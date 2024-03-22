Baylor offense too much for Colgate; Raiders lose 4th straight NCAA Tournament game

It was yet another one-and-done year in the NCAA Tournament for the 14-seeded Colgate Raiders, who fell to the three-seeded Baylor Bears 92-67 Friday afternoon.

The Bears jumped out to an early lead via their perimeter offense, who sunk seven 3s in the first half and found gaps in a typically-stout Colgate defense. Baylor would go on to make 16 treys in the game, beating out any opponent the Raiders have faced this season by a wide margin (allowed 11 to Iona on Dec. 21).

“Clearly we had no chance of of stopping them the way they shot the ball this afternoon,” Colgate head coach Matt Langel said. “I felt that they were terrific not just in making shots, but their spacing, their execution put us in in a number of dilemmas, so caps off to Baylor for their efforts in the lead that they got and managing the game the rest of the way. I don’t want to take anything away from that.”

Colgate, while not being able to find their stride from deep like the Bears, found success inside behind a 14-point performance from senior forward Keegan Records while senior forward Sam Thomson added 11 to the Raiders’ final game of the season.

Shooting 5 of 18 from deep in the game, Colgate could not find the net from deep in the game, and with Baylor’s massive success from that range, the Patriot League champions could not keep up with the Big 12 juggernaut. The speed of the Bears to run through their offense would create open threes and swiftly take the Raiders out of the game.

On the Baylor side, the Bears set a program record for most points scored in a NCAA Tournament game with 92 behind 23 points from senior forward Jalen Bridges. Baylor will now face the winner of New Mexico versus Clemson on Sunday.