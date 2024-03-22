Dear Samford: You were robbed last night against Kansas

Bucky Ball, you got screwed Thursday night.

The Samford bulldogs trailed for much of the night against Kansas in the 13-4 game in the Men’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round game. The Jayhawks, despite being down star wing Kevin McCullar, looked the part of a contender most of the night.

Key emphasis on most, because you can’t count out Bucky Ball. The Bulldogs stormed back from a double-digit deficit. From the midway point of the second half and on, it was essentially single digits.

Bucky Ball was pressing. Bucky Ball was getting 3s in quick succession. Bucky Ball was showing how Kansas’ lack of a great guard rotation will inevitably crush the Jayhawks.

It all culminated to a pivotal moment. Samford’s Jaden Campbell drilled a 3-pointer to cut the score to 90-89 with 20 seconds left. The Bucky Ball press followed.

The Jayhawks got loose. Nick Timberlake — a former mid-major star at Toledo — had open floor for a breakaway dunk, but on his heels came A.J. Staton-McCray who got his hands on one of the cleanest chase-down blocks anyone has seen — one that would make Andre Iguodala have flashbacks.

Then, travesty.

A whistle.

The refs called a foul. Twitter erupted. Even Mr. Referee himself Gene Steratore agreed on the broadcast that it was a clean block. Timberlake went on to go 1 for 2 at the foul line (ball don’t lie intensifies). The damage was done. The momentum was lost. Had that call not been blown, Samford had a five-on-four opportunity, more than enough of a chance to upset Kansas.

“I’m not blaming the whistle (but) if there is no whistle, we’re going to have the numbers advantage going the other way to advance to round two,” Samford head coach Bucky McMillan said postgame. “That’s how close the game was and that’s how well our guys played when we were down 22.”

Apparently Nick Timberlake stuck to the company line: “I was definitely fouled on the breakaway,” he said. Sure, Nick.

Staton-McCray, rightfully so, disagreed.

“I guess Casper hit him,” he said.

The refs and by proxies, the NCAA because of a poor system for reviewing late-game fouls, robbed the Samford Bulldogs of an all-time classic upset. If the NCAA had even a sliver of the NBA’s over-the-top reviewing system, that call would have been reviewed — coach’s challenge anyone? — and the Bulldogs would have had their chance to win with 15 seconds left.

As the refs and Kansas left the floor in Salt Lake City, boos rained down. I hope all involved are booed for much longer than just last night.