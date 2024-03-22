There’s no March Madness without mid-major auto-bids

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo raised plenty of eyebrows across the country on Wednesday when he suggested that the NCAA should seriously look into whether mid- and low-major conferences should continue to receive automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Only one night later, the annual argument against that notion happened once again as the 14th-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies, the pride of Rochester, Mich., and the 2024 Horizon League champions, stunned one of college basketball’s all-time blue-blood programs, the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats, 80-76.

It was the second time in the past three years that Kentucky was shocked by a mid-major school to start the NCAA Tournament (losing as a two-seed in overtime to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the 2022 NCAA tournament). Prior to those two defeats, the Wildcats had won their first game in the NCAA tournament 21 consecutive times as a No. 3 seed or better.

Out of all of the notable moments in the 2022 NCAA tournament, what was the single dream-like memory that captivated the country? It was Saint Peter’s improbable and magical run (after beating Kentucky) and going all the way to the Elite Eight.

And while most of the nation yawned through Izzo’s team getting an impressive 18-point win as a nine-seed over eighth-seeded Mississippi State in the West Region on Thursday afternoon, in a meeting between two power-conference, at-large invitees — the types of tournament entries Izzo would like to see more of at the expense of low- and mid-major auto-qualifiers in the future — it wasn’t until hours later, when Oakland, led by sharpshooting senior guard Jack Gohlke, that this year’s NCAA Tournament truly felt like it got going and that America’s imagination was captured like it is every year when a team like Saint Peter’s or Oakland pulls off the unimaginable.

Certainly, those moments are far more enjoyable and memorable for most college basketball fans than the NCAA Tournament committee taking another power conference team that — contrary to what Izzo may believe — doesn’t belong in the field, like 10th-seeded Virginia receiving an undeserved at-large bid out of the ACC only to score 14 first-half points and lose by 25 points to Colorado State out of the Mountain West in the First Four on Tuesday night.

Even if Izzo would argue that mid-majors being part of the NCAA Tournament is fine as long as those teams receive deserved at-large bids only, what Oakland did was still far more compelling than how Colorado State followed up its First Four win, by scoring even fewer first-half points (11) than Virginia before losing 56-44 to seventh-seeded Texas on Thursday night.

Oakland and Saint Peter’s March magic are not outliers. Think about last year. Florida Atlantic, a mid-major automatic qualifier out of Conference USA, went all the way to the Final Four. Farleigh Dickinson, which received the NEC autobid, became the second 16-seed to beat a top seed in Purdue. These moments are remembered as much or perhaps more than traditional big-name programs making Final Four appearances and winning national championships.

Those moments produced by mid-major auto-qualifiers are March Madness. It’s a huge brand name — the same brand name that’s on the middle of every court in the NCAA tournament before the Final Four.

Yes, there is plenty of excitement and intrigue from the types of teams Izzo would like to see more of in the NCAA Tournament. For instance, seventh-seeded Washington State rallied from an eight-point, late second-half deficit on Thursday night to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s second round with Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Myles Rice, who before defeating opponents on the basketball floor, first had to beat Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year.

And yet, it still took another mid-major automatic qualifier, like the 11th-seeded Duquesne Dukes — who are only in this year’s NCAA Tournament because of their unlikely run to the Atlantic 10 conference tournament title — to provide the second-biggest story of the day after Oakland’s win.

LeBron James’ former high school coach and fellow Akron native, Duquesne’s 65-year-old head coach Keith Dambrot is ready to retire after this year, his 22nd season coaching in Division I. After two years at Central Michigan and 13 at Akron, Dambrot left his hometown to coach where his father, Sid Dambrot, played on the 1954 NIT runner-up team, one year before Duquesne won its only national championship, in the 1955 NIT.

Dambrot’s father passed at the age of 90, on his 63rd birthday, and as a fitting tribute to his dad, Dambrot guided the Dukes to an Atlantic 10 tournament championship as the six seed last Sunday, to earn the 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s East Region. It was Duquesne’s first NCAA tournament since 1977. On Thursday afternoon, the Dukes built a 14-point lead before holding on to upset sixth-seeded BYU by four points for Duquesne’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1969.

“They just don’t want me to retire yet,” Dambrot said. “I’m trying to get to the promised land, and they keep making me coach.”

Meanwhile, Oakland’s stunner over Kentucky was only its fourth appearance and its first win in the NCAA Tournament, playing in its 25th year in Division I. For 68-year-old Oakland head coach Greg Kampe — the longest-tenured head coach in the nation — the wait was even longer as Kampe has been the Golden Grizzlies’ head coach for 40 years, since Oakland was in Division II.

There simply is no madness without mid-major auto-bids accomplishing things like Duquesne and Oakland did on Thursday.

Ironically, Oakland’s former name was Michigan State University-Oakland from 1957-1963.

Gohlke made seven first-half 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 32 points on the strength of sizzling, Steph Curry-like 10-for-20 3-point shooting. That was the most the Wildcats had ever allowed by a single player from behind the arc in their storied history.

For Kentucky, highly-touted freshmen guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham underperformed as Sheppard scored just three points with four assists off the bench on 1-for-5 shooting in 26 minutes and Dillingham had 10 points on only 2-for-9 shooting with six rebounds and three assists in 28 bench minutes.

But both are likely one-and-done players and will head to the NBA lottery in late June. In sharp contrast, Gohlke, after five years with Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan, is in his first season with Oakland.

“We’re the underdog by all measures,” Gohlke said. “As a player, you can’t think that way. You’ve got to go out there, and you’ve gotta think that you have the same talent level as them. I know they have [future NBA] draft picks, and I know I’m not going to the NBA, but I know on any given night, I can compete with those types of guys, and our team can compete with those types of guys, and that’s why I was so confident going into it. That’s why I say we’re not a Cinderella, because when we play our A-game, we can be the best team on the floor.”

FINE, we won’t call you all a Cinderella



I love the mindset this guy has



pic.twitter.com/2BvpgxAJqB — NKY Bracket Guy (@BracketNky) March 22, 2024

Beating Oakland but losing shortly thereafter in the tournament wouldn’t have meant much to Kentucky. What Oakland did by defeating the Wildcats meant everything to the Golden Grizzlies’ players, coaching staff, university, surrounding community, and city, and it always will.

It’s selfish that Izzo — who when he made his comments on Wednesday, noted his own roots as a player at Division II Northern Michigan — and others of his mindset now want to take the opportunity Oakland and Duquesne had on Thursday away from others going forward.

Of course, you have to consider that Izzo’s own motivation for his recent misguided comments may stem from a source of self-preservation after his own past failures against the mid-major auto-qualifiers (and even against a certain mid-major at-large entry).

Aside from Izzo’s long and very accomplished head coaching career, he may still be feeling the sting from Michigan State’s losses to mid-major teams like 10th-seeded Nevada (as a seven seed in 2004), Butler (as a fellow five seed in the 2010 Final Four), 11th-seeded seed George Mason (as a six seed in 2006), and especially 15-seed Middle Tennessee (as a two seed in 2016).

Those are the types of things that Izzo never wants to experience again, so why wouldn’t he advocate for removing the opportunity for those types of teams to beat Michigan State in the future?

While the March Madness term often applies to those types of NCAA Tournament upsets, the idea of March Madness actually starts weeks before the NCAA Tournament each year with the conference tournaments and bid stealers (usually mid-majors) that shrink the bubble for power conference and mid-major at-large candidates alike.

We saw that to a large degree this year. And it’s probably what had Izzo worried on Selection Sunday this year even though, despite the Spartans poor at-large resume, they ultimately got in safely as a No. 9 seed thanks probably, to the NCAA tournament committee not wanting to be responsible for ending Izzo’s 25-years streak of making the NCAA Tournament, which was extended to 26 straight years last Sunday.

That’s a lot more stress and anxiety than the Hall-of-Fame coach is used to on Selection Sunday.

Once teams like Izzo’s are in the NCAA Tournament, that worry should go away, although that doesn’t seem to be the case for Izzo. But then, maybe coaches like Izzo and those who want to start barring mid- and low-major auto-bids wouldn’t fear the inclusion of such teams if teams like Izzo’s were immune to upsets.

Simply put, mid-major auto-bids are not only a part of March Madness, they define it.