greg Kampe is the longest tenured coach in the country

Kampe, now in his 40th season with Oakland, started his tenure in the 1984-85 season when the Golden Grizzlies played in Divison II out of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, where they claimed two regular season titles in 1996 and 1997. This is Kampe’s fourth time in the Division I NCAA tournament, also making appearances in 2011, 2010 and 2005.

Their team has a lot of talent bred in-house

Unlike the recent trend of mid-major coaches picking up most of their talent from the portal, Kampe has coached three of the Golden Grizzlies starters for up to four years now. Seniors Trey Townsend and Chris Conway, along with graduate student Blake Lampman, have played their entire college career as part of Kampe’s squad, now finally making their first NCAA Tournament.

With Townsend averaging 16.9 points, Lampman averaging 13.2 points and Conway picking up 10.1 points per game, Oakland’s in-house talent has risen up the ranks over the years to become key players to a team that just knocked off Kentucky.

Jack Gohlke is playing his first year of Division I in his sixth year of college basketball

Starting off at Division II’s Hillsdale College, Gohlke has sprung on the scene after his spectacular performance Thursday night. The 24-year-old graduate transfer played five years at the DII Christian College before transferring to Oakland.

The Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 12.2 points per game off the bench for the Golden Grizzlies while also taking the most threes out of any player in Division I this season.

"Just go shoot it, baby. You're the best."



- What Oakland coach Greg Kampe told Jack Gohlke pic.twitter.com/XzWNZE5S9J — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2024

Only taking eight two-point attempts this season, Gohlke has found his niche beyond the arc and taken it seriously.