Clemson trounces New Mexico in poor Lobo shooting night

The Clemson Tigers took down the New Mexico Lobos handily Friday, 77-56, in a nightmare scenario for Richard Pitino’s team.

Shooting 19 of 64 (30%) on the night, the New Mexico offense grinded to a halt in both halves. The Tigers were able to dictate the pace and slow the game down for a typically fast Lobo offense.

“Certainly not the game to go cold,” Pitino said. “We just couldn’t make a shot. Clemson had a lot to do with that. Give them credit. They’re big. They’re disciplined. You have to make shots against them because they really pack the paint.”

Jamal Mashburn Jr. shot 1 for 11 (9.1%) from the field and was unable to get anything going despite being the second-leading scorer for the team on the season. Backcourt running mate and leading scorer Jaelen House did not fair much better, going 4 for 14 (28.6%) from the field and fouling out with over six minutes left to play as the Lobos saw their chances of winning fall to a standstill.

On the Clemson side, the trio of Chase Hunter, Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall combined for 51 points in a big win for the Tigers, taking their first NCAA Tournament win since 2018 in dominant fashion. The Tigers will now go on to face Baylor on Sunday, who vanquished Colgate earlier on Friday.

The Lobos now head home as one of four Mountain West teams taken down in or before the first round of the tournament, with San Diego State’s narrow win over UAB being the only win to the conference’s name. Nevada, Boise State and Colorado State all faced early demises as part of a conference that is seeing a record number of teams (six) in the tournament this season.